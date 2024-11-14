Melania Trump ‘is unlikely to move to Washington full time’ in the next four years

Melania Trump formally declined Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House this week. Tradition dictated that Melania and Donald Trump would be invited together, then the outgoing and incoming First Ladies would have peeled off to speak and have tea in the East Wing. Melania said NOPE. While this can be and should be read as an insult to Dr. Biden, let’s be clear: this was mostly about how much Melania hates her husband and doesn’t want to be anywhere near him. When Mel declined Dr. Biden’s invitation, Mel’s office publicly declared: “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.” Sounds like Gisele Bundchen speaking about Tom Brady. All of which to say, Ol’ Mel is not coming back to the White House.

Melania Trump is unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady, multiple sources told CNN, once more showing signs of her willingness to buck tradition as she returns to her high-profile but unelected role on the world stage. Discussions about how and where she’ll spend her time are ongoing, the sources said.

One of her first official decisions is to skip the traditional and symbolic meeting with outgoing first lady Jill Biden at the White House as President Joe Biden hosts the president-elect in the Oval Office on Wednesday. After Jill Biden extended the invitation, there was discussion about the incoming first lady’s attendance, with members of Donald Trump’s team making clear that it was important for her to go. Sources cited a prior scheduling conflict for Melania Trump related to her book, and the office of the incoming first lady confirmed on X Wednesday morning that she would not attend the meeting.

Trump is expected to spend a majority of her time over the next four years not at the White House, but between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, sources familiar with the thinking told CNN. However, they insisted she would still be present for major events and would have her own platform and priorities as first lady. Melania Trump has developed a life and circle of friends in Florida over the past four years and is likely to continue to spend a lot of her time there, sources said.

After the 2016 election, Trump delayed her move to Washington, opting to move into the White House months after the inauguration as son Barron, then 10, finished the school year. Barron Trump, now 18, is attending New York University. Sources suggested the incoming first lady would also spend a significant amount of time at Trump Tower in New York to be close to her son, Barron. She was seen in the city Sunday, returning with him from Florida aboard the president-elect’s private plane.

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” Melania Trump told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt last month. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. … He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child,” she said.