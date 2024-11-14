Queen Elizabeth never wanted anyone to nominate her for a Nobel Peace Prize!

It’s a shame that the whole deal of the British monarchy is based on the formation of the Anglican Church, because the Brits are really trying to canonize the late Queen Elizabeth II. They keep running into roadblocks from King Charles though, who clearly wants to blame his dead mother for every single one of his bad decisions. But I digress. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column asked a hilarious question this week: “Why did the late Queen miss out on a Nobel Peace Prize for transforming and expanding the Commonwealth?” Yes, that’s something the Nobel Committee would concern themselves with, don’t you know.

It remains an abiding mystery why the late Queen missed out on a Nobel Peace Prize for transforming and expanding the Commonwealth. A senior courtier sheds some light on the subject, whispering that she didn’t want the honour. While candidates don’t have to be consulted, Buckingham Palace was approached on more than one occasion by Commonwealth leaders ‘for guidance’ on nominating Her Majesty. They were politely told, ‘Thank you, but no thank you’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Literally anyone can “nominate” someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. You could send a letter to the Nobel Committee and advocate for my Nobel Peace Prize for celebrity and royal gossip. Make special mention of my creation of a fictional wig-wearing palace gopher. But I love how “Hardcastle” writes this, like of course the great, wise and humble queen never wanted a Nobel Peace Prize, even though they were obviously desperate to give it to her! Again, the Commonwealth is just a loose (and very outdated) remnant of the British empire, which (spoiler alert) was not actually a force for good in the world. Imagine trying to explain Britain’s historic “commonwealth ties” to India and trying to make it sound worthy of a Nobel. Or Britain’s ties to Kenya or South Africa. Imagine trying to tiptoe around the legacy of British slavery and colonization.