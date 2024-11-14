Vanity Fair released their Hollywood Issue already & it’s really good this year?

Traditionally, Vanity Fair releases their annual “Hollywood Issue” during the heat of the awards season, usually the February or March issue. But the award season has been all of out of whack for years now, and releasing the Hollywood Issue so late into the season decreased the issue’s cultural relevance. So what do you know, VF pushed it up so now we’re getting the Hollywood Issue just as the Oscar-bait films are being released. This year’s issue features a who’s who of almost exclusively “on the come up” stars. The one exception is Nicole Kidman! The rest of the cover stars: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña, Dev Patel, Sydney Sweeney, Josh O’Connor, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, Lisa, Ncuti Gatwa, and Bill Skarsgård. Okay, I would argue that Dev and Zendaya have been around for years and are already established stars. But the rest of them? It’s a pretty good cross-section of the next ten years in film and television.

So, thoughts? As I said, I think it’s an excellent cross-section. I don’t even mind Nicole’s inclusion – while she’s a different generation than everyone else, Nicole works like crazy and she’s a Hollywood-godmother figure to a lot of younger actors. I love that Dev Patel was included in the first cover panel (the most important panel!) and I love that both Jonathan Bailey and Josh O’Connor were included too. I’m not even mad at the styling – everyone looks great. I wish Josh wasn’t wearing those Robert Evans glasses, and that’s about my only nitpick.

We’ll cover some of the interviews separately, but I have to say, VF did a good job this year. Dev has never had a bad hair day in his life, right?

34 Responses to “Vanity Fair released their Hollywood Issue already & it’s really good this year?”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    November 14, 2024 at 7:16 am

    Dev Patel is just 🔥🥵😍.. what a gorgeous man.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:59 am

      I didn’t think of him yesterday in response to People’s SM cover, but ITA! Dev Patel absolutely has sex appeal in addition to looks and talent. My husband was like men’s magazines do a pretty good job at finding sexy women–does People and whoever picked Egg want to hide the competition? He thinks straight guys are trying to tell women what’s sexy, and I could see this.

      Reply
      • TN Democrat says:
        November 14, 2024 at 8:25 am

        SMA is hindered by catering to the evangelical wingnuts to avoid backlash. Dev Patel is gorgeous and talented. His face was the first one to pop out at me and I squealed when I realized he was included. Most of these selections are fabulous. I am glad to see an inclusive cover before the hellscape that awaits us.

    • LightPurple says:
      November 14, 2024 at 11:10 am

      I just re-watched The Newsroom and enjoyed every second he was onscreen and then saw this yesterday, right after I finished the last episode with his brilliant scene and was so thrilled for him.

      Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    November 14, 2024 at 7:21 am

    I love the colors, such gorgeous dark wintry shiny clothes. Everyone is bringing FIERCE. I’m happy with Nicole on the cover because it’s nice to not age discriminate for a change and she’s had a fabulous year. Traditionally it would be Sydney Sweeney as the hot young thing with a producing future on the cover but Sydney will probably get her own cover soon so it’s fine.

    OTOH, Zoe Saldana, what’s she done lately? She’s an established if limited actress, don’t know why she gets the VF issue unless she has a great agent. Same for the least of the Skarsgårdard’s, Bill. Who is he again? Is he a Marvel thing? Even his father has more rizz and frankly deserves to be there more than Bill IMO…

    Reply
    • Nikomikaelx says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:33 am

      Bill has a lot of oscar buzz for nosferatu thats coming out.

      Reply
    • TeamAwesome says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:36 am

      He has that remake/reimagining of The Crow this year.

      Reply
    • manta says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:39 am

      She won the acting award on Cannes this year for the critically acclaimed Emilia Perez. A shared prize but nonetheless. She hardly spent the year under a rock.
      But counting her as “on the come up” star? Wasn’t Avatar 15 years ago?

      Reply
    • OriginalLeigh says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:42 am

      Zoe is in Emilia Perez. She is also the lead in Lioness, a pretty good tv show which is currently in it’s second season and also features Nicole Kidman. She has been steadily working for years.

      Reply
      • Lady Esther says:
        November 14, 2024 at 7:51 am

        Fine, but “steadily working TV actress” does not a Vanity Fair cover star make. Supposed to be for up-and-comers or true stars. Did Zoe win the Best Actress award at Cannes? Otherwise, again, it does not earn a VF cover. She must have an amazing agent!

    • manta says:
      November 14, 2024 at 8:02 am

      She won the award in Cannes. Nobody else in this picture did. So why not her on this cover ?

      Reply
    • BQM says:
      November 14, 2024 at 8:16 am

      Zoe has been an odds on fave to win the Supporting Actress Oscar this year. GOTG3 made a ton as did Avatar 2 and 3&4 are due to come out. (3 is already filmed.) Lioness just premiered season 2.

      Asking who Lisa is is more apt. White lotus hasn’t even come out. She’s only known as a singer. Where’s Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Anna Sawai or Celine Song if they wanted an Asian actress? Or God forbid, more than one.

      Reply
      • Nikomikaelx says:
        November 14, 2024 at 8:22 am

        Yeah i was so surprised to see Lisa here, but im happy cause i LOVE her haha.

        She and her rumoured bf have lots of connections tho.

      • Normades says:
        November 14, 2024 at 10:40 am

        @BQM Totally agree. I think Gretta Lee would have been a more obvious choice.
        But Lisa has a HUGE fan base and major inside connections.

  3. Tanguerita says:
    November 14, 2024 at 7:23 am

    Finally NOT Annie Leibowitz and it makes a hell of a difference.

    Reply
  4. Bumblebee says:
    November 14, 2024 at 7:48 am

    I find it confusing that Lisa is on there. She is very popular and talented, but not Hollywood. Has she acted in anything? It would make more sense if this was a group of musicians.

    Reply
  5. Rachel says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:08 am

    You could sit Dev Patel on a stool, in a corner, reading an encyclopedia for 3 hours and I would pay good money to watch it. He is forever on my top 10 list of favourite actors.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Dev!

    Reply
  7. Meg says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:27 am

    What a great cover! So many excellent people! Dev! Ncutti! (🥰) Zendaya! Josh o’Connor. The little interview clips I’ve seen are all so charming. Just about any man on that cover has more sex appeal than Jim from the Office.

    Reply
  8. one of the marys says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:30 am

    This pose on Nicole is uncomfortable and unflattering plus her dress colour clashes with the overall palette

    Reply
  9. emma says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:34 am

    Sydney Sweeney must be pissed she was relegated to the second page. Ouch!

    Reply
  10. one of the marys says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Jonathan Bailey is unrecognizable behind those glasses

    Reply
  11. Dee says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Love to see the inclusion!! Years past this cover was very white!

    Reply
  12. Lucía says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Really loved this one! I’m so happy to see Bill included, he’s been putting on some great and interesting words over the past years. The only person I’m confused about is Lisa. What’s her deal, acting wise?

    Reply
  13. Io says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:05 am

    Lisa’s getting so much hate for being included.

    Reply
  14. Alwyn says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:06 am

    I love the styling and rich colors of the suits. Good group but I also didn’t recognize Josh O’Connor.

    Reply
  15. Kirsten says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Everyone on the cover has been around for ages. Zoe Saldana’s big break was Center Stage and that came out 24 years ago. Glen Powell is just now getting popular, but he’s also been in things for two decades.

    Reply
  16. Swara says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Nicole hasn’t looked like that for years…

    Reply
  17. Diana says:
    November 14, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Ncuti Gatwa is so charming

    Reply

