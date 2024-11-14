King Charles celebrated his 76th birthday at a food bank amid multiple scandals

When Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury this week, the British tabloids rushed to bizarrely connect Welby to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While Welby had been friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan, and he officiated their 2018 wedding, anyone would have been able to draw similar connections with Welby and the rest of the Windsor clan. Welby officiated King Charles’s coronation, he has officiated several of the royal baby christenings and he’s made a point of advising various royals. Overall, Welby is much closer to King Charles in particular. So after the Mail tried to make Welby’s association with the Sussexes into a thing, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle pointed out that Charles made a point of giving Welby a knighthood, even though red flags were raised.
Justin Welby’s past association with serial abuser John Smyth could have jeopardised the royal knighthood he was awarded for presiding at King Charles’ Coronation. My well-placed source whispers that Welby’s former links to Smyth and the ongoing inquiries into his abusive behaviour led courtiers to red-flag the King’s nomination of Welby to the Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in the New Year Honours.
The unanswered questions would probably have caused any other gong to be at least paused by the honours scrutiny committee. However, the King doesn’t need to consult anyone about handing-out the RVO and decided to ignore courtiers’ warnings.
Tradition dictates that departing Welby will be garlanded with the Royal Victorian Chain, a rarely awarded honour usually given to retiring archbishops. It’s also entirely in the King’s gift. But Welby isn’t the only tainted prelate to receive it. George Carey was awarded it in 2002 despite his long involvement protecting disgraced abuser Bishop Peter Ball. When Welby became archbishop he ordered an independent inquiry. Ironically, given how Welby clung on, he ordered Carey to resign as an honorary assistant bishop in Oxford.
The larger issues of church abuses and coverups are being lost here, so let me just focus on why Welby actually resigned: it’s because there’s definitive proof that he stayed silent for YEARS when a rampant, serial child abuser used Christian camps to hunt for victims. While Welby’s role in and knowledge of the coverup has been widely rumored for years, the actual report was only recently released. That being said, King Charles obviously has no problem with Welby, or coverups or hanging around people who abuse children. The way the media gleefully connected Welby to the Sussexes shows that Charles was the one with more sh-t to hide.
Incidentally, the photos below are from today – King Charles, a slumlord who profiteers from Britain’s public services and taxpayers, visited a food bank on his 76th birthday. Interesting that Camilla wasn’t feeling well enough to do this either.
DM has no shame, they include a picture of Welby officiating at Harry and Meghan’s wedding so the derangers can start up on Harry and Meghan. Shameless.
Is it actually catching on with the derangers? I’ve only seen disgust and exasperation at this attempted connection.
Well, without the mention there is no click, sad but true 😕the Daily Fail is in the business of using the Haters and Derangers for clicks 😕
Rather than fix the systemic problems which lead to poverty and widespread hunger, clearly, Charles would rather just treat the symptoms by supporting food banks and other bandaids. And rather than make a meaningful statement about child sex abuse in the church he heads, he would much rather continue to bestow “honors” on the abusers and their enablers.
The Sussexes had no part in what that man did. It’s just horrible they are trying to make it about them. Did Chuckles, who visited the food bank, bring a large donation or buy a load of food for the food bank. I’m sure Chuckles just went for the photo op of look at me at the food bank on MY BIRTHDAY. What a joke.
Charles has a deep history of being associated with people who have committed sexual abuses and in this case covered them up.
Exhibit A: Paedrew.
Plus Savile, Bishop Ball, Laurens van der Post and the many people we don’t know about.
That said, it’s disgusting that the the king deigns to stoop to visiting a food bank, poor thing. He’ll probably need days to recover.
He sure does!! It should not be called the monarchy it should be call pedo’s r us.
The royals of Europe had no problem marrying off 14and 15 year old princesses to older men for political/ financial gain. (Or offering up a teenage Diana to an older man to provide an heir.) Charles is used to historically abusing young females. He probably never gave it a thought.
Isn’t Charles, as the king of England, also the head of the Church of England. (OK, just looked on Wikipedia. Charles’s title regarding the church is Supreme Governor of the Church of England.) As the head of the institution, shouldn’t he be taking some sort of responsibility? The absolute hypocrisy/ disconnect/ audacity for him to claim to not know what’s going on in his own church, give away knighthoods to those doing cover-ups, throw others under the bus, etc., and the people of England to still praise him and his family. A friend of mine, a successful businessman and former military, always shares his success and gives credit to his employees. He also takes ultimate responsibility for any missteps or mistakes. Charles is exactly the opposite: never responsible for any mistake or wrongdoing, always takes all of the success for himself, even when he had nothing to do with it.
Happy Birthday to Chuckles the Gutless Wonder and Father from Hell.
May your birthday be marked with bland tasteless cake, a cold flaccid lunch, and much well-deserved regret and emptiness at a life lived solely for your own gain. You have added nothing to this world and taken so much. One wasted opportunity after another. How proud you must be.
Well said!
Let’s spread the blame around here. The monarch is head of the COE. Liz would have approved Welby’s appointment and would have been head of the church at the time of the scandals. Charles is now head and has let this continue on under his reign. The archbishop is nominated by the crown nominations committee. A couple of names are given to the PM to present to the monarch. The PM takes the one of their choosing to recommend. The monarch makes final approval. This deflection onto H&M who are not involved in any way in the choosing, selection, appointment or continuing support in the position is beyond ridiculous.
So Chuck spent his birthday like he spent his life. Protecting pedos (bishops, jimmy savile, andrew), abusing and resenting the more popular women in his life(mom, 1st wife, daughter in law), and stealing from tax payers while doing the minimum that could be considered public service to get positive PR (being royal).
All I get when I see Chuck is a Gringott’s Goblin, sorry. Ugly as sin, inside and out. At least Goblins have integrity.
It’s nice to see Charles out and about alone, and William too, without divorce rumors circulating on the British press and morning talk shows 🙄🙄
Opening food banks on your birthday? Has a “let them eat cake” feel about it, especially if he arrived empty-handed.