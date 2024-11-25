Kim Kardashian: Even with help, ‘I’m basically raising four kids by myself’

In recent months, Kim Kardashian and “sources” close to her have been emphasizing the fact that she’s raising four children pretty much by herself. The comments were, I believed, about Kanye West’s lack of involvement with his children, although I think Kanye does spend some time with North (the oldest). But Saint, Chicago and Psalm? Ye isn’t involved. It really is up to Kim to do all of the child-rearing and keep up with all of the kids’ schools and activities. But this whole time, we’ve always believed that Kim has an army of nannies and helpers. I mean, she’s a billionaire on paper, she’s also still a “law student,” of course she pays for nannies and helpers, right? Well, not according to Kim, who told a podcast that she’s “basically raising four kids by myself here.”

Kim Kardashian admits she often feels “alone” raising the four children she shares with ex Kanye West. During Tuesday’s episode of pal Zoe Winkler’s iHearRadio podcast, “What In The Winkler,” the reality star addressed her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband. The episode was dropped just weeks after a source claimed to People that West has been an absent father. “You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone,” Kardashian, 44, told Henry Winkler’s daughter. The Skims founder — who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with West — went on to confess that she also feels overwhelmed at times. “Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…,” she said before trailing off. “It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.” Zoe called Kardashian’s current parenting situation “insane,” to which the Hulu star replied, “Yeah. I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff. I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’” Zoe brought up in the podcast how the SKKN by Kim creator drives her children to school every morning. “That’s what’s really important to me … driving them to school every single day is just what I have to do no matter what [my] work schedule [is]. It’s really important to me. That’s just, like, my bonding time. That’s when I can get them up, get ready, but it’s madness.”

[From Page Six & Marie Claire]

“I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.” Yeah, even though I know everyone loves to hate on Kim, I understand what she’s saying. She’s not saying she doesn’t have nannies or help, she’s saying that she’s the only one parenting her kids. She’s the only one making decisions about the kids, she’s the only one “raising” these kids. I think that’s fair for her to feel that way. I’d also like to point out that… she’s the one who wanted four kids. Even when her marriage was on its last legs, she was still organizing a gestational carrier for the two younger kids. She said that was what she wanted. And now that she’s raising the kids on her own, she’s overwhelmed.