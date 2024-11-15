Donald Trump will nominate Robert Kennedy Jr. to head Health & Human Services

Every single day, we’re being terrorized by Donald Trump’s appointment announcements. From the white nationalist Fox News bro as Secretary of Defense to a credibly accused statutory rapist and trafficker for Attorney General, Donald Trump is truly going balls to the walls to find the worst people for his cabinet. Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet was famously “the team of rivals.” Trump’s cabinet is the Team of Degenerates. That being said, I expected it to be really bad. All of this has met my expectations thus far. There hasn’t been one name, one appointment, where I’ve been like “whoa, that’s shocking!” Trump literally told everyone what he was going to do and now he’s doing it. Speaking of, Trump will nominated Robert Kennedy Jr. for the head of Health and Human Services.

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The pick, which will roil many public health experts, comes after Trump promised to let Kennedy “go wild” with health and food policy in his administration after Kennedy dropped his own presidential bid to endorse the now-president-elect. It’s also a sign of the opening Trump sees after he scored a decisive electoral victory and Republicans won a comfortable majority in the Senate. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump posted on X. “The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.” Kennedy, 70, may still face a steep slope to confirmation after his years of touting debunked claims that vaccines cause autism, written a book accusing former National Institutes of Health official Anthony Fauci of conspiring with tech mogul Bill Gates and drugmakers to sell Covid-19 vaccines and said regulatory officials are industry puppets who should be removed.

[From Politico]

Since we’re in the darkest f–king timeline, I guess it’s okay to admit something: I actually thought it was a smart political move for Trump to publicly court Kennedy and ask for his endorsement when it was clear Kennedy was hurting Republicans and not Democrats. As a purely political move – I’m not talking about science, morality or ethics – the way Trump positioned his political alliance with Kennedy was one of the few smart decisions he made this year. A lot of absolutely batsh-t people were going to vote for Kennedy. Trump ensured that those batsh-tters voted for him, with the guarantee that he would put Kennedy in his cabinet and put him in charge of everything health-related. Anyway, yeah, the whole thing is predictably bonkers. I actually think Trump will get tired of Elon Musk and Matt Gaetz much sooner than he’ll get tired of Kennedy. Unless Kennedy starts decapitating animals in and around the White House (but I’m not sure that would be a dealbreaker for Trump). Brain Worm: 1, Science: 0.