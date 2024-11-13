Princess Kate is confirmed for her annual Christmas caroling show next month

Many of us believed that the Princess of Wales had to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour in June because she wanted to go to Wimbledon in July. That’s exactly what happened. There were some theories that Kate went to two Remembrance events this past weekend because she wanted to be seen next month for her annual Christmas piano recital, the “caroling” event her staff puts together at Westminster Abbey. It could be. But I sort of wonder if Kate actually wanted to go to tonight’s Gladiator II premiere in London, which is a “royal premiere.” I’m just saying, I would not be surprised if Kate makes a sudden appearance tonight. But for now, Kensington Palace is hyping Kate’s Christmas carol service and they’re confirming that she will be in attendance:

The Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas carol service will reflect “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”. Kate, 42, who has been making a phased return to public work after chemotherapy, will host the Together At Christmas concert on December 6. The Westminster Abbey service will include carols and musical performances by its choir, Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

This year’s service has been designed to celebrate those who support others in need. A spokesman said: “This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need — individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experience of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will be attended by 1,600 people and filmed to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. The Prince and Princess of Wales usually attend with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and in previous years other members of the royal family have shown their support.

Decorations in Westminster Abbey will be inspired by nature, it has been reported. The service will be arranged to combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths. Across the country there will be 15 Together At Christmas community carol services held on the same day, including at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Blackpool Tower Circus.