Melania Trump has not accepted Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House

In 2016, Barack Obama famously invited Donald Trump to the White House after the election. Obama even did a short photocall inside the Oval Office with Trump. This is how it’s been done for decades, if not centuries. The incoming president is invited to the White House by the outgoing president. Not only that, it’s tradition for the outgoing First Lady to invite the incoming First Lady to the White House as well. Four years later, the Trumps did not do the same. Donald was a sucky baby and a sore loser, and he refused to do anything to help or coordinate with the incoming Biden administration. Then he incited an insurrection on the Capitol. Four years later, the Bidens have invited the Trumps to the White House. Donald Trump has accepted President Biden’s invitation, in what will likely be a depressing and awful meeting. But notably, Melania Trump has not accepted Jill Biden’s invitation.
Melania Trump is not expected to attend the traditional White House meeting with first lady Jill Biden, sources familiar with her plans said. It’s a decision that underscores Melania Trump’s long-held willingness to buck tradition as she prepares to retake the high-profile – but unelected – role of first lady, one with no manual and an automatic global platform.
The sources cited a prior scheduling conflict for the former first lady related to her newly released memoir. One source said the decision had not been finalized.
Jill Biden extended Melania Trump the customary invitation last week as her husband also invited the president-elect to the Oval Office, a symbolic gesture to show the country and the world that there will be a peaceful transition of power – and an implicit rebuke of Donald Trump, who refused Joe Biden the same meeting in 2020 as he contested that election’s results. The two are set to meet Wednesday at 11 a.m., according to the White House.
There was discussion about encouraging Melania Trump to come to Washington for the meeting, as some members of the president-elect’s team felt it was important. But the incoming first lady, who spent her first four years in office redefining the role and what was expected, is laying an early marker indicating she will have even more autonomy the second time around.
[From CNN]
Well, I’m glad Dr. Biden won’t have to have tea with that classless woman. This is obviously intended as a snub to Dr. Biden, but really, Melania just comes across as lazy and awful, as always. I told you guys last week that Melania had no interest in going back to the White House. Mel’s First Lady philosophy is really: I don’t really care, do u?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
United States President President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden host a Lunar New Year Reception with Elaine Tso, CEO of Asian Services in Action (ASIA) at the White House in Washington, DC on January 26, 2023.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today.
Former US President Donald J Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump after Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Monday night was Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump recounted the story in his speech, and also talked about Biden, immigration, and other topics
Former US President Donald J Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump after Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Monday night was Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump recounted the story in his speech, and also talked about Biden, immigration, and other topics
Former first lady Melania Trump arrives to observe day four of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
United States President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden after addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid.
“willingness to buck tradition”. The absolute grace the media gives Trump and Melania is astounding. Anyone else would be dragged to filth for doing the same. This reminds me of how the media builds Kate up to be some amazing god-send when it’s the complete opposite.
The media normalizes them so much that it makes it easier for many to wave off their classless behaviour and think it’s not a big deal.
Please don’t tell me Kamala has to have tea with Vance. Because that would break me. 😭
Ugh, I hope it doesn’t come to that. But if she gives J.D. a tour of the White House, she could make sure to include the WH dining room (This is the place where your running mate sat and watched TV while people tried to publicly hang his last VP). Oh, but I’m sure he’ll always continue to be nice to you, J.D.!
Omg, that would be horrifying!
Jill’s lucky Melania’s opting out.
Classless bitch. These are our next 4 years.
Melania’s like “Please, why would I go to the White House? I’m not going to live there!”. Girl has renegotiated and she is only going to do paid appearances with her husband from now on.
I’m not convinced Melania will ever live at the White House. I think she hated being First Lady and the minor responsibilities that came with that role. She hates to do any work and I don’t get the impression that she likes the American public–I always detect a level of scorn for us. Basically, I think she’s over it and was hoping Trump would lose so she could continue being a lady who lunches.
For different reasons but I am convinced that Melania is seriously pissed by all of this
@Kitten
Hard AGREE–I think Melania hasn’t accepted because she’s not going to be First Lady.
Number one, Trump is now styling as a dictator, not head of state. As with Putin, Kim Jong-un, Fidel Castro, and the 3rd Reich, dictators do not make public appearances with spouses or family. Trump also does not need the presence of a First Lady to normalize him, because no one cares/wants him to be a relatable family man.
Second, I swear I saw Laura Loomer onstage with Trump, on the other side of Melania, when he made a post election speech. I think Loomer could be styled as a social secretary and take the place of Melania because why else bring her out in such a public way?
If Melania is used to strong-arming her husband with appearance fees, this time she’s going to meet with a different reaction. She’s truly not needed, and she doesn’t want to be at the WH again.
Be Best, Melanoma!
So happy that Dr. Jill won’t have to deal with the Einstein visa faker.
This. All of this.
1. Melania will find an excuse to stay at Mar-a-Lago. Using her son’s school year was an easy out last time.
2. Well. At least we get to play “Spot the Fake Melania” again.
3. I think the ONLY reason she didn’t divorce her demon husband is because he’s threatened to not support her son financially. Or maybe she doesn’t want to end up like Ivana did at the bottom of a staircase.
I don’t even think she likes Maralago. I think she’ll hole herself up in Trump Tower with her handsome SS agent (written that way on purpose) and not come out for less than $250K.
Her lover Hank works at Tiffanys. She’ll stay at Trump Tower.
Is anyone surprised at this?
She doesn’t want to be far from Baron so imagine she’ll stay in NYC aside from paid appearances.
IMO she loathes the Donald but will never divorce him because she likes the lifestyle, can more or less do what she wants (she knows enough of his shenanigans to leverage), but I also believe over the years he threatened to stop supporting and/or to have her parents deported.
I do feel bad for Baron. Granted, he’s probably going to turn out to be as unhinged or un-bright as the other Trump sons but he’s got the ultimate helicopter mother, he’s probably going to school with a bunch of kids who despise his father and so on. Has anyone seen the kid look anything but miserable?!
I do wonder how NYU will influence Baron. I wonder if the other students talk to him. My friend was a teacher in a NYC museum in 2016. She said Baron was there with his class on a field trip and none of the other kids talked to him.
There was Twitter chatter that Barron was known for occasional violent outbursts. And for killing animals but not on a hunting trip. The classmates at his NY school would have a lot to say.
And none of this should be a surprise when the kid had two morally bankrupt parents, especially a father who is an abuser himself.
Time to get ready for post apocalyptic holiday decorations. The next four years are going to SUUUCK.
The Murdoch loving Brexit/Maga crowds really do come up with the wildest excuses for their false idols behaving badly. Kamala, Biden, Harry, Meghan and everyone not aligned with Mega/Brexit have to be flawless while dementia don and his old pro wife get endless excuses and praise for no reason. Lort. I saw a meme that said FoxNews made our parents what they thought video games would make us. Murdoch style media is a blot on humanity.
She must still be BIG MAD about Jill’s two Vogue covers.
I am going to guess that Trump and Melania will push HARD for that Vogue cover this time round and possibly go above Anna Wintour straight to the shareholders of Conde Nast.
I wonder if the real excuse for Zsa Zsa Ga Trump to nope out of tea with Dr. Biden is Russian state TV splash her nude photos on their air on Election Night and it would get more traction in US media?
The American media will protect her as they have done in the past. The real story is why Russian state tv would decide to do this? Likely to show that Putin knows all the secrets but still interesting the MAGAs didn’t go after RT for doing this.
I think Melania is going to stay at Mar-a-largo or Trump tower for the duration of Trump’s second term and only fly up to Washington for big events.
Agreed. She doesn’t want to f*ck with her tennis lesson schedule anymore. And probably didn’t include a second term in her renegotiated pre-nup agreement.
She is a graceless, classless, racist who “doesn’t care”. Why would anyone expect her to behave appropriately, ever?
You lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas.
Looks like Dr. Jill is going to dodge a bullet there. She already lived there and fucked up the rose garden. I’m sure she has notes on what else she wants to ruin.
She is such a classless tw@t who’s probably still butt hurt that her decorating got redone – remember that god-awful pink bedroom? Yuck.
Lazy and awful to us only. The rest of the nation is applauding her bravery.
She’s probably pissed. I bet she voted for Kamala to avoid this again.
I hope she’s miserable.