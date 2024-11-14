Donald Trump & President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office on Wednesday

One of the funniest/dumbest things about Donald Trump is that if anyone shows him a little bit of grace or class, he suddenly becomes their biggest fan. It happened during the campaign too, when Kamala Harris called him after some guy with a gun was arrested at Trump’s golf club. For like 48 hours, all Trump could say about Kamala was that she was so nice to him and he appreciated her call. So it is with President Biden. Ol’ Handsome Joe does not give a sh-t anymore but he’s going through the motions. Trump was surprised by the fact that Biden even bothered. Pres. Biden invited Trump to the White House, and on Wednesday, that orange man waddled into the Oval. Trump and Biden did a quick photo-spray and then they had a private conversation after the cameras left the room. Much like Kamala Harris’s “you can’t take my joy” energy, Pres. Biden had the look of a man who was already thinking about his retirement. If “this ain’t my problem anymore” was a person, it’s Joe Biden. I understand completely – the voters have spoken, and they clearly wanted this aggrieved, downcast and ugly fascist. Trump also spoke to the NY Post about what happened in their meeting:
President-elect Donald Trump told The Post Wednesday that he and President Biden “both really enjoyed seeing each other” when they sat down for a historic post-election get-together in the Oval Office.
“You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog,” the 78-year-old said during a phone interview as he left Washington. “It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting. We got to know each other again.”
“It’s going very smoothly,” Trump told The Post of the process of picking officials for his second term, adding that the Republican transition team and the Biden White House enjoy a “very, very good relationship.”
The president-elect added that he and Biden did discuss two issues on which they have differed in the past: the war in Ukraine, which Trump has promised to end almost immediately upon taking office; and the ongoing war in the Middle East, with the Republican standard-bearer accusing the Biden administration of being insufficiently supportive of Israel.
“I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me,” Trump told The Post. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious.”
[From The NY Post]
See what I mean? Trump won’t be able to say anything nasty about Biden for maybe 48 hours. Biden’s energy in these photos and in the meeting reminds me so much of the reaction of the Democratic base too – “y’all voted for him, so I hope you get everything he promised you.” Trump and his cult hoped to drink our lib tears and they’re so mad that we’re not going to pull our own January 6th.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
United States President Joe Biden, right, and US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
US President Joe Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office of the White House. Biden will argue in favor of continued US aid to Ukraine during the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration, according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan.
United States President Joe Biden, right, and US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Biden will argue in favor of continued US aid to Ukraine during the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration, according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan.
The Bidens handled “a bad day at work” with grace.
Biden looks chipper and I think happy he is moving on. He could take on charitable enterprises like jimmy Carter did and set up his presidential library
Joe looks like a kid that was just told they were going to Six Flags this weekend. And there is this weird anger that people aren’t crying into their soup, and instead giving off the general energy of you broke it you bought it. Says a lot about someone’s mindset though that the only reason that they want to take an action is because they hope that you hate it. I didn’t want Kamala to win to stick it to maga. I wanted her to win because it’d be better for democracy, the country and the world. Those people didn’t even come into the equation.
I have a maga sister, in Oct I asked her if she believes the 2020 election was stolen…she said 1000% and I said well if it was why wouldn’t the “evil Democrats” do it again in 2024?? How can u believe one election and not the other. She was already preparing for “rigged”. The Pandora box of it all !
I have tears in my eyes for so many reasons. 💙💔
Biden, like me, is all out of effs to give. You break it, you bought it. If I had a bunker I would be stockpiling. America get ready.
He said about the presidency, “I may not leave”. There you go , people. No more elections. He made that statement while campaigning. Dictatorship. You were warned.
@Libra–exactly, he’s not going to leave.
When the NYT published a wise and moving editorial about this catastrophic loss, one thing that made me think “huh?” was the presumption in the editorial that this guy could only serve for one more term.
While none of this is funny, I have enjoyed watching the conservatives on Reddit melting down right and left. They’re shocked (🤷♀️) by Trump’s awful cabinet picks and wondering why the liberals aren’t angry or coming to save them from their pathetic choices. It’s a FAFO feast and the schadenfreude helps me get through the day.
I am in my Chaos Energy Era and I am looking forward to telling everyone “I told you so.” Part of me doesn’t want the Dems to save us. I want them to stand to the side and let the Republicans get everything they want because maybe then some of the saner people will listen. Others will call it Fake News and continue to blame others for the problems they caused.
If these laughable cabinet choices actually happen (Tulsi = Russian asset) , this country’s federal government will officially be hanging together with bubble gum. (Notice no announcements yet about Depts of Education or Energy – the two MAGA wants to get rid of.) Time to get a genealogy report on my grandparents and apply for an EU passport. This country may be done. Have to prep to migrate back to the old country.
that’s been the one bright spot in the past 10 days. Every awful cabinet appointment or whatever – I’m like well that’s about what I expected. I mean Matt Gaetz for AG? that’s horrifying but its not like I thought he would pick someone qualified or nonpartisan etc. At this point I’m just surprised that he named Marco Rubio for State and not Don Jr.
But it seems that a lot of the Trump voters – the ones who wouldn’t’ say they’re MAGA maybe – *are* surprised at these picks. Like they DID expect him to pick someone qualified and experienced, even if they were fairly conservative. Or they’re hoping that the senate doesn’t confirm all these people or that the Dems wave a magic wand to protect them from the worst Trump tendencies.
Sorry people. You broke it, you bought it. This is on you. We’re all just holding on and hoping we survive.
A fuc^ing desecration.
Did he invite Biden in 2020? My brain is deep fried in disgust so I can’t even remember.
Nope. Because he’s never acknowledged he lost that election. His team didn’t coordinate a transition with Biden’s either. IN A PANDEMIC. The Biden staffers had to handle the pandemic measures and vaccine orders & distribution all on their own, staring from scratch, with no preparations or plans made by Tr*mp’s people. Tr*mp couldn’t care less if we all died, especially here in New York City, because we didn’t vote for him. How quickly Americans forget, Tr*mp just focused on the classified documents he could steal and sell out of his bathroom in FL.
From what I read, he did not.
He didn’t invite Biden because he kept insisting that he won. There was nothing resembling a normal transition or peaceful transfer of power at all. Everything was chaos 24/7 from election day to the inauguration.
As everyone pointed out, no, Trump didn’t do anything to transition to Biden. He also had the White House locked up on inauguration day and sent White House steward/s home from work in a move to keep Biden out – a move that only works in cartoons and rom-coms.
I see a sunburnt toad and… wtf is wrong with Biden—I guess he has been using his down time for some more facial tightening.
I’m glad that ol’ Handsome Joe is leaning into his case of the fuck-its, but God, these photos hurt. If Kamala does the same with Vance, I’d better not look at the photos, because I literally might throw up.
I am waiting to see if Kamala invites Vance to the Naval Observatory since that’s tradition also. I’m really hoping she does not and let’s him find the bathrooms for himself. Yesterday, was a little too much normalizing of Trump for my taste. That’s why he softened for a day. But he will go back to being a psycho quickly. You can model good behavior and concede the election without acting like all is well. We didn’t need that driveway photo.
The sad thing is not Trump. Trump is a nasty symptom. What is sadder than any one person being elected are the amount of people who voted for this change to happen. Democracy is being reshaped into an oligarchy and the very people to be ruled by oligarchs are the one that are choosing that path. There is no doubt now that the courts and legislature will will see to it that a clear path is laid for this to continue to its final goal of populace submission and unbridled control. The waning light of that shining city on the hill.
Something HAS to be happening. We’re going to roll out the Oscar carpet for that monster…seriously. Here Hitler, we know what you’re going to do; here’s the keys. 😶 Is there a cryo chamber somewhere?
I just keep thinking/hoping….
HEY JOE, WHAT DO YOU KNOW?
Ugh! 4 more years of the media being “shocked, dismayed & disappointed” by this orange turd & his cronies. I am tuning it out this time. Ready to shout “Told ya!” at all of these MAGAts! FAFO indeed. (I say this knowing I’m going to be affected too)
“Trump and his cult hoped to drink our lib tears and they’re so mad that we’re not going to pull our own January 6th.”
Yeah, they are baffled by normal behaviors. I saw on X last week (I deactivated my account today) rumblings about “Why are they so quiet? What are they planning?” Um. This is how normal people act when they lose an election. We are taking some time to mourn, recollecting ourselves, and then making plans for how we will fare this administration.
Or MAGATs making up hurtful stories that Ella Emhoff had a mental breakdown and was checking into a psychiatric facility…because she cried when her step-mom lost the election. Hey, MAGATs, crying when you are sad is a normal, sane reaction. Smearing your poop on the Capitol walls while trying to murder Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence…is not.
America can’t be saved, and it decided so on its own. The rest of us who know what’s coming just need to hunker down or get out while we can. Be prepared because the rest certainly won’t be, and that’s not our problem. This being said, when the blood and dust has settled, I think most retrospectives will recognize what was done to Biden was an injustice similar to Carter, and the nation threw away its chance at moving forward to be spiteful.
Biden handled it with grace? Give me a break. Classic mixed messaging for Democrats to shout from the rooftops that if Trump wins, fascism wins, then immediately turn around post election to facilitate/ease the smooth transition to fascism in a lame duck session. Like, if Biden & the dems had a moral backbone, they absolutely would not be hosting the very fascist they have accused of bringing down democracy (which he will do). And if Biden was half the “Dark Brandon” centrists have been worshiping, he would be using the next two months to pack the supreme court, and better guard institutions against Trump’s desecrations. Like, um, if Nazi Germany teaches us anything, appeasement and civility is NOT a moral high ground.
This take is ridiculous. The majority of the country voted for this man and you need to take it up with them, their outlets, and their heroes if you are disappointed. Biden didn’t want this outcome any more than we did.
Biden is an institutionalist, he’s going to do the job, including transition. He’s been in politics 50 years, he’s dealt with scum every day. He’s had to befriend A-holes to build coalitions most of his adult life -remember how he was friends with Mitch and (unlike Obama) got his judicial appointments secured? I’m sure Biden still has choice words in private. I heard he’s been rushing to get US chips contracts secured, Taiwan’s future will be less safe if the US president is spineless.