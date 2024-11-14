People Mag reportedly ‘begged’ Glen Powell to accept the Sexiest Man Alive crown

People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive is John Krasinski. No disrespect to John, but I’m not sure he was on most people’s radars for this “honor.” As I said yesterday, people were expecting someone like Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal or Jonathan Bailey, the last three because they all have huge films coming out (Gladiator II and Wicked). Glen Powell has arguably had the biggest heat score in the past year, with successful films like Twisters and Anyone But You. Glen would have been the really obvious choice. So obvious, in fact, that there’s a rumor going around that People’s editors “begged” Glen to accept the SMA title but he refused.
Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal turned down People’s Sexiest Man Alive before John Krasinski, 45, was ultimately crowned the coveted title, according to an insider. A source told DailyMail.com that the magazine ‘begged both of them to accept,’ but were ‘continuously shut down.’
‘Every year the magazine has dreams of who to get, but the person they want doesn’t always agree to be a part of it. Do you really think that they wanted Patrick Dempsey last year?’ they said. ‘And for this year, just like Patrick, John is a great guy but in no way was he their number-one choice. This year, the magazine asked Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal on a handful of occasions to be the pick, but they continued to say no. They both had their reasons to turn it down, but People Magazine begged both of them to accept and they were continuously shot down.’
The source went on to say being Sexiest Man alive wasn’t ‘important’ to the Twisters actor, 36, or the Gladiator II star, 49, ‘at this point in their careers.’
‘Glen wants to make more of an impact in acting now that he is finally getting amazing roles and becoming more of a star and Pedro doesn’t feel like it was ever something he wanted to entertain,’ they added. ‘He sees the gimmick of it all and though there is a flattery to it, his ego doesn’t need it.’
I have no idea if Pedro was really offered it, but I can completely understand why he would turn down something like this. His vibe is definitely more arty/serious actor, and he has shown time and time again that he’s not down with the babygirlification from fans. As for Glen… I don’t know. It’s completely believable that People wanted Glen. I just have a hard time believing that a guy as thirsty as Glen would turn it down?? Deuxmoi’s sources say the same thing though. Also – Glen does appear on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, which is a much bigger honor in general. You might even say that his VF photos are sexier than any People Mag SMA shoot.
Glen Powell photographed by Gordon von Steiner for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue. pic.twitter.com/xstW7f3uKc
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 13, 2024
Glen… GLEN… pic.twitter.com/5pJxLc7FNS
— sylvia (@newromantics02) November 13, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This is so embarrassing, there are so many rumors and blind items as to how Krasinski paid to be chosen and now this. Sad 🙁
The devil works hard, but Glen Powell’s PR team works harder.
I didn’t mind the pick — Jack Ryan is smoking hot and jacked — I don’t know that Powell is thirsty, he is just hustling hard, I first remember him in Hidden Figures and he is finally gaining some traction. I don’t see him having a decades long career so he needs to work while he’s popular.
@wendy …. Yeah, he’s good as Jack Ryan and I love the writing as well. I
As an aside, I also liked Chris Pine’s Jack Ryan. A shame the film didn’t do well (I blame casting Kiera Knightley as the love interest. She was totally miscast and sort of threw off the chemistry in the film).
I agree with you! The other option is too thirsty for me! Lol
I know I’m in the minority on this but Glen Powell is so incredibly bland to me.
He looks like a rat that was turned into a human by a witch and now he’s living his dreams of succeeding in Hollywood before he gets turned back.
I’ll sit with you! Not just bland but somewhat oddly thrown together*. Every time he was on screen in Twisters I was trying to analyze it.
People needs to lock this stuff down or stop it altogether.
* So is Adam Driver but I love him.
+1. I keep getting him mixed up with Justin Hartley.
I agree with you. He has no personality and his persona at best is boring.
This is just embarrassing for People mag. Basically any A-list actor will shun “the honour” and consider it more of an embarrassment than anything. And they would never put an openly out actor like Jonathan Bailey on the cover. It’s just so dated and insignificant they should just stop the feature.
Sorry, my post will be unpopular among fans, but I don’t get the appeal of Glen Powell. He’s a decent actor but nothing spectacular. He got lucky with a few roles, like Top Gun and Twisters. Others I don’t get: the entire Skarsgard clan minus the father. Nepotism at its best — with mediocre sons in acting. Stellan is the only true talent in that family.
This may be a dumb question but why do people not want to be named SMA? Is it because they want to be taken seriously and they think accepting a title like this diminishes their credibility? I guess I understand why Pedro Pascal said no but I don’t feel like Jason Momoa (or even Glen Powell) is a “serious” actor, the SMA title seems like something that would be right up their alley.
I think the whole SMA thing is kind of stupid in the year of our Lord Beyonce 2024 though.
I mean it’s a dumb title awarded by a tabloid magazine, it doesn’t hold much weight. I think a lot of male celebrities would rather not be attached to it.
They’re just doing damage control because a ton of people on social media are questioning the past few choices and the legitimacy of the list now
Isn’t Sexiest Man Alive a a huge joke nowadays? I’m really surprised People has continued with this silly tradition. I know it was never meant to be this huge honor but I think it used to be a bigger deal than it is now. It just feels really dated. I mean, congrats to John Krasinski. He is very easy on the eyes and seems like a decent all around guy, no disrespect to him. But I feel like it’s more of a cringe award.
TIL people can reject the nomination/award. I just thought it was a thing People Mag did. But of course it has to be accepted so they can get them in to do the photo shoot. DUH. Wow. I can’t believe my whole life, being into celeb gossip since my tweens, never figuring this out. Feeling dumb asf this morning 🤣