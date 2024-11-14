Melania Trump ‘is unlikely to move to Washington full time’ in the next four years

Melania Trump formally declined Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House this week. Tradition dictated that Melania and Donald Trump would be invited together, then the outgoing and incoming First Ladies would have peeled off to speak and have tea in the East Wing. Melania said NOPE. While this can be and should be read as an insult to Dr. Biden, let’s be clear: this was mostly about how much Melania hates her husband and doesn’t want to be anywhere near him. When Mel declined Dr. Biden’s invitation, Mel’s office publicly declared: “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.” Sounds like Gisele Bundchen speaking about Tom Brady. All of which to say, Ol’ Mel is not coming back to the White House.

Melania Trump is unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady, multiple sources told CNN, once more showing signs of her willingness to buck tradition as she returns to her high-profile but unelected role on the world stage. Discussions about how and where she’ll spend her time are ongoing, the sources said.

One of her first official decisions is to skip the traditional and symbolic meeting with outgoing first lady Jill Biden at the White House as President Joe Biden hosts the president-elect in the Oval Office on Wednesday. After Jill Biden extended the invitation, there was discussion about the incoming first lady’s attendance, with members of Donald Trump’s team making clear that it was important for her to go. Sources cited a prior scheduling conflict for Melania Trump related to her book, and the office of the incoming first lady confirmed on X Wednesday morning that she would not attend the meeting.

Trump is expected to spend a majority of her time over the next four years not at the White House, but between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, sources familiar with the thinking told CNN. However, they insisted she would still be present for major events and would have her own platform and priorities as first lady. Melania Trump has developed a life and circle of friends in Florida over the past four years and is likely to continue to spend a lot of her time there, sources said.

After the 2016 election, Trump delayed her move to Washington, opting to move into the White House months after the inauguration as son Barron, then 10, finished the school year. Barron Trump, now 18, is attending New York University. Sources suggested the incoming first lady would also spend a significant amount of time at Trump Tower in New York to be close to her son, Barron. She was seen in the city Sunday, returning with him from Florida aboard the president-elect’s private plane.

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” Melania Trump told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt last month. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. … He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child,” she said.

[From CNN]

In Trump’s first term, Ivanka often filled in as “First Lady” for various events, which was easier because Ivanka actually moved full time to DC with Jared Kushner and their kids. That’s not going to happen this time, and now Melania won’t be around either. That means there will be more unhinged right-wing women flocking to be this grotesque old man’s mistresses. Laura Loomer and her ilk. Oh well, this is what people wanted – not an aspirational or wholesome family dynamic, but a husband and wife who can’t stand to be in the same city.

10 Responses to “Melania Trump ‘is unlikely to move to Washington full time’ in the next four years”

  1. Nicki says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:06 am

    It’ll be nyc to be near her son. She’ll only come back to DC to decorate the White House and suck the joy out of the Christmas.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      November 14, 2024 at 10:15 am

      if at the same time she also sucks some joy out of her husband and his cronies, then I think she should definitely show up there sometimes.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:15 am

    She gets the perks without the work. Thats the Trump way.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      November 14, 2024 at 10:36 am

      Does it ever matter.. I’m doing my best to be positive but I think I’m going to be ignoring politics and anything political forever. I will still vote in the elections, but since I registered democrat (never been registered with any party before) as long as I’m not deported.

      Reply
  3. LightPurple says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Then she should pay for the disruption and security that the city of New York will have to endure because of her. New York taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot that exorbitant bill again.

    Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Classless cow. Can her SS agents come for me if I just yell “asshole!” at her if I see her on the street?

    Reply
  5. Lucía says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:53 am

    It could always be worse. Take it from someone whose president (if you can call him that) constantly faces incest accusations because of the weird/creepy relationship he has with his sister (who had him give her a major seat in his government despite having no political experience).

    Reply
  6. Bec says:
    November 14, 2024 at 10:59 am

    The negotiations are probably ongoing. She’s probably asking for a big paycheck.

    She’s had a crazy life. Immigrant, “model”, possible escort to First Lady.

    She could do so much good with her platform but she’s lazy, unimaginative, and probably just plain dumb. She’s the worst First Lady in my lifetime. (I’m old.)

    Reply
  7. molly says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:00 am

    Her misery in this life continues to brings me joy in an otherwise dark time.

    Reply
  8. Kristie says:
    November 14, 2024 at 11:09 am

    I am hoping that she is once again renegotiating her prenup so that she gets more money and baron gets a controlling interest in the business thus making jr ivanka and Eric go mad. Or maybe it doesn’t matter because who cares about anything normal when it comes to US politics now.

    Reply

