Prince Andrew ‘comprehensively humiliated’ King Charles in the Royal Lodge battle

Several days ago, the Crown Estate confirmed something interesting: after King Charles “cut off” Prince Andrew financially, with the hope of driving Andrew out of Royal Lodge, Andrew revealed to the Crown Estate that he had plenty of money to stay at Royal Lodge. Thus, Charles’s two-year-long plot to drive Andrew out of Royal Lodge has ended in a whimper. Charles and his people briefed about Andrew constantly, deflecting to “the Andrew situation” whenever they needed a quick pseudo-positive headline for Charles. It’s been the weirdest gossip thread to follow, because it was perfectly obvious that Andrew has had millions squirreled away for years. Well, now sources close to Andrew are taking a victory lap and saying outright that Charles looks weak and enfeebled for focusing so much time and effort on this ridiculous plot.
While the palace is refusing to comment officially, some of Charles’ friends are furious, saying that he has been badly advised—and calling for heads to roll. The story has sucked up a remarkable amount of royal time and energy since reports Charles wanted Andrew to leave first began appearing in U.K. papers in early 2023, just after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been booted out of Frogmore Cottage in a kingly fit of pique over Harry’s depiction of the family in his memoir Spare.
Now, 18 months later, the king’s camp have been forced to admit what Andrew’s side have told The Daily Beast and others from day one; they don’t have a legal leg to stand on and Andrew and his heirs are entitled to stay at the fabulous, ten-bedroomed, crenelated mansion on 90 acres until his lease expires in…2078!
One friend of Charles and Camilla’s said: “Whoever advised the king to set off on this road and keep going down this road has very serious questions to answer. Charles loathes incompetence above all else. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some people quietly clear off at Christmas never to be seen again.”
Another friend of the family said: “I’m afraid it’s another reflection of the family’s fundamental dysfunction. Normal families don’t have these kinds of arguments. The king’s aides were foolish to wash the family’s dirty linen in public in this way.”
Friends of Andrew told The Daily Beast this weekend they were happy for the disgraced duke. One said: “We are thrilled for Andrew. Andrew has a cast iron lease on the property so god knows why Charles chose to pick this battle. He has been comprehensively humiliated. It’s hard to imagine anyone would have any interest in where Andrew is living if Charles’ aides had not spent the past year banging on about it. He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and maybe William will be glad of having Eugenie or Beatrice there in years to come. It’s a great result for Andrew and Sarah. It’s absurd that Charles wasn’t dissuaded from launching this campaign against them in the first place, but then to continue it this year, when the king has been so ill, was, frankly, nuts.”
While Andrew is obviously trash, I have to admit, in this very limited situation, I’m fine with him “winning” and I agree that Charles put himself in a losing position, and that this was a humiliating defeat for Charles. You would have thought that the biggest crisis for the monarchy was Andrew’s valid lease on Royal Lodge, that’s the way “palace sources” banged on and on about it for two years. It looks like QEII was able to protect her favorite son much better than she protected her favorite grandson. Remember, Charles is only now claiming that QEII was the one who wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge (a lie) AND that she would have evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage as well. Charles is such a dumbass, my god.
Has Pedandrew got money squirreled away or has he just sold himself to the highest bidder? I think the later.
Right, and is it a steady income stream? Because a few millions from QE2 won’t sustain him for long.
Also, why is Charles blaming everything on his dead mother 🙄🙄 what a disgusting man 😕😕William is justlike him.
I believe he sold out to the highest bidder. Maybe a Russian or some Saudi helped him out for whatever secrets he will give.
Exactly – and for all of Andrew’s “friends” crowing to the press about how stupid it was for Charles to talk about his brother’s financials, they are basically doing the same thing by announcing that the Duke of York, who as far as I know has never had a job, no longer draws public income, and has no visible means of support, is suddenly flush with cash? I mean, in a government position, this would be grounds for an investigation, right?
Maybe Andrew’s supporters (let’s be real – it’s Andrew himself calling reporters, right?) think they are getting one over on Chuck, but I don’t think calling attention to the fact that Andrew suddenly has healthy financials is a smart move.
My thoughts exactly. He’s been given some $$ from some shady sources. Oh and of course he has Compromat on Charles, William etc too….
Everyone is an asshole in this situation. I wonder how, if at all it is connected to Slumlord. Did he actually want this property and lost out now, or did he change his mind because of the pesky reporting on his Slumlord ways?
Good question, Smart&Messy. The RR needs stuff to write about and drama sells. Without access to H&M (and inaccurate stories), have they decided to make KC vs Paedrew a thing? And is this suddenly all over because of W’s negative coverage? And actually, if KC has removed all funding, PA might have won this year, but given PA’s spending habits and expenses, it’s a losing battle; KC didn’t lose per se because all he needs is unsympathetic patience and eventually his brother will be gone.
Agree, two of the worst, most self-centered, useless people around. But their antics are providing cheap laughs I guess. I think they should both be permanently humiliated from the horrid lives they have led and bilking the public.
I think he (William) actually wanted this property and that was what started all of this. Back in 2021, when the rumors about W&K moving to Windsor first started circulating, Royal Lodge was frequently mentioned as one of the options for the then-Cambridges (obviously this was coming from KP/William.) the idea then was that there were other options for Andrew since technically it was just him in the house and W&K had three kids and staff.
Then about a year and a half ago (after Harry was kicked out Frogmore) it became all about Charles trying to throw his weight around etc. I personally thought that was because someone realized how petty Charles looked for throwing the Sussexes out and so it had to be about more than just the Sussexes, so Andrew came under scrutiny.
But I believe that at the crux of the matter, this was all about William badgering his late grandmother and now his father about Royal Lodge for his family.
So I wonder what has made William back from wanting Royal Lodge then? Dispatches? Some sort of a living situation being agreed upon over the last year. Or maybe as you’re saying William could have let that idea go awhile back and Charles has just been using it as cover for evicting his grandchildren.
@Jais – I think William’s backed down about RL because it won’t be long before he gets Windsor Castle.
@Jais oh to be clear I don’t think William has ever backed off of wanting Royal Lodge. I just think he and Charles saw a convenient way for William to get it – force the disgraced Andrew out, and then oh no, how sad, such a big historic home sitting empty!!! Why, isn’t it perfect for William and Kate?!?!?! Dont they deserve it?!!? etc. I just think the reason Charles got involved so publicly (well via his PR staff) is that William was pressuring him and this was seen as a win/win for him – punish Andrew, and give William what he wants (again) so he stops bullying Charles for it.
I think Andrew has stopped this for the reasons we’ve heard – he has the money to keep up the repairs, so there is no valid reason for the Crown Estate to evict him and Charles can’t use the money angle to force him out. Andrew has effectively beaten Charles AND William here.
that’s my take anyway.
It’s so obvious that this storyline is to distract form the duchy fleecing the nhs story.
And Kate’s not-really-cancer story
Exactly.
There seems to be an Andrew ‘Humiliated’! ‘Exiled’! ‘Defenestrated’! headline every couple of months.
It dies down, and Andy pops right up again on a walkabout.🙄🙄
The only reason why this issue came up was because Charles was trying to justify kicking Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage.
Bingo! Charles couldn’t give af about Andrew’s living arrangements. He was trying to placate William as usual and provide himself cover for H&M’s eviction. Mummy ensured there was an ironclad lease. Charles would either have to pay Andrew a considerable sum to vacate or shut up about it. Since Charles wasn’t interested in paying Andrew,William was never getting Royal Lodge.
That’s where I’m at😂. And I still want to know who will live in FC now? They’re saying very publicly that it will not be Andrew.
There’s a great story in The Guardian about Andrew and his money, asking who’s still funding him and that this is the side of the royals that needs more investigation.
Yes – read that last night and was half expecting it to be covered here today! Guardian is a credible resource unlike the Fail which gets way too much exposure imo.
QE2 wanted to evict H&M when Frogmore was her much publicized wedding gift to them? It amazes how these nameless aides now traffic in the Queen’s reputation now that she is dead. They don’t even think these claims through. H&M put millions into Frogmore and Andrew spent millions more. These folks think the monarch can just seize millions of dollars in property without compensating the lease holders. There was a time when that happened in the medieval era as exposed by the recent duchy scandals, but these advisors are delusional and making Charles look weak and irrelevant.
No fan of Andrew but I will say at least he loves his daughters and they love him, despite everything.
Charles is such a terrible father, I’m glad he won’t get RL.
If there’s one thing that Charles can learn from Andrew is how to care about his son. Charles is the King of Dead Beat Dads 😜
Let them drink in each other’s tears, and feast on their own misery. Richly deserved by all.
Another story that makes no sense. Now Charles is blaming advisors? Why would his advisors want Andrew out of RL? And so vehemently that they’d pitch a 2-year battle? Plus, how could all those insiders not know about Andrew’s finances and the legalities of his lease? And, to top it off, THIS is what it takes to humiliate Charles? Not Diana/Camilla, not H&M, not being outed as a racist and slumlord, but being bested by Andrew over a house?
If Andrew has an ironclad lease, why didn’t H&M? They were given the lease on Frogmore legitimately, paid for renovations (would LOVE to know if they were ever refunded) and paid their rent. Charles didn’t have a leg to stand on when he evicted them either but he still did it. Father of the year there.
As they say – ESH – everyone sucks here! But I’m glad Charles has been humiliated, if that is what this is considered.
This the same stupid and shameful way in which ruling king Charles handled the eviction of his son from the home gifting by his grandmother. What father evicts his son, DIL, and grandkids in such a public way, hoping to humiliate the son and his wife without damaging their image, and be labelled a cold, loveless, spiteful as*hole?
(Running them out of the country, taking their security away long before it was agreed to stop and leaving them unprotected and in danger, and stopping the agreed allowance of a one year, was not enough humiliation for Charles),
By the way, did Charles (or the Crown Estates on his behalf) payed back Harry for the 2.5Mill pound renovation costs, and the payed lease for years in advance? I didn’t hear anything about that. But if I’m honest, I don’t believe Harry will see any of that money on his bank account, given what we’ve learned lately about how the Windsor father and heir son treat their tenants and people who die without a will.