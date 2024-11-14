Donald Trump & President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office on Wednesday

One of the funniest/dumbest things about Donald Trump is that if anyone shows him a little bit of grace or class, he suddenly becomes their biggest fan. It happened during the campaign too, when Kamala Harris called him after some guy with a gun was arrested at Trump’s golf club. For like 48 hours, all Trump could say about Kamala was that she was so nice to him and he appreciated her call. So it is with President Biden. Ol’ Handsome Joe does not give a sh-t anymore but he’s going through the motions. Trump was surprised by the fact that Biden even bothered. Pres. Biden invited Trump to the White House, and on Wednesday, that orange man waddled into the Oval. Trump and Biden did a quick photo-spray and then they had a private conversation after the cameras left the room. Much like Kamala Harris’s “you can’t take my joy” energy, Pres. Biden had the look of a man who was already thinking about his retirement. If “this ain’t my problem anymore” was a person, it’s Joe Biden. I understand completely – the voters have spoken, and they clearly wanted this aggrieved, downcast and ugly fascist. Trump also spoke to the NY Post about what happened in their meeting:

President-elect Donald Trump told The Post Wednesday that he and President Biden “both really enjoyed seeing each other” when they sat down for a historic post-election get-together in the Oval Office. “You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog,” the 78-year-old said during a phone interview as he left Washington. “It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting. We got to know each other again.” “It’s going very smoothly,” Trump told The Post of the process of picking officials for his second term, adding that the Republican transition team and the Biden White House enjoy a “very, very good relationship.” The president-elect added that he and Biden did discuss two issues on which they have differed in the past: the war in Ukraine, which Trump has promised to end almost immediately upon taking office; and the ongoing war in the Middle East, with the Republican standard-bearer accusing the Biden administration of being insufficiently supportive of Israel. “I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me,” Trump told The Post. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious.”

[From The NY Post]

See what I mean? Trump won’t be able to say anything nasty about Biden for maybe 48 hours. Biden’s energy in these photos and in the meeting reminds me so much of the reaction of the Democratic base too – “y’all voted for him, so I hope you get everything he promised you.” Trump and his cult hoped to drink our lib tears and they’re so mad that we’re not going to pull our own January 6th.

Photos taken today by White House photographers pic.twitter.com/Gk9XXsR8N0 — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 13, 2024