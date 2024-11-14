The Onion has purchased Alex Jones’ right-wing conspiracy site InfoWars

Alex Jones is one of the biggest wingnuts out there. For a while, Jones and InfoWars were in a delusional white-nationalist bubble all their own, but nowadays, there are a million Alex Jones wannabes on podcasts, right-wing radio and ensconced in conservative media. One of the most damaging and ridiculous conspiracies pushed by Jones ended up being his undoing. Jones claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation, a total hoax, and none of those children actually died. Jones encouraged his followers to harass and stalk Sandy Hook families, and the families ended up suing the f–k out of him. In 2022, Alex Jones got absolutely destroyed in court, and he was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to just EIGHT Sandy Hook families. Additional families are still pursuing lawsuits against Jones.

Because of those lawsuits and the already successful verdicts, Jones had to sell off InfoWars. Today, we learned that InfoWars has been bought by the satire site The Onion. The Onion, working with Sandy Hook families, purchased InfoWars in a bankruptcy fire sale, and now they’re going to remake it.

The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than $1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

“The dissolution of Alex Jones’ assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for,” Robbie Parker, whose daughter Emilie was killed in the 2012 shooting in Connecticut, said in a statement provided by his lawyers.

The Onion acquired the conspiracy theory platform’s website; social media accounts; studio in Austin, Texas; trademarks; and video archive. The sale price was not immediately disclosed. The Onion said its “exclusive launch advertiser” will be the gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Everytown will continue to raise awareness on InfoWars’ channels about gun violence prevention and present actual solutions to our nation’s gun violence crisis, including bipartisan, common-sense measures and public safety initiatives backed by Everytown,” The Onion said in a statement Thursday.

Jones confirmed The Onion’s acquisition of Infowars in a social media video Thursday and said he planned to file legal challenges to stop it.

“Last broadcast now live from Infowars studios. They are in the building. Are ordering shutdown without court approval,” Jones said on the social platform X.

Jones was broadcasting live from the Infowars studio Thursday morning and appeared distraught, putting his head in his hand at his desk.

[From The Associated Press]

The people who run The Onion are so pleased – not only are they going to platform Everytown and gun safety messages, they’re going to turn InfoWars into something fun, harmless and carefree. No more InfoWars dark fascism – they’ll turn it into something actually useful, a parody of that dark fascism, a satire of that right-wing hate and propaganda.

Screencaps courtesy of YouTube.

21 Responses to “The Onion has purchased Alex Jones’ right-wing conspiracy site InfoWars”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:48 am

    Oh how I love this!!!!! I hope they do have fun while still getting the message out there. Sometimes Karma has a sense of humor too.

    Reply
  2. Shoegirl77 says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:57 am

    This is just beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Teddy says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:03 am

    Laughing hard for the first time in many, many days. This is delicious.

    Reply
  4. LightPurple says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:08 am

    I burst out laughing when I heard this yesterday.

    Reply
  5. wolfmamma says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Karma is real

    Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:18 am

    In another world, this news would’ve been an actual Onion piece.

    Reply
  7. Amy T says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:20 am

    Finally, some good news! Most uplifting thing I’ve seen since November 6.

    Reply
  8. swaz says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:24 am

    This is too funny 😍 perfect fit.

    Reply
  9. Brynne says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:24 am

    This is the best news headline I’ve read in a long long time!!!! What a brilliant move!

    Reply
  10. Flamingo says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:27 am

    Every once in a while, life plays out better than a movie. Hollywood wouldn’t have even thought up this idea.

    Fackin Brilliant!!!

    Reply
  11. Lady D says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:38 am

    This is great, just freaking great.

    Reply
  12. outoftheshadows says:
    November 14, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    I am hoping that the Onion makes this site a brilliant parody of and scathing satire of Trump, and somehow the original InfoWars listeners don’t notice that it changed hands and learn to think critically from it.

    Thanks for reporting on the happiest event of the past weeks.

    Reply
  13. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    November 14, 2024 at 12:15 pm

    THiS is how the Dems should engage in social media outreach to the douche bros who voted for Trump. Purchase the domains at a price that cannot be rejected, put in a rock solid non-compete against the hosts, then remake the site/channel etc. into a liberal political platform.

    Reply
  14. Veronica S. says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:32 pm

    This was actually a very clever and sensible social measure on their part. A lot of right wing groups wanted Infowars to have access to that built-in audience. They did us all a favor doing this because now it’ll force them to start from scratch again instead of having a ready listing of viewers to feed.

    Reply
  15. VespaRed says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    A small ray of hope…

    Reply
  16. BeanieBean says:
    November 14, 2024 at 4:55 pm

    Love this, absolutely love this! 🧅

    Reply
  17. Bumblebee says:
    November 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm

    Happy, happy day! Looking forward to poking fun at many deserving jerks!

    Reply
  18. bisynaptic says:
    November 15, 2024 at 12:21 am

    😍 😂

    Reply

