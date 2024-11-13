The Archbishop of Canterbury resigned & the Mail is making it about the Sussexes

Justin Welby became the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013. The job is the de facto head of the Anglican Church. Welby was supposed to retire in 2026. Instead, he rather suddenly announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing his own culpability in the Anglican Church’s coverup of abuses.
The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, resigned on Tuesday after a damning report concluded that he had failed to pursue a proper investigation into claims of widespread abuse of boys and young men decades ago at Christian summer camps. Pressure had mounted rapidly on Mr. Welby, who serves as the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, since the report was published last week. Helen-Ann Hartley, a senior figure in the church and the bishop of Newcastle, called on him to step aside, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer pointedly declined to back him.
Mr. Welby’s resignation brings to an abrupt end an eventful and occasionally stormy tenure, during which he became Britain’s best-known cleric, presiding over momentous public ceremonies like the coronation of King Charles III and becoming an impassioned voice on issues like migration. But Mr. Welby struggled to hold together a church cleaved between liberals and traditionalists. Though he has not been accused of any abuse himself, he was ultimately brought down by the same type of sex-abuse scandals that have toppled leaders of the Roman Catholic Church.
“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatizing period between 2013 and 2024,” Mr. Welby said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming that he had sought permission from the king to resign.
“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church,” Mr. Welby said. “As I step down, I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.”
The Times noted that the abuses within the Catholic Church were much more widespread and yet no pope has ever resigned because of any of it (and at least two popes were deeply involved in the coverups). I saw a positive response for Welby’s resignation, basically: at least someone with authority is taking some kind of responsibility. It’s nowhere near enough, but Welby’s resignation definitely keeps these conversations in the news. Unfortunately, the Daily Mail decided to pander to their readers with this story: “How Justin Welby ‘fell under Harry and Meghan’s spell’: As Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over ‘ignoring’ prolific sex abuser’s crimes, how his friendship with the Sussexes raised questions about his judgement.” You see what they’re doing?
For centuries, successive Archbishops of Canterbury have been close with members of the Royal Family – entrusted with solemn duties such as officiating their marriages and becoming trusted voices of counsel. The 105th person to hold the position, Justin Welby, was no different, and as he prepared to lead the service of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, he found himself befriending the couple.
Over the years their relationship deepened and Welby was sympathetic to them following Megxit, saying the Royal Family was ‘life without parole’ and that the public expected the couple to be ‘superhuman’. He even pulled out of the most important Church of England meeting of the year at the General Synod in York in 2019 to officiate the christening of the couple’s first child Archie. The friendship continued to grow until Palace sources claimed in 2023 he had ‘completely fallen under their spell’.
However Welby, 68, was forced to resign today after a damning independent report singled him out and said the Church of England for years had covered up the abuse of more than 100 children and young men by evangelist barrister John Smyth. Questions have now been raised over Welby’s judgement after it was revealed he worked with Smyth in the 1970s at the camps where he groomed his victims, before exchanging Christmas cards with him for years.
Now following the increased scrutiny on Justin Welby’s decisions, MailOnline looks back at his friendship with the disillusioned royals Harry and Meghan.
The Mail then did an exhaustive history on Welby’s very public sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan, which is clearly a bigger crime than covering up church abuses. Sure, he was friends with a child molester, but did you know that he ALSO had nice things to say about Meghan Markle?? It’s even funnier/sadder because the Mail has been panicking about Welby’s friendliness with the Sussexes for years. The Mail completely missed Welby’s culpability in church abuses, they were so focused on the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
We’re living in opposite world. I’m very confused.
Say what?
Maybe a reaction to Harry being on the list of influential climate people ?
Or maybe just because it’s Wednesday.
OMG how on earth can they blame this on the Sussexes for the abuse he did nothing about. It’s insane!!
The Daily Fail keeps talking about how H&M have no influence and everyone hates them but apparently they can put a man of great power and esteem “under their spell.” Hmmm.
That priest that abused those children is not the only sick person on that island or in this situation. The writter of this article and the Fail editor are just as sick. In this whole horrible mess and that family full of miscreants they pick on Harry and Meghan? The bar is in hell at the Daily Fail. They are the lowest of the low.
Lets take this back to Andrew and how
The king accepted the archbishop’s resignation for the coverup of abuse, but he never highlighted what happened with Andrew with the paedo case. The hypocrisy
I mean, this is what we do in the US too. Try to associate everyone with child molesters, but we go a step further and elect one.
I hate this for Harry and Meghan, but if they need advice, Pres Biden and Secretary Clinton have both been here.
Bizarre. He’s actually Charles’ close friend and spiritual guide. And William was so close that Welby said he’d been depressed and William helped him (Richard Palmer is apparently pleading ignorance about this). He christened the Wales kids, officiated at royal funerals, the coronation and Beatrice’s wedding. Amongst other things.
🎯 This needs to be repeated more.
So his close friendship with Harry and Meghan who are financially independent, have dedicated their life to charity and the enrichment of other people, and are generally reported by people that have met them as being kind and considerate, is evidence of his bad judgment. The King’s long running friendship with Jimmy Savile however is indicative of…….crickets?
Not to mention the whole ass heir being all, “Pbbbbbbtttt! I am not going to be religious, even though you are all going to call me the head of the Anglican church! You can’t make me pretend to care!”
But sure, lovely and in love Harry and Meghan are the problem.
He also christened the Wales children, officiated funerals, Beas wedding, and did KC’s coronation. Wouldn’t making his association with Sussexes a bad thing, also make the rest of the royals look just as bad? They make no sense.
I am shocked that instead of bringing up his sympathetic statements for Andrew (another accused sexual predator) or his friendship with Charles (who had close friendships with other powerful predators), they are talking about H&M.
I’m shocked in a Casablanca, ‘there’s gambling in this establishment’ way. The laundry list of creeps Charles associates with, Andrew’s grotesque reputation are RIGHT THERE but let’s blame the H&M for the bijllionth time…
Just click bait. They know their audience.
Incendiary stuff like this is why Meghan & children must never come back to Blighty.😕😕😕😕
*cough Charles’ long-term close friendships with and support of pedophiles *cough
Haven’t they been gunning for Welby for some time? The man is fully responsible for his reprehensible actions in participating in a cover-up, but I thought the British establishment never liked him, so this was their chance to get rid of him, and bonus, Lord Rothemere found an excuse to link it to the Sussexes so here we are…
In the end i suppose he learned something and that is to take accountablity for his lack of action. That is a positive friendship. Though i doubt there were really friends and he has been trying to display christian values with his support of them. hurch attendance is down in the uk. It is Shameful how these journos try and link every scandal to the Sussexes, i’m still waiting for the slumlord links
The Fail is beyond lost.
And misogynoir and liars, and… they really, truly hate that the Sussexes are successful and independent.
I saw some Squaddies earlier today linking to the IPSO site for a complaint.
While it takes a few short moments, I think it needs to be done. One doesn’t even have to be in the UK. Sadly though, I couldn’t upload screenshots. I already heard back with a reference number.
This is the link:
https://www.ipso.co.uk/making-a-complaint/
And for the UK Squaddies: there’s a link to the official Parliament site, asking for press oversight in lieu of Leveson II being out of reach, still. It’s only for the UK, unless one knows of a valid postcode… One can sign until May 2025, and I guess the initiator could do with a little push and some sharing.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700186
I have just signed the petition using my French postcode.
You know who didn’t have to resign in shame? The other pastor that all those vile people in the church buckled over.. guess karma came screaming in for Chuck and the nonce friend. These people stick together because they share the same crimes and cover ups.. it’s sick how that is always deflected with nastiness towards Meghan.
Chuckled over not *buckled🤦🏼♀️
This is the kind of headline that makes even people not paying attention notice how unhinged the tabloids are about Meghan. They look ridiculous for this.
He is such a good friend of H&M and under their spell that he wouldn’t back them up when they said they had a ceremony before the wedding? Who needs friends like that? Sounds more as if he is Charles and Will’s friend.
Well, he as good as acknowledged they’d had a private exchange of personal vows – which is exactly how H&M clarified matters post-Oprah (like they did re: QEII&PP not making those controversial comments). Yep, the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But he was so mealy-mouthed and evasive that he gave ghastly UK media the opportunity to twist, misrepresent and lie.
The gutter gutless U.K. press is a national embarrassment for their country. Trying to tie the Sussexes to this mess has solidified their decent into madness
Wow! Talk about a stretch. What the hell is wrong with the people who work at the daily fail
H & M are their best earners of advertising revenue.
This story has been around for a couple of days now and this is the first time I’ve seen H&M’s names involved.
The Fail is hoping to get a response from the Sussexes for content creation and legal notices. Typical. Now the question of judgment falls on Charles, Starter and the Crown Nominations Commission. They all play a role in the appointment of the next AoC. If the new man/woman turns out to be a bad hire it’s on them. And this is a stark reminder of William’s future job description: as sovereign he will head of the CoE. Any CoE sex abuse scandal that go down on his watch he’ll have to deal with them. Maybe a reason why William wants to lessen the role of monarch.
I thought my rage was exhausted after last week. Apparently I still have some left. This is an appalling, deplorable take by the Mail.
Of course we understand what they are doing. But it’s not his judgement and it’s not the Church of England that is guilty of looking the other way and therefore supporting sex crimes, it’s Justin Welby. A clergyman who apparently slapped victims in the face for 11 years due to arrogance, arrogance and trivialisation. He and his church leader Charles should be on their knees before every single victim, making restitution and asking for forgiveness. And the whataboutism of the Times is a complete journalistic failure.
In reality, it’s much worse than that. He donated to a paedophile and these disgusting newspapers want to use the word “woke” – a very ugly radical right wing word for people who do not condone sexual violence against children, who care about real justice, who care about all beings. Apparently the scumbags want to suggest that Justin Welby has contracted ” woke” from Harry and Meghan and therefore no longer wants to protect paedophiles. Let’s hope that his viral condition continues to have an effect for a very long time and spreads to the highest circles.
Gross. Just gross.
It’s interesting how the DM approaches this story and Prince Andrew. The British press never blamed the Queen his crimes
They got rid of him because he spoke out on humanitarian issues. You know, what a Christian leader is suppose to do. It’s obvious there is a group of people who want everyone to be in lockstep with them.
It’s amazing how bad England is doing. Is this guy even old enough to be blamed? Instead of talking about their lack of resources they dragging megs and haz into everything. Yet, if Meg or Haz makes a suggestion they are accused of being Bossy.