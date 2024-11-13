“Nicole Kidman wore Dolce & Gabbana to the ‘Spellbound’ premiere” links

Wavy-haired Nicole Kidman promoted Spellbound, an animated film. Her dress here in Dolce & Gabbana and it’s sort of casually atrocious?? [LaineyGossip]

Angelina Jolie went to the opera last night with Pablo Larrain. [Just Jared]

Martha Stewart pushed Drew Barrymore away. Good. [Socialite Life]

Jason Sudeikis blames the audience for Ted Lasso’s lackluster third season. [Pajiba]

It feels like we haven’t seen Charlize Theron in a while! [Go Fug Yourself]

Again, Chloe Fineman said that Elon Musk made her cry. [OMG Blog]

Cynthia Erivo wore Thom Browne in Mexico. [RCFA]

All the cool girls worked on Law & Order. [Seriously OMG]

Janelle Eason’s husband was arrested again. [Starcasm]

I sincerely hope Benny Blanco treats Selena Gomez like a princess. [Hollywood Life]

A TikToker shares ways to “opt out” of Donald Trump’s economy. [Buzzfeed]