“Nicole Kidman wore Dolce & Gabbana to the ‘Spellbound’ premiere” links

I’ve already started the no-buy trend and am pretty much doing everything she talks about. It’s common sense really, but I’m glad the word is going around.
Well, it’s certainly a choice to respond to universal panning of your entire season with a statement that the audience is not creative enough to understand. Riiiggghhhhttt….but we were creative enough to appreciate the first two seasons. The more I hear about Jason Sudeikis, the more I think he is an arrogant a*hole of the tallest order.
I like Nicole dress because EVERYONE EVERYWHERE is wearing naked dresses then editing the pictures even more.
Nicole’s hair looks the best it has in a while.
I hope the upcoming insanity doesn’t impact public libraries and access to the Libby App. The library has been my happy place for years and I adore Libby. I have not bought any new/non-thrifted clothes, books or appliances this year. I gave up AmazonPrime and do my best to avoid ordering from Amazon or shopping at Walmart or Dollar stores (all have systematically and deliberately destroyed small businesses in rural areas like mine). I don’t drink soda anymore. I detest cheap beer and haven’t touched any pee beers since I tasted better. I rarely eat out and make a point of eating at home/cooking or eating at non-franchise restaurants. I bought a bread machine in a thrift store and homemake most of my bread/pizza. The entire food supply is controlled by monopolies, but I avoid namebrand markups and buy most of my food at Aldi, which is still a corporation, but my area has limited choices.
I worry about libraries and public libraries too. I am an archivist in a public library system. I see challenges in collections and services every day and it is scary how emboldened these people have become.
I also worry about archives and the recording of history. I would encourage EVERYONE to take thumbdrives and external harddrives and download as many digital collections that they can from the Library of Congress, the National Archives and their state library and archives. These items are going to disappear if we are not careful – especially collections dealing with marginalized communities and “uncomfortable topics” such as women’s rights, indigenous rights, black history, etc. SAVE as much as you can so it will still be there whenever (if we ever) get out of this current hellscape.
If people want to cut back on spending, that’s cool, but doing it won’t hurt Trump. We’re all part of the economy and Trump can’t be reelected.
Not sure the guy who had to be removed from the WH kicking and screaming the last time spends a lot of time worrying abut whether he can be re-elected or not.
Anyway, it’s smart to buy what you need now because the cost of goods WILL go up unless someone in his administration with a brain cell talks him down from implementing tariffs.
Yeah I’m expecting big increases in costs for everything. Especially if deportations happen. I’m trying to insulate myself as much as possible, and hoping I don’t need any big purchases in the next few years. Every single corporation out there is going to take any opportunity to raise prices, whether they need to or not.
We should all start saying “Oh I can’t afford that in trump’s economy” like they all did to Biden, who pulled us out of the pandemic better than a lot of other countries.
Drew Barrymore’s constant pawing and stroking and sitting way way too close to people gives me the icks. Yay Martha.
Everyone has personal boundaries. Drew should respect that.
Didn’t Drew previously state she was going to try to be less touchy feely? Like there was criticism of that when she scabbed during the writer’s strike and she said she would try not to touch people as much?
Am I misremembering this?
Either way, she needs to stop touching people.
I’m tired of seeing Nicole Kidman everywhere.
No post on Dave Coultier?? No requests to share his medical records or wondering why he is near someone if he is having chemo and immune compromised, still has his hair, still has good days??? Strange. Maybe it wasn’t him after all and a body double???
I don’t know what bills Nicole has to pay, but girl has been woooorking. She is in everything right now.
Also, not buying will gradually reduce inflation, which is why all those people voted for him. Not sure it’s the best way to stick it to him.