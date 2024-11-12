Hardman: The Waleses have ‘little room’ for house staff at Adelaide Cottage

One of the biggest and dumbest lies we’ve been told about Prince William and Kate is that they live together, with their three children, all at the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Don’t get me wrong, I think Adelaide was “given” to Kate as her base in Windsor, but I have never believed that the family of five lives together in Adelaide throughout the school year. Kate has always preferred Anmer Hall, their ten-bedroom home in Norfolk, and I think it’s safe to say that she has always spent a lot of time at her parents’ manor home in Bucklebury. It’s even wackier now that William is the Prince of Wales and he has the Duchy of Cornwall slumlord money – he could literally buy a nice-sized family home for his family in Berkshire, close to the kids’ school. Instead, they continue with this farce that the heir to the throne manages in a smallish cottage on the Windsor estate with his wife and three kids. Please. Anyway, royal biographer Robert Hardman emphasized, in his book, how few staff they have at Adelaide.

Prince William and Princess Kate have “no room” for excessive staff at Adelaide Cottage, according to a royal commentator. The Prince and Princess of Wales have declined to employ a butler at their Windsor home, royal biographer Robert Hardman has claimed. The future King and Queen left Kensington Palace and moved to the four-bedroom cottage in 2022 with their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. The author’s claim was revealed in his new book, New King, New Court. Hardman wrote: “The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. The Kensington Palace team does include a ‘yeoman’, a multi-tasking attendant, who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms, but there is no ‘gentleman’s gentleman’ on the staff. And certainly no butler, It’s very much them at home with the kids.”

[From GB News]

No, I actually believe that Kate doesn’t have many people helping her in Adelaide. She’s got Nanny Maria, and I’m sure there are some staffers (like a maid, surely) who live in the staff quarters in Windsor. But when it was decided that the Waleses should move to Adelaide, it was clearly designed to keep Kate away from the grander and fancier lifestyle. Originally, it was thought that the Waleses would eventually move into Windsor Castle. King Charles changed his mind on that swiftly, although I have wondered if William keeps a lavish apartment in the castle and that’s where he stays most of the time.





