Princess Kate is confirmed for her annual Christmas caroling show next month

Many of us believed that the Princess of Wales had to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour in June because she wanted to go to Wimbledon in July. That’s exactly what happened. There were some theories that Kate went to two Remembrance events this past weekend because she wanted to be seen next month for her annual Christmas piano recital, the “caroling” event her staff puts together at Westminster Abbey. It could be. But I sort of wonder if Kate actually wanted to go to tonight’s Gladiator II premiere in London, which is a “royal premiere.” I’m just saying, I would not be surprised if Kate makes a sudden appearance tonight. But for now, Kensington Palace is hyping Kate’s Christmas carol service and they’re confirming that she will be in attendance:
The Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas carol service will reflect “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”. Kate, 42, who has been making a phased return to public work after chemotherapy, will host the Together At Christmas concert on December 6. The Westminster Abbey service will include carols and musical performances by its choir, Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”
This year’s service has been designed to celebrate those who support others in need. A spokesman said: “This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need — individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experience of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”
The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will be attended by 1,600 people and filmed to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. The Prince and Princess of Wales usually attend with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and in previous years other members of the royal family have shown their support.
Decorations in Westminster Abbey will be inspired by nature, it has been reported. The service will be arranged to combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths. Across the country there will be 15 Together At Christmas community carol services held on the same day, including at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Blackpool Tower Circus.
Usually, Kensington Palace releases a photo or video of Kate “decorating” the Abbey or speaking about the importance of Christmas or whatever. She honestly manages to get like six or seven “engagements” out of this one caroling service. Anyway, I assume that we will see the three Wales kids and I assume various royals and royal-adjacents will come out this year. Rinse and repeat. I’m including photos from last year – the only difference this year will be the color coordination.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
ugh. who cares? #abolishthemonarchy
So KP staff have decided that empathy is this year’s buzzword, right? Gotta throw that in there for every event now!
Ha! That’s true. William just used that word in one of his interviews. Maybe the one with roya? I think it’s bc they want people to empathize with them and their roughest year ever. So if they say they want to have empathy for others, they hope others will have it for them.
Well, perhaps William and Kate can extend some of that empathy to the tenants who live in their hovels. Maybe do a gesture like buying them all new coal scuttles like Ebenezer Scrooge did for Bob Cratchit
She really is nearly fatally dull. She thinks this is her Diana moment, that she will be beloved throughout time for this annual carol service, at a time of year that is all carol services.
I am so glad none of my taxes go to this family, it’s just too much stupid to take.
Picking empathy as a theme when she benefits from her husband treating duchy tenants poorly really is the epitome of arrogance. Not to mention how she treated her sister in law especially when she was suicidal.
To bad they don’t have empathy towards those tenants living in damp and mold. I would say charity begins at home. These people are tone deaf. Getting money from charities and hospitals from rents. Icing out family members. They wouldn’t know empathy if it slapped them in the face. I am embarrassed for them. This is all a show and so phony. Everything they do is fake an all about making themselves look good.
Notice how she is “making a phased return to public work after chemotherapy”, instead of “after receiving cancer treatment” or “after recovering from abdominal surgery”.
Out trickles the truth, one drop at a time.
Again I go back to how stupid it was to make a whole production frolicking in the meadows but yet still be unable to commit to non physical activities like showing up to charities.
She is such a narcissist to make a whole video to say she’s cancer free but still can’t even do the bare minimum she did before? She was climbing on logs in the video FFS.
Look at Kate wearing white to make sure she stands out apart from her family.
Will she pretend to play the piano again?
You betcha! So it looks like Will and Kate have settled on their patterns and schedules for the next 50 years: Kate works once per month, William works twice per month. School runs every day. Air-brushed photos. Secrecy. Paranoia. Photoshop. Oh well. But you know what? Maybe William is smarter than we think: the world is about to burn and it is probably better for the royal family to disappear now so that everybody forgets they exist.
Imagine having then platform that Kate has and doing Absolutely. Nothing with it. All fluff, no substance or style. Kate. Is. A. Loser.
I actually think this is the best royal thing Kate has done. It’s a good, lightweight annual event at a festive time of year, and a chance to bring forward people from the community. Exactly what royals should be doing. Now if only she’d center the community instead of herself.
It actually is one of her better events. It’s Christmas and kids and clothes and decorations. I don’t think it gets super high ratings. But it’s Christmas pictures of the kids and minor royals wearing festive clothes surrounded by Christmas decorations. It’s not a huge ratings win but it’s a win for the papers bc they can put those pics on their covers and get tons of sugary stories.
The concept is fine but as with everything Kate she’s an extreme narcissist and so the actual choir gets ignored in coverage and it is about her and who shows up and whether or not they colour coordinate. She doesn’t raise any money for charities with this and it’s just an exercise in self promotion.
She also highjacked an existing choir program to add her name to it.
Well for sure it becomes all about her. There could definitely be more focus on the other people participating. I just mean it’s successful in that she’s not claiming she’s an expert on something. The press loves it bc it’s superficial holiday cheer and gives the stories. Kate takes the credit. As far as the invisible contract goes, it’s a win. They get an event with pictures of kids and the non-working royals all in one place. Wearing clothes that can be used for fashion articles which may or may not match this year. Win-win for the royals and the press. Is it a win for humanity and empathy or the people subjected to the duchy of cornwall’s Scrooge-like ways….😂.
As a general concept this event should be a huge success – the royals in festive clothing at Westminster Abbey, which is gorgeous already, but now all decorated for the holidays, with holiday music and children etc. It should be one of the biggest events on the royal calendar.
But Kate sucks all the energy out of it because she makes it all about her. What communities are being honored? We hear that 1600 are going to be in attendance due to their “empathy” or whatever but that’s it. Its like Earthshot but at Westminster Abbey, where the focus is on Kate and her kids, not the actual purpose of the event.
As of now, t think it’s just Charles going to the gladiator premier? Not even William is announced to go. But sure anything could happen. Bc yeah, a glitzy movie premiere is very much the thing that Kate has done in the past what with Bond and Top Gun. For people who claim to not like Hollywood they sure don’t act like it. Until an actress marries in, it’s all good.
I remember these photos. She had just been outed as one of the Royal Racists and did what anyone accused of bigotry and racism would do: she made a church appearance dressed in white.
As I recall, this was one of the last times she was seen before she disappeared from public view for months.
It sounds like a nice, bland and harmless event. It’s not the worst thing in the world if she settles down into projects like this. Certainly, she’s been ineffective at any of the weightier issues they’ve tried to give her.
We all knew she would be well enough for her “All about me” show…
She’s only 42 years old and has to be photographed through a filter too.
Many predicted that if kate returned it would be trooping, Wimbledon, Remembrance Day, carol show and Christmas walk. We were correct.
The only extra thing was visiting the stabbing victims months after it happened and well after she filmed her “”look at me I am cancer free” meadow video.
Keener really does herself no favors with her EXTREME overuse of photoshopped images and filters. People age and that is just fine. The effect of seeing an unedited picture and one of these altered images is jarring. She can’t be the young dull clothes hanger her entire life. Hilary Mantel got hammered in the media for pointing out how infantilized the coverage around Keener was more than decade ago. Here we are a decade later and keener is a 42 year old adult women who never grew into a meaniful public roll but is edited to look 25 in any images kp controls. The vaseline lens look went out generarions ago.
Here we go again the blessed saint kate. She will be making this all about her instead of the good cases this service is supposed to support. Honestly they use the empathy all the time in reality none of them have any.
It is actually quite cruel how she highjacks empathy as a theme but the duchy tenants are living in poorly heated and mouldy homes.
She really does center herself in everything. She should just go all in, with hymns including: “O Little Town of Bucklebury,” “Carole of the Bells,” “Ding Dong! My Husband’s Always High,” “Away in a Meadow” and “God Rest Ye Merry Catherine.”
🤣🤣🤣
🤣
Excellent
Perfection
LOL! Perfect.
It will be good to see the children, but she better hope it’s not up against Charlie Brown Christmas.
If she and her husband weren’t such hypocrites in their treatment of H and M this would be an easy get for them. But spouting empathy? Jesus my eyes can’t roll far enough
ITV news announced this as being part of her SLOW return to public life which was an interesting choice of words. Most of us predicted which events she’d reappear for this year. Maybe they will continue with just well spaced out big events for Kate which will evolve into her new normal? BM may feel cheated but I bet it suits Chuck, Will and Kate. Both Will and Kate favour being “exclusive” and believe less is more impactful.
12 Waving Wiglets and a Partridge in a Pear Tree
So only events where she can wear a new dress, some jewelry from the vaults, maybe smile, maybe wave, never actually have to speak or interact with human beings (unless it’s to hand over a tennis trophy) and be lauded for being brave. How long can they keep on doing that? She can legitimately be lauded for being brave for doing these things if she has a mental illness in which she is afraid of being outside, or in public and among people and is terrified of speaking in public, or has had a nervous breakdown.