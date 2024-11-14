King Charles went solo to the star-studded ‘Gladiator II’ premiere in London

Queen Camilla canceled her appearance at the royal premiere of Gladiator II a few days ago. Her office wanted Camilla to have a grand showing, especially after she fell ill with a “chest infection” last week. But she’s still doing poorly, so her husband went stag to the premiere. King Charles definitely had staffers with him, but he cut a solitary figure – his first premiere as king, correct? He rolled up in a giant Bentley, and photographers caught the reflection of Burger King sign on the Bentley’s windows. Magnificent. It’s strange that no one else in the left-behind clan turned up, right? Not Prince William or the Duchess of Edinburgh or one of the York princesses. I didn’t realize it, but People Magazine pointed out that this “royal premiere” actually is for charity. The premiere benefited the Film and TV Charity, of which Charles is the royal patron.
Charles seemed to be in a good mood, for what it’s worth. He’s seemed perkier as of late, especially after he looked like death warmed over in Australia and Samoa. At the premiere, they did a reception line and he seemed pleased to shake hands with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. It looked like Charles and Denzel shared a joke or some kind of special comment, perhaps about the fact that organizers tried to push Denzel off the red carpet of his own film premiere because of King Charles’s arrival.
I’m including other premiere pics too – the cast was all there, as was Jodie Turner Smith. Connie Nielsen’s dress is not good, but Jodie’s is great.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Here for Pedro! That is all.
He looked so good
He took his sister and she looked AMAZING. Pedro was so sweet fixing the train of her dress when they were getting photographed!
Charles is obviously glad to be going stag. Kinda telling.
This seems like the kind of event William would love to go to. So it’s interesting that he was cut out by it being for Charles charity. Charles still could have invited him along…but no he was happy to be solo.
he had to have been told to stay home, right? Movie stars are HIS thing!!!
Go Denzel for his comment!
Good for Denzel. It’s not a great look for the organizers that they tried to push the Black man out of the way. Did they not get briefed ahead of time as to who’s who?
Could they possibly not know who Denzel is i.e., one of the biggest movie stars in the world?!
I don’t think they especially care, THE KING was arriving and that was enough for them to push anyone out of the way.
I love that Denzel stood his ground though.
For my F1 fans LeClerc and Sainz were there too, looking fab in their tuxes and Ferrari swag. There’s clips of them with Paul Mescal, all fawning over each other. Super cute.
Denzel was never exactly shy about expressing his opinion, but I think he’s definitely at the age now where he definitely does not care. Also I understand it’s the king but the press are there to ask questions to the people who were in the movie, what answers could Charles provide about being there other than I’m happy to see the movie? Of course the star of the movie should stay and answer questions.
I honestly thought this post peaked with the Burger King picture but it just kept going.
It’s Denzel’s movie, he did the work so he should be on the carpet talking about it not scurrying away to make room for an un-elected billionaire who makes the rest of the country and its public services poorer.
We have tickets for Sunday and I’m mostly just excited to see this cast in action.
I think Connie’s dress would have been better either without the cold shoulder look or without the leg slit – remove one of those elements and with different hair, I think it would have been a lot better.
Denzel is showing William how to wear sneakers on a red carpet lmao.
Charles looks better here than he has in a while.
Denzel is actually getting me interested in seeing this movie.
I make my own rules. Love it. Good for Denzel. True king.
Pedro just must maintain an unusually warm body temperature because I’ve never seen a man look so comfortable shirtless. Especially on a cool London evening. Very solid cast and I’m looking forward to seeing the movie.
it’s amazing that beautiful people can be made to look unattractive a la connie nielsen
I don’t get the buzz around paul mescal
jodie turner smith looks amazing what a gorgeous skin tone and complexion she seems to be able to wear any colour