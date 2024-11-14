Vanity Fair released their Hollywood Issue already & it’s really good this year?

Traditionally, Vanity Fair releases their annual “Hollywood Issue” during the heat of the awards season, usually the February or March issue. But the award season has been all of out of whack for years now, and releasing the Hollywood Issue so late into the season decreased the issue’s cultural relevance. So what do you know, VF pushed it up so now we’re getting the Hollywood Issue just as the Oscar-bait films are being released. This year’s issue features a who’s who of almost exclusively “on the come up” stars. The one exception is Nicole Kidman! The rest of the cover stars: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña, Dev Patel, Sydney Sweeney, Josh O’Connor, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, Lisa, Ncuti Gatwa, and Bill Skarsgård. Okay, I would argue that Dev and Zendaya have been around for years and are already established stars. But the rest of them? It’s a pretty good cross-section of the next ten years in film and television.

So, thoughts? As I said, I think it’s an excellent cross-section. I don’t even mind Nicole’s inclusion – while she’s a different generation than everyone else, Nicole works like crazy and she’s a Hollywood-godmother figure to a lot of younger actors. I love that Dev Patel was included in the first cover panel (the most important panel!) and I love that both Jonathan Bailey and Josh O’Connor were included too. I’m not even mad at the styling – everyone looks great. I wish Josh wasn’t wearing those Robert Evans glasses, and that’s about my only nitpick.

We’ll cover some of the interviews separately, but I have to say, VF did a good job this year. Dev has never had a bad hair day in his life, right?

Dev Patel can do it all. For #VFHollywood, he discusses making ‘Monkey Man’ for his younger self, the decade it took to get the film made, and the lasting reverence of ‘Skins.’ 🔗: https://t.co/o5aDPT8eSc pic.twitter.com/tW9AVUaF2y — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 13, 2024

Put your hands together for the 31st annual #VFHollywood Issue, starring Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Sydney Sweeney, Josh O’Connor, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, Lisa, Ncuti Gatwa, and Bill Skarsgård. See the full portfolio:… pic.twitter.com/nKK7OqZUYs — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 13, 2024