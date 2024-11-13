Elon Musk will head Trump’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’ aka DOGE

Elon Musk has reportedly been camped out at Mar-a-Lago since Election Day. He’s been on many of Donald Trump’s calls with world leaders, and he’s been influencing Trump’s decisions on various appointments too. It was an open question as to whether Trump would actually appoint Musk to something within the administration, or whether Musk would simply act as Trump’s off-the-books consigliere. Well, we have our answer. Musk was just appointed to a newly-made position in “the Department of Government Efficiency.” Aka, DOGE. Remember how Musk has been obsessed with that years-old “doge” meme and has been promoting the Dogecoin cryptocurrency? Yeah.
Mr. Trump said on Tuesday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead what he called the Department of Government Efficiency. It will be, he said, “the Manhattan Project” of this era, driving “drastic change” throughout the government with major cuts and new efficiencies in bloated agencies in the federal bureaucracy by July 4, 2026.
“A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence,” Mr. Trump wrote in a statement. “I am confident they will succeed!”
The statement left unanswered all kinds of major questions about an initiative that is uncertain in seriousness but potentially vast in scope. For starters, the president-elect did not address the fact that no such department exists. And he did not elaborate on whether his two rich supporters would hire a staff for the new department, which he said is aimed in part at reducing the federal work force.
The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence… well, at that point, I doubt there will be a “United States of America” anymore, but sure. As for Musk… as many people are pointing out, this is just some ridiculous busywork position. It’s also very likely that Musk and Trump will both burn out on their asinine drama. I’m actually shocked that Trump isn’t already sick of Musk, honestly.
The fact that Musk has no idea he's being given a fake busywork job makes me wonder how much management experience he actually has.
for those unaware elon musk holds a ton of dogecoin (DOGE) and this is a president-elect using his executive power to create a new government department whose name is intended to boost the price of DOGE, thereby enriching the man running it (musk) https://t.co/cEw5NN5M2S
Just a shout out to Orwell, Wells, Nostradamus ( hey why not),Hilary Clinton, Margaret Atwell countless other oracles who tried to warn us. If you voted for this welcome to FAFO. Enjoy your stay and best of luck.
Baba Vanga predicted the end of US after Obama, or something like that. Now it makes sense.
Jao, Baba Vanga…🤣🤣🤣🤣
After the SC screwed over Gore and handed the election to Bush the Lesser, I knew we were in trouble. I had been paying attention to Bush the Lesser prior to that because in 1994 I had been baffled as to how he had managed to defeat Governor Ann Richards down in Texas. I still remember that horrible 94 midterm election and how stunned my friends and I were in homeroom the next day. I started reading up and found out about Rove and that entire machine. And their long term goals. And here we are. The Obama presidency was only a brief respite. The Biden presidency was our last chance.
We are in trouble. Deep trouble. I still hope somehow there is a way to save this mess, but I won’t rely on it. I am visiting my parent’s original country early next year and will be getting my citizenship paperwork. I highly recommend any Celebitchy that can claim a second citizenship do so ASAP.
I got my EU citizenship years ago. I didn’t like the way the country was going under Bush (maybe 2nd, I think), and now I and my children have EU passports. I’m ready to use it at a moment’s notice, if the need arises (which I think it will).
If you haven’t read it yet, Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower is a primer of what’s to come
her prescience is disturbing
It is so embarrassing to be American right now.
Ikr? 🫣
I just cringe all the time. Cringe and panic.
So much face eating to look forward to.
They’ll never be cognizant of it. They’ll just be told by Fox and X and Joe Rogan that it’s some other group’s fault – first migrants and trans people, then all immigrants, then Muslims and Jews (actually already these groups), then whatever group is left. They’ll just keep being thrown someone to turn on so they don’t come after the oligarchs. And it’ll work.
This is how i see it too. I am all for face eating but if people were voting for trump theyre going to attribute his distasters to anything else. Recall the magas dying of covid in hospitals insisting covid didnt exist.
So a Department of Redundancy Department? Is Mike Judge writing this season of reality?
Nailed it!
Haha. I read this and could only hear Hank Hill’s twangy Texas accent asking these questions!
Mike Judge’s power of prophecy (intentional or not) has been scaring me for ages now. What we all thought was low brow comedy turned out to be writing on the wall.
Jesus, what a dumb fucking country.
Cool. We’ll be celebrating America’s 250th birthday by killing it off. I guess we had a nice run.
I wouldn’t be so sure about this just being busy work for Leon. Like Trump, he enjoys firing people. If I worked for the Federal government, I would be looking for other employment.
Per Politico, DOJ attorneys were apparently told that they had to swear an oath of lealty to dumpy or be fired. And just so everyone understands, my guess is that the DOJ will no longer be prosecuting any age, sex, ethnicity, etc. claims; Title IV claims are probably dead in the water; no more tax evasion suits against large corporations or those who bilk charities; no more suits against employers who don’t pay overtime or who kill their employees with safety violations. My guess is that the majority of the DOJ work will focus on going after nonprofit orgs that the regugnant party considers contrary to their mission, universities that teach anything other than what the goosesteppers deem ok, and anyone else that dump wants to persecute.
As someone who worked in the field, and wrote federally-funded grants during T1, prosecution of sex crimes (particularly of people like Trump’s buddy that owned the Patriots) feel dramatically. Nearly all the funding from seizures of assets of r*pists and sexual harassment disappeared during those 4 years, thereby severely depleting Victim Funds that keep the doors open for SA and DV organizations. It’s gonna be rough for a lot of people.
Yeah I wouldn’t characterize gutting the EPA as “busy work” and yes that is one of many governmental agencies he plans to dismantle by starving them of needed funds and stripping regulations. Nobody should be downplaying that.
Also how TF is this not a conflict of interest? Essentially the business owner who gets billions of dollars in governmental contracts is going to then be in charge of the regulatory bodies that oversee him? This is f*cking insane.
It absolutely if conflict of interest. But next to nothing will be done about it. Even though it should be.
He’s definitely going to embezzle American taxpayer money to pay off his Twitter loans. That’s part of what I find so darkly hilarious about the stupidity of Trump voters. They literally shoot themselves in the foot every time.
I work for the federal government and i’m terrified. Its not as easy as finding another job – I work in a very niche part of my agency and while there are private sector jobs that are on the other side of what I do, its not super easy to just flip to private. I’ve been here for 15 years and I mentioned yesterday our whole lives are built around this job, because I’ve never been afraid of a mass reduction in force again.
The only hope I cling to is that if he decimates my agency the way they’re talking about decimating the EPA, the congressional republicans will very quickly push back because there are some things that sound good on paper but not in practice. And reducing employees is the #1 way to increase wait times for agency decisions across the board.
ETA and I will say that I’m scared of even posting here so if you see me completely MIA on politics posts after January 20 (or even starting now) that’s why.
Becks, sending prayers your way. My family had to deal with multiple federal agencies after a death of an elderly relative in 2018 and it was a nightmare. 90 minute wait times to talk to a Social Security worker on the phone who then couldn’t help and would then transfer the call for another 90 minute hold because there was no staff. Same with the VA & IRS. After weeks & months of getting nowhere, we had to get our Senators and Representatives to help. Now, we’re heading back into that nightmare
This is so depressing…my husband works for the local government and the whole reason he stays is for the pension and job security. God knows it’s not for the salary.
Best of luck, Becks. Be good to yourself – I hope your stress level stays below Defcon Red and that we come out okay on the other end.
I am a longtime local civil servant who depends on the federal government’s administration of the federal program to provide support in implementing my job at the local level. This is really scary at the top and the bottom. We are going to see civil servants with expertise being replaced by hacks. I already feel disappeared.
It’s illegal and a class action lawsuit will just open up. Some federal employees are in unions. So Elon and Trump are dumbasses.
How is this the most powerful country in the world?? I feel like we entered a simulation just after Trump came down the escalator.
I’ve been thinking about the same thing since the elections. Also, it feels like the Nazi Germany won.
@Mil – I’ve been thinking about that a lot. The grandfathers of my generation who defeated Nazis and fascism in the 1940s are almost all gone now. They would be sick to know all the sacrifice they went through now means nothing. Any MAGAt who spouts honoring our veterans has no f-cking clue what that means.
Apartheid Clyde.
Vivek Ramaswamy.
Some talk show guy with no expertise for SecDef.
Marco Rubio for Secretary of State.
Several felons for WH staff.
Making America’s Most Overrated And Unqualified Relevant.
Look up the word “kakistocracy”. It’s the new normal.
Saw Meidas Touch share it on Twitter earlier today, and it really is so sad to see from my (still) cozy place here in Europe.
Meanwhile we’re bracing ourselves for our next elections in February.
I’m just waiting to hear what Joe Rogan’s appointment will be.
FCC for sure.
It’s fake busywork and Musk knows it, hence the “silly” name of this new “department”. But it grants him presence in the WH where he can constantly whisper in Trump’s ear and get information his competitors can’t. I also agree that Trump will tire of him when Musk’s ideas go from throwing out big words to actually trying to sit down and get shit done. (I’m sure Musk will want to sieze the opportunity and get things done to benefit him long term) Then Trump will find another flatterer with grand ideas.
I hope he gets punted out like Stephen Miller hopefully will again. What a crock.
I’m waiting for the Ministry of Silly Walks to be announced.
The fact that this is a department based on a fucking meme is just… I guess Gen Z/Alpha may vibe with that but it’s just so dumb. And Musk is crowdsourcing suggestions for cuts on Twitter now, which really shows the thoughtfulness and understanding of the potential impact on people. /s
People get so frustrated with the federal govt when there are long stretches of hiring freezes. They get pissed off when there are government shutdowns. Making government “more efficient” is NOT going to be popular. People are JUST starting to realize that closing the Dept of Ed is going to hurt millions of kids on IEPS, 504 plans, and Title 1 reading programs a LOT more than it hurts the relatively small number of trans kids.
Liberty dies to thunderous applause. 250 years is a good run for an empire, but we’ve never been a representative democracy. We’re just 60 years from Jim Crow and 50 from R v W. How long did this experiment really last that liberty and unrestrained capitalism could co exist?
America was a battle between democracy and capitalism and capitalism has finally won. There’s nothing funny about apartheid loving billionaires who own every bit of our data via Twitter and God knows what else being in charge of a government department focused on efficiency. God help you if you are deemed inefficient.
Leopards eating faces. Did anyone read The Jungle and The Handmaid’s Tale in school? Here we go again… Generations of fight and advocacy wiped away because trickle down economics has failed, but the oligarchs have convicted the poor that giving them the rest of the wealth will fix it. F#ck.
ITA except that trickle down has failed. It’s actually performed exactly as intended, creating a massive wealth divide and fueling working class rage that can be harnessed to vote against their own best interests.
When I asked my boss why he voted for Trump he said “for the corporate tax cut” and then had the nerve to say that it “trickles down”. These people are so fucking brain-dead.
Reagan said that over 40 years ago. Trickle down is a lie for the masses to not target the rich.
I can’t imagine two people with such huge personality flaws (disorders) can coexist peacefully for long.
Musk’s massive drug overdose might come first. That could be fun.
I just imagine them snorting Adderall while powerpointing all night.
Actually, I appreciate you putting that image in my head. #IRL
Way too many people in the comments not getting it. I suggest listening to today’s The Daily (NYT) podcast. Musk wants to eradicate any governmental agency that doesn’t allow for SpaceX to churn out rockets as quickly as it can and this will have a sweeping impact on the environment.
Please take this seriously. This isn’t a “fake job” or whatever–this is a powerful position that allows a billionaire to make very consequential decisions on the future of our climate.
Department heads can’t make law, only congress can— and congress members still have to stand for reelection and understand that only incremental change will fly with the voters at home. Are things going to get ugly? Absolutely. Is propaganda going to get even worse. Yes. I am devastated about everything these horrible people want to do, but I think at least some of the guardrails of the constitution will stand.
He has control of all three branches of Congress AND the Supreme Court–it’s naïve to think that the GOP won’t concede to his every demand.
And I think we can confidently declare after seeing the election results that most voters don’t know or care about the destruction Trump’s administration will reap as long as their 401Ks are up.
This is what I keep hearing. It’s not apt if checks and balances crumble. And if you haven’t been paying attention, they’re crumbling in front of our eyes.
Exactly and TBC, I hope to GOD I’m wrong here–genuinely–but the writing is on the wall. This is not 2016 where our institutions were tested to the point where they almost snapped but held on by a thread. Even then, we still had January 6th, the most unimaginable day since 9/11.
I just want people to understand that this will be nothing like his last term. We didn’t have a fully RW extremist Supreme Court back then. We had generals, Rhinos, civil servants and institutionalists that did their absolute best to tether Trump. He is now completely surrounded by incompetent hacks and loyalists—and fully untethered. It’s gonna be bad in ways we cannot fully imagine.
This is missing the point that so much can be done by not doing anything. They aren’t going to come out with a big law signing for an abortion ban or abolition of the DOE. But if some hack at the FDA decides certain medications are “unsafe” or there’s nobody working at the DOE, well, they can’t be blamed for that.
You’re not wrong kitten, in my personal view, all his picks have one thing in common. They’re NPCs (non player characters), yes men. We should be vibrating.
NPCs for sure.
@ blueberry-This so much. It’s the same with deportations: they’re not going to instantly deport every single immigrant. They’ll start with the felons and gradually add in folks with temporary protected status and undocumented immigrants and eventually it will be an end to birthright citizenship. They know that they have to gradually inure the public so as to avoid a huge backlash. They’ll achieve their goals by conditioning Americans to accept their insanity just like they did last time, but worse.
I agree, Kitten. His first term was just a warm up. Trump’s much more deranged now so he definitely won’t be running much of anything. He’s got the worst of the worst helming things. At least in the first term, he had some sane folks helping out. He’s (or someone acting for him is) putting in people with vendettas though. And people without a clue as to how things work and how they could screw things up for the very people that put Trump in office again. I think we are in for a very bumpy ride to say the least.
And workplace safety laws
Deregulation kills
Thune won Senate Majority Leader and is not who Trump wanted. Look this is a fake department, it’s a think tank since only Congress can create departments. Also they are asking for $50 million to fund this shit but you are going to make the government efficient? It doesn’t even start til July 4, 2026 which by then hopefully we have some good blue gains in some states and enough people are worry about doing this stupid shit before midterms which would cause the House/Senate to flip.
I appreciate your continuing to cover major and nausea-inducing political news. I need to know and yet I can’t deal with this.
I tried to tune out. I can’t NOT watch our demise.
@NoHope, I second your opinion.
Well, on the bright side, this will bring more attention to the damage that Elno will bring. In my experience, people don’t like paying taxes but they really don’t want their services being cut. And you can already see that Agent Orange is going to let him take the fall: “I am confident they will succeed!” This might be the fastest way for Elno and Agent Orange to implode, honestly. I give it about two Scaramuccis.
And I hope people short his stupid coin.
Loads of magats from other states are moving to my state because we don’t have a state income tax and they can exploit the poor who pay a near 10% sales tax on everything, even food. My state is scary dark red, but the newbies are freaking out because we don’t have many of the government services, like funding for kids with idd, and good healthcare at any level (parts of the state are controlled by medical monopolies that provide abysmal medical care) like the blue states From which they came. The people who have been here all along are getting an inkling of an idea that they are being exploited and hate the newcomers. Some really horrible environmental damage has been allowed for generations and the infrastructure hasn’t been inproved to accommodate the new people. Entire areas regularly smell like raw sewage and cancer rates are skyhigh in certain areas. But. Hey. Deregulate and see what more damage the rich getting richer will cause….
DOGE? Is that pronounced like “dodgy”? As in “Dodgy bromancers, Trump and Musk, have created the new dodgy department of government efficiency, DOGE”. Let’s all pronounce it that way. 😀
It’s a stupid riff on “Doge Coin”. EM’s cryptocurrency of choice 🤮 I live in Silicon Valley and saw two Tesla’s with stickers on them yesterday that read “When the lease is up, this is going back.” Not that that helps at all, he’ll just focus on grifting the gov for SpaceX. He’s an adderall-ketamine addicted terror.
I think what he’ll likely do is use the government to kill off EV competition. His Tesla company will get the kickbacks and government contracts, which will put the other ones into more unaffordable ranges. He’s going to steal so much money from the American taxpayer, it’s not even funny.
How do you have a personality so revolting that people sell their cars? Elon has done it. I want to hear more about the app in his phone that told him the results of the elections 4 hours before the news networks. Real fishy.
I agree he’s moving his grift. When he bought twitter, the big name advertisers left, Elon wanted to sue them (that wouldn’t fly) and so users were inundated with ads for cheap temu-quality products. Then those ads went away…so he’s definitely been adjusting his grift along the way.
The Doge was also the highest official of the republic of Venice from 8th to 18th century.
I thought this Wikipedia description was very telling:
“The Doge of Venice acted as both the head of state and head of the Venetian oligarchy. Doges were elected for life through a complex voting process.”
He sounds like a Doge wannabe.
This makes me so happy. Apparently this was a step too far for my youngest, and he’s livid. Fine. Good. Bring it on frakkers, you’re the stupidest people I’ve ever encountered.
Someone on social media pointed out that an entity charged with efficiency will have TWO people in charge. We truly are living in the stupidest timeline.
Needs two people in charge and ADDING another department to the government. So much for efficiency. The level of stupid (and frightening) just keeps getting deeper.
On the good side there are waves of people getting out of Twitter and going to blue sky. More people need to do that. There is a noticeable difference in tone reminiscent of Twitter over ten years ago.
I was never on twitter but just signed up for Bluesky. Finding it very informative.
Hunker down kids. It’s going get so much worse.
Leon is so incredibly ugly and stupid. Dude should pick a struggle.
So much worse. My middle son’s new boss is a fox newscaster.
This is heartbreaking! I’m sooo sorry for your kiddo. I really feel for him 😢
All I know is that he isn’t saying anything. He can’t obviously, but in lieu of things being eerily quiet, I’m secretly hoping and praying we’re somehow fighting, from inside, against rolling out the red carpet.
This is a clown show.
Mango has f#cked over every single person who has ever been in his orbit. FAFO. The mango’s new wife is going to find out like all the poor rural white folks who’s sexism and racism just elected someone who is going to send the economy into a depression and send society back to the 1800s. The ketamine addiction isn’t doing muskrat any favors.
Cheeto is a malignant narcissist who wants all power and attention. Elon is one as well but he is not the president. This will be a clash of the egos and Cheeto will win. Making him a co head of a department with Vivek tells you that Cheeto isn’t going to let him to whatever he wants. If their interests align then sure, but if not, Elon will be turfed.
It’s not like DOGE won’t cause damage to the American people, but the bigger concerns are elsewhere and closer to the levers of power.
Musk has basically been sidelined to run a blue ribbon commission. The department he’s in charge of doesn’t exist and can’t be created, except by an act of Congress. But generally, these blue ribbon commissions research something that everybody wants buried and then they issue a report in a couple of years that no one does anything with.
We’re living in the dumbest timeline.
Musk has already set his sights on Canada and throw his algorithm behind the right in Canada. The amount of Canadians cheering on this clown show is depressing. The leopards are heading north to eat some faces.
The shift against Trudeau has been going on for years though and PP has been fuelling it. Elon will try to take credit for something that has nothing to do with him. That said we should question why PP doesn’t have updated security clearance since he got married and why Modi likely bought him his CPC leader position.
@Nic919 I’m emailing MPs asking them to urgently table legislation that would require security clearance of all party leaders before an election, or in the very least that top secret clearance not be automatically granted to the PM-elect (whoever it may be).
The far right in the US has been funding and growing far right groups in Canada for years and we now have a huge problem. We have to press PP to get that security clearance because that means he’s hiding something.
What is happening scares me a lot, but I agree that the bro-ligarchy of Elon, Vivek and Donald will implode just like every other relationship Donald had during his first term. I expect sooner rather than later. All three of them want to be the star and we all know there’s only one Star (Donald). His Fox News host nomination for Secretary of Defense is causing panic at the Pentagon, allegedly. I have to believe people at the Pentagon have brains and that no one voted for Trump there. But for those of you who voted for this orange menace, you’re about to find out just how much he’s going to “make America great again.” The 250th birthday of the US is going to be a depressing occasion, I’m sure.
The far-right accused Obama of being a Manchurian Candidate and The Anti Christ. Yet here is somebody who far more accurately fits both descriptions but they applaud him because he is a white man leading us over the cliff. Frankly most of us deserve the nightmare we are about to be in because we were complacent or stupid enough to allow this man into the halls of power
It’s giving Derek Zoolander’s Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good.
Fully burst out laughing at this. Thank you.
Take this with a grain of salt. It’s a commission (see: Grace Commission during the Reagan era). Elno won’t be a gov’t employee. They won’t have an actual department, nor budgetary control. They can’t legislate…and let’s be honest, they won’t be the ones doing any actual “work.” They will write a report w/recommendations that will be released just FOUR MONTHS before the mid-terms. To which Congress can then simply say “Thank You.” That’s if their outsized narcissistic male egos don’t blow each other up before then….
This nonbeliever PRAYS you are right.
PSA. If your black get your passport & all important docs and be prepared to leave shortly after this inauguration. If you have another country to go to find out how to transfer your $$. That text that only black people got wasn’t a joke-that was the new government. If they’ve proved it to be a hoax let me know but if they couldn’t find out where it came from we’re in huge trouble. No one will be coming to save us when we start disappearing. Talk to your families and make a plan. This will be a bumpy ride. Get your affairs in order.
It is so disrespectful and repulsive for them to mention the Manhattan Project. The administration that very very very likely sold nuclear science secrets to foreign powers to mention the manhattan project. There are now several generations of families who have lived in relative obscurity and isolation to further our country’s advancement and research. This is nothing like the manhattan project and this is me telling myself the next four years are not going to be good for my health if I let them enrage me so here we are. Not even the start of the administration in power and I’m upset. Today I had to tell my US Citizen husband that I’m afraid to bring his Mom home to visit India in January because she is a Permanent Resident only and from India and I really have no idea what they are planning but I remember the Muslim ban very well and don’t want our family facing the issue of leaving behind my mother in law. F$ck
Idiocracy was too kind in its satire, honestly.
Also, Elon is so gross looking. Besides the diseased liver stomach, he has that creepy thing where his face is too small in the middle of his head that men get when they’re all roided up.
Isn’t having two people in charge of a department of efficiency inefficient and redundant? LOL. This whole thing is stupid because we all know that anything that helps the poor, working class and lower middle class will be on the choosing block but people like Elon will continue to collect their massive welfare checks aka tax payer funded subsidies.
Also, study after study has been done and there’s the accountability office. There is actually very little waste in the government; outside of the DOD, which has never been able to pass an independent audit and where tens of billions of dollars go missing and unaccounted for each year.