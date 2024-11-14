King Charles went solo to the star-studded ‘Gladiator II’ premiere in London

Queen Camilla canceled her appearance at the royal premiere of Gladiator II a few days ago. Her office wanted Camilla to have a grand showing, especially after she fell ill with a “chest infection” last week. But she’s still doing poorly, so her husband went stag to the premiere. King Charles definitely had staffers with him, but he cut a solitary figure – his first premiere as king, correct? He rolled up in a giant Bentley, and photographers caught the reflection of Burger King sign on the Bentley’s windows. Magnificent. It’s strange that no one else in the left-behind clan turned up, right? Not Prince William or the Duchess of Edinburgh or one of the York princesses. I didn’t realize it, but People Magazine pointed out that this “royal premiere” actually is for charity. The premiere benefited the Film and TV Charity, of which Charles is the royal patron.

Charles seemed to be in a good mood, for what it’s worth. He’s seemed perkier as of late, especially after he looked like death warmed over in Australia and Samoa. At the premiere, they did a reception line and he seemed pleased to shake hands with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. It looked like Charles and Denzel shared a joke or some kind of special comment, perhaps about the fact that organizers tried to push Denzel off the red carpet of his own film premiere because of King Charles’s arrival.

fun fact denzel was told to go inside because the king was here but he told security “i make my own rules” and continued to talk to us pic.twitter.com/HY4KgM9uo0 — laila🌿 (@falconsnat) November 13, 2024

I’m including other premiere pics too – the cast was all there, as was Jodie Turner Smith. Connie Nielsen’s dress is not good, but Jodie’s is great.