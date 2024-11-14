Queen Elizabeth never wanted anyone to nominate her for a Nobel Peace Prize!

It’s a shame that the whole deal of the British monarchy is based on the formation of the Anglican Church, because the Brits are really trying to canonize the late Queen Elizabeth II. They keep running into roadblocks from King Charles though, who clearly wants to blame his dead mother for every single one of his bad decisions. But I digress. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column asked a hilarious question this week: “Why did the late Queen miss out on a Nobel Peace Prize for transforming and expanding the Commonwealth?” Yes, that’s something the Nobel Committee would concern themselves with, don’t you know.

It remains an abiding mystery why the late Queen missed out on a Nobel Peace Prize for transforming and expanding the Commonwealth.

A senior courtier sheds some light on the subject, whispering that she didn’t want the honour.

While candidates don’t have to be consulted, Buckingham Palace was approached on more than one occasion by Commonwealth leaders ‘for guidance’ on nominating Her Majesty. They were politely told, ‘Thank you, but no thank you’.

Literally anyone can “nominate” someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. You could send a letter to the Nobel Committee and advocate for my Nobel Peace Prize for celebrity and royal gossip. Make special mention of my creation of a fictional wig-wearing palace gopher. But I love how “Hardcastle” writes this, like of course the great, wise and humble queen never wanted a Nobel Peace Prize, even though they were obviously desperate to give it to her! Again, the Commonwealth is just a loose (and very outdated) remnant of the British empire, which (spoiler alert) was not actually a force for good in the world. Imagine trying to explain Britain’s historic “commonwealth ties” to India and trying to make it sound worthy of a Nobel. Or Britain’s ties to Kenya or South Africa. Imagine trying to tiptoe around the legacy of British slavery and colonization.

33 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth never wanted anyone to nominate her for a Nobel Peace Prize!”

  1. Beth says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Yikes! One can only imagine the backlash if this weren’t yet another royalist fantasy and she really had been nominated.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:27 am

    I’m not sure I believe that a commonwealth member tried to ask to nominate a colonizer for a Noble Peace Prize. So I guess if anyone can nominate anyone then why not you Kaiser. Surely there is a prize for one who brings the gossip and truth about royalty and celebrities.

    • Magdalena says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:08 pm

      I think Buckingham palace lackeys tried to strongarm Caribbean leaders into nominating her, or at least into backing their bid to pitch her for the prize and failed in their mission, hence this opposite day piece from the group of reporters who write under that Hardcastle pseudonym.

  3. Whalesnark says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:32 am

    Noted. One less shiny trinket for Betty Windsor.

  4. Jais says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:33 am

    Omg, yeah no. Nothing peaceful about being the head of the empire. Kenya and India would like a word, along with countless others.

  5. Hypocrisy says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Are they trying to saint wash Betty? She had a lot of blood on her hands, her name never should’ve been a thought.

  6. Beverley says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:39 am

    Sure why not? A Nobel Peace prize for colonizing the “Commonwealth”. I mean, why not celebrate the reach of the British Empire and the misery it poured down on those people. My own Caribbean ancestors would be delighted had the Queen been honored for the brutality and despair that slavery brought to their lives. If anyone should be given a Peace prize, it should be a Queen who quietly oversaw the humiliations and degradation of her commonwealth subjects. Yay for slavery right? FOH

  7. wolfmamma says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:47 am

    Wow ~ the Windsors and their sycophants really do live in an alternate Universe don’t they ?

    Thinking the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Malala Yousafzai here among many others !

  8. Shoegirl77 says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:51 am

    Yeah, just adding my name and nationality to the long list of others here who’ve been part of her colonial empire at this point or in the past. We got three of four provinces back in Ireland but I know others here aren’t as lucky. Jaysus, I’m really wondering what they’re covering up now coming up with this bullshit.

  9. JENNIFER says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Why would she have been nominated for a Nobel Price?
    What was she doing and saying when:-
    1. There was a massacre in Kenya during the 1st few years of her reign?
    2. Apartheid became the law of the land?
    3. The Zimbabwean war of independence?
    To name a few?
    These types of things reveals the UK as a country full of sycophants and out of touch with reality.

    • Ciotog says:
      November 14, 2024 at 11:03 am

      Before a Royal trip to South Africa they collected money in the schools for a gift for Elizabeth, and children who didn’t contribute were punished. They took money from poor children to buy a wealthy woman a present.

      • Beverley says:
        November 14, 2024 at 11:38 am

        Outrageous and unconscionable!

      • lanne says:
        November 14, 2024 at 11:39 am

        I believe that was specifically about Princess Margaret. It was a sapphire brooch bought with the pennies of schoolchildren who probably had to forgo meals to pay for it. This is still the MO of the royals: suffer the poor peasants so they can be awed by my white majesty. Bitches like Tina Brown still think that this is how royalty should function. The Worthless Waleses dread royal tours because the ex-colonies refuse to worship them for their presence.

      • Mayp says:
        November 14, 2024 at 12:52 pm

        @lanne, @ciotog, these fundraisers were done in more than one country for more than one Royal. One of the more egregious incidents was, and forgive me I cannot remember the country in Africa, when a collection had been made for funds to purchase a gift for the Queen Mother and during a procession with her in the vehicle a man came running up by the side of the Queen Mother’s vehicle with something in his hand and of course he was viewed as a threat and the Queen Mother started hitting him with her umbrella! He was carted off. Well, it turned out that he was somebody who had missed the deadline to donate funds and so he was running to try to give money to the Queen Mother. That was what he had in his hand! And got a beat down for it. You can Google, there are actually photos of the incident, with the Queen Mother wielding her umbrella (unless they’ve been scrubbed from the internet). That just struck me as so disgusting. Force people to contribute money but God forbid if any of them tried to get close to the Queen Mother!

      • Mayp says:
        November 14, 2024 at 1:31 pm

        I googled it, the man actually was running to give the Queen Mother money toward the fundraiser for a 21st birthday gift for then Princess Elizabeth. And the ol’ Queen Mother actually broke her umbrella over his head! It’s sick because the stance taken in the below linked article was more how strong the Queen Mother was and not what a colonizing, racist little b*tch she was.

        https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1314285/Queen-mother-commonwealth-zulu-warrior-queen-royals-family-latest

    • PrincessK says:
      November 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm

      Nobel Peace prize for what? The story is pure nonsense.

  10. Shanta says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Nobel peace Prize for Betty? Why? In the end…… She was old…that’s it😒

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 10:54 am

    I dont think anyone has been asking why she was never nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 10:57 am

    “Why didn’t anyone ever nominate QE2 for a Nobel Peace Prize and draw attention to Britain’s colonizing past?” LMAO these dolts.

  13. LolaB says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:01 am

    Why did Angela Kelly just let her go t*ts-out in her final years

    Reply
    • Heather says:
      November 14, 2024 at 12:59 pm

      This too! WHYYYYY did QE2 (and now Cowmilla) not wear a decent BRA. It’s not hard FFS.

      But yeah let’s give a PEACE prize to a colonizer. SMH

      Reply
  14. Dee(2) says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:03 am

    The only people that are asking why she wasn’t nominated for a Nobel Peace prize or the people who wrote this article. Just like all the other articles they write about things that people are ” asking” that somehow will stand to elevate that diminishing family status within the world. This is just so highly offensive, they live in an alternate reality. Did the protest in the caribbean, australia, and South Africa recently not give you a clear understanding of how the ” Commonwealth” is viewed? Just retreating back to their happy place of the late 19th century.

  15. Interested Gawker says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:03 am

    This seems like such a random and absurd thing to write about, QEII is gone and the premise is strange. Why should she have been put forth for a Nobel Prize?

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 11:05 am

    We’ve found a cringier royal story than “Sexiest Bald Man”!

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 11:21 am

    The Commonwealth of Nations was just a new name for the British Empire. And the only peace it seems to have promoted is that Britain would stop openly marching all over other countries. But that all happened before Elizabeth became Queen. So, how did Elizabeth transform and expand it? I don’t know. Elizabeth was a pragmatic woman – maybe she didn’t want a nomination because she knew she didn’t deserve it.

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 11:29 am

    It’s my sincere belief that Harry will one day win a Nobel Peace Prize — for the creation of Invictus, if nothing else. It doesn’t matter, really. If he wins, awesome; if he doesn’t, his contributions and legacy are still enormous. But I’d love to see him win, just to see Huevo’s giant shiny head explode.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 14, 2024 at 11:39 am

      Man, that would be awesome!
      Peg would be undone. 😤🤯😤🤯😤🤯

    • Jay says:
      November 14, 2024 at 11:50 am

      These stories don’t write themselves! I think someone within the Windsor clan has been taking note of the fact that Harry is starting to earn international accolades, and they don’t like it. If the Queen herself didn’t get a Nobel Peace prize, then Harry shouldn’t ever get one, either! That’s only fair.

      I’m sure that Charles and TOB are also telling themselves this story. After all, their medals, prizes, titles and baubles were either looted or awarded to themselves.

      Reply
      November 14, 2024 at 12:27 pm

      @booboocita – ITA. This isn’t really about QEII. This is about preparing the ground for lambast Harry if he’s nominated for one. To be named by Time as one of the most influential champions for climate change, coupled with his work with Invictus has all the signs of someone wanting to put his name into the hat. Releasing this information now, is just another of their pre-prepared protocols which only seems to come into effect when H&M are involved.

      Reply
  19. Jay says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:39 am

    This is Peak Colonizer – not only did I ravage, exploit, and loot every last resource from the lands that I claimed as my own, but I expect a special award for it! Unbelievable.

    Reply
    November 14, 2024 at 5:55 pm

    The CW is mostly an economical alliance created to maintain a link between the English colony. It was and is still is a great idea, but not Nobel worthy. The only member of that family I can see with a Nobel prize in the future is Harry for creating and insure the growth of the Invictus Games.

