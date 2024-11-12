Melania Trump has not accepted Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House

In 2016, Barack Obama famously invited Donald Trump to the White House after the election. Obama even did a short photocall inside the Oval Office with Trump. This is how it’s been done for decades, if not centuries. The incoming president is invited to the White House by the outgoing president. Not only that, it’s tradition for the outgoing First Lady to invite the incoming First Lady to the White House as well. Four years later, the Trumps did not do the same. Donald was a sucky baby and a sore loser, and he refused to do anything to help or coordinate with the incoming Biden administration. Then he incited an insurrection on the Capitol. Four years later, the Bidens have invited the Trumps to the White House. Donald Trump has accepted President Biden’s invitation, in what will likely be a depressing and awful meeting. But notably, Melania Trump has not accepted Jill Biden’s invitation.

Melania Trump is not expected to attend the traditional White House meeting with first lady Jill Biden, sources familiar with her plans said. It’s a decision that underscores Melania Trump’s long-held willingness to buck tradition as she prepares to retake the high-profile – but unelected – role of first lady, one with no manual and an automatic global platform. The sources cited a prior scheduling conflict for the former first lady related to her newly released memoir. One source said the decision had not been finalized. Jill Biden extended Melania Trump the customary invitation last week as her husband also invited the president-elect to the Oval Office, a symbolic gesture to show the country and the world that there will be a peaceful transition of power – and an implicit rebuke of Donald Trump, who refused Joe Biden the same meeting in 2020 as he contested that election’s results. The two are set to meet Wednesday at 11 a.m., according to the White House. There was discussion about encouraging Melania Trump to come to Washington for the meeting, as some members of the president-elect’s team felt it was important. But the incoming first lady, who spent her first four years in office redefining the role and what was expected, is laying an early marker indicating she will have even more autonomy the second time around.

[From CNN]

Well, I’m glad Dr. Biden won’t have to have tea with that classless woman. This is obviously intended as a snub to Dr. Biden, but really, Melania just comes across as lazy and awful, as always. I told you guys last week that Melania had no interest in going back to the White House. Mel’s First Lady philosophy is really: I don’t really care, do u?