People Mag reportedly ‘begged’ Glen Powell to accept the Sexiest Man Alive crown

People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive is John Krasinski. No disrespect to John, but I’m not sure he was on most people’s radars for this “honor.” As I said yesterday, people were expecting someone like Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal or Jonathan Bailey, the last three because they all have huge films coming out (Gladiator II and Wicked). Glen Powell has arguably had the biggest heat score in the past year, with successful films like Twisters and Anyone But You. Glen would have been the really obvious choice. So obvious, in fact, that there’s a rumor going around that People’s editors “begged” Glen to accept the SMA title but he refused.

Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal turned down People’s Sexiest Man Alive before John Krasinski, 45, was ultimately crowned the coveted title, according to an insider. A source told DailyMail.com that the magazine ‘begged both of them to accept,’ but were ‘continuously shut down.’ ‘Every year the magazine has dreams of who to get, but the person they want doesn’t always agree to be a part of it. Do you really think that they wanted Patrick Dempsey last year?’ they said. ‘And for this year, just like Patrick, John is a great guy but in no way was he their number-one choice. This year, the magazine asked Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal on a handful of occasions to be the pick, but they continued to say no. They both had their reasons to turn it down, but People Magazine begged both of them to accept and they were continuously shot down.’ The source went on to say being Sexiest Man alive wasn’t ‘important’ to the Twisters actor, 36, or the Gladiator II star, 49, ‘at this point in their careers.’ ‘Glen wants to make more of an impact in acting now that he is finally getting amazing roles and becoming more of a star and Pedro doesn’t feel like it was ever something he wanted to entertain,’ they added. ‘He sees the gimmick of it all and though there is a flattery to it, his ego doesn’t need it.’

I have no idea if Pedro was really offered it, but I can completely understand why he would turn down something like this. His vibe is definitely more arty/serious actor, and he has shown time and time again that he’s not down with the babygirlification from fans. As for Glen… I don’t know. It’s completely believable that People wanted Glen. I just have a hard time believing that a guy as thirsty as Glen would turn it down?? Deuxmoi’s sources say the same thing though. Also – Glen does appear on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, which is a much bigger honor in general. You might even say that his VF photos are sexier than any People Mag SMA shoot.

Glen Powell photographed by Gordon von Steiner for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue. pic.twitter.com/xstW7f3uKc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 13, 2024





