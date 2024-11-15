Prince Harry is now only one of two people still suing News Group Newspapers

Can’t wait to see how the Washington Post deals with this update! Prince Harry is now only one of two litigants suing The Sun (News Group Newspapers) for hacking and unlawfully obtained information. Harry was originally part of a larger class-action lawsuit with 40 other litigants, and it was set to go to trial next year. Now NGN has settled with every litigant except for Harry and Tom Watson, a former Labour leader. NGN loves to settle these claims after years of dragging their victims into court and making their lives hell – they did the same with Hugh Grant earlier this year as well, and I imagine NGN had to pay out in a really big way to get 38 people to settle like this.
Prince Harry is continuing his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators despite dozens of others settling their cases, his lawyer said on Friday.
Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, is suing the publisher of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World at the High Court in London, alleging NGN unlawfully obtained private information about him from 1996 until 2011.
The royal’s case was one of about 40 lawsuits against NGN, but all but one other litigant – Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of Britain’s now-governing Labour Party – have now settled, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court.
Those who have agreed to settle include Spice Girl Melanie Brown, former BBC executive Alan Yentob, “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen and Ted Beckham, the father of former England soccer captain David Beckham.
The trial is due to begin in January, though Sherborne has previously said it was likely claimants could be forced to settle because they could be left with huge legal bills if they rejected a settlement offer, even if they won at trial. He made the remarks after British actor Hugh Grant reluctantly settled his case in April.
NGN has paid out hundreds of millions of pounds to victims of phone hacking and other unlawful information gathering by the News of the World and settled claims brought by more than 1,300 celebrities, politicians, well-known sports figures and ordinary people who were connected to them or major events.
Harry’s legal team previously said that his older brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, settled a case against NGN, the British newspaper arm of News Corp, in 2020. The publisher has always rejected allegations of any wrongdoing by staff at the Sun, though it has paid damages to settle cases involving claims levelled against the tabloid’s journalists.
[From US News & World Report]
David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer in the UK, told the media: “The Duke of Sussex is one of two claimants whose claims are still live in this matter. The reduction of the live claims to just two is a pretty recent development.” Sherborne admitted in April that Harry is taking a huge risk by continuing with this litigation and refusing the settlement offers from NGN, because if Harry loses, he could be on the hook for millions in legal fees and more. There’s been a really high-level pressure campaign to “convince” Harry to drop this lawsuit in particular and/or to settle out of court. I think it’s remarkable that he’s still going.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Thursday 30 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 766139790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex arrives at The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 6 June, 2023 to give evidence as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 781720766, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000552, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000590, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000626, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, with his lawyer, David Sherborne, following his second day giving testimony in the witness stand.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.,Image: 782000910, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
I’m proud of him for doing the right thing! I hope it changes things moving forward.
It’s very brave that he’s continuing this and I hope he is able to get all of his evidence out in court and Murdoch is found guilty. I don’t think anything will change however but I’m guessing he knows that but wants the moral victory. It’s awful that he could win and still have to pay Murdoch.
IMHO if Harry is still not settling out of court, then there’s something in his case that he wants out there and, on the record (and bugger the costs.) Murdoch is finding out the hard way that the “spare” is not as easy to silence as the heir.
I agree. Harry is relentless in his pursuit of justice for his mother, and for Meghan. There is something he really wants on the public record. I really admire him for this, it’s like a real life David and Goliath.
@Christine – I totally forgot about his mother (which is mad because I’ve said all along, he’s doing this for Diana!) Then I do believe “something” is going to come out about Camilla. I truly believe she’s the only person who KCIII would go all out to protect. That woman was leaking left right and centre to smear Diana and if Harry can show how much that witch fed to the press then I’m pretty sure that he would consider the £15million well spent. In fact, if you think about it Diana left him £19 million in her will and now Harry’s comfortably off he’s probably spending the money on her behalf so she can finally clear her name.
#GogetthemHarry
If and when Harry wins the lawsuit, the Murdoch papers can’t lie about what they did. They are still denying the extent of their illegal behavior and since no one won a case against them, other media can’t report it as a fact.
I believe Harry is doing the right thing, but I’m worried that the legal system is set up to benefit NGN. The fact that they have so. much. money and can drag things out and then if they offer significant settlements, which in spite of wrongdoing NGN can easily afford to pay…then justice is warped. Harry might get punished twice–first by NGN, then by the courts if they feel that Harry blew off a “fair” settlement.
If Harry is prepared to take the risk of losing – because it could cost him £15 million if he fails to obtain a judgment in his favour – I can’t wait to see the evidence; it was Harry’s refusal to drop this that made Charles remove the agreed financial arrangement early, stop all RPO security and revoke the Frogmore lease.
There’s something damaging to the institution with this and I wonder if it’s anything to do with Christian Jones’ partner allegedly selling stories to Dan Wootten, which would lead directly into KP and William.
Wow, if he lost, it would cost him 15mil? That’s a lot. I have to think that they feel pretty confident in their evidence then. It’s probably pretty blatant. I would love to see the Whooton, Jones and William connection. It’s the reason Charles dropped their security so suddenly. I’m rooting for him and I bet a lot of people that have had to settle are rooting for him too. Does anyone know when the case would start? For some reason, I’m thinking it’s January but I’m not sure.
There is something so heroic about this side of Harry. He obviously has Meghan’s support, and I can’t imagine what they are hiding that is causing Harry to be this unmovable. One by one, other rich people are dropping out, and I get it, it’s a lot of money. Go, Harry!
@Mads – ITA. I also wonder if there’s anything to do with Camilla leaking information, especially if it meant taking her son’s dodgy dealing off the front pages. I can’t see KCIII going fully nuclear for William but, he would do (and has done) to protect his “queen.”
I’m glad Harry is sticking with it and I hope it goes his way!!
Keep Sussexes in your prayers.
Harry is closer to his goal while the world grows more pear shaped and dangerous.
If Jarry is willing to lose £15M perhaps the Sussexes are not ad broke as the BM would like to paint them as being?
Good luck, Good Prince Henry!
Harry and Meghan’s bravery and tenacity are genuinely astounding. He definitely wants some stuff on the record and noted for the world to know. He’s not for backing down and he’s got an amazing woman beside him supporting him all the way. Tear it the f**k down, Harry and Meghan.
Good luck Harry! Take them for everything!
I may be wrong, but British courts don’t usually offer large payouts for these kinds of cases. All the BM have had to of done is offer Harry a penny more than the courts do for him to be stuck paying years of their phalanx of lawyers charges.
Hugh Grant having to exit was a blow. I sincerely hope Harry and Watson can stay in.
Harry’s fight with the media should be Harry’s next book/doc.
I wonder if you can get insurance to cover this kind of thing.
Harry’s supporters should start a gofundme for corrupt British media court fines, and if he doesn’t have to pay designate the funds for Invictus.
I am hoping that Harry has real support in his pursuit of this .. like folks with really deep interests in changing things for the better as Harry is.
It’s not a good idea to mess around with a Virgo when we’re fighting for what’s right. We aren’t afraid of the fight, we’re stubborn and persistent in the face of lies and deceit. Plus, we can have a next-level petty streak in us that means we will bring you down, even if it takes years to do so.
NGN settled every claim – over 1.500 – to avoid court. If this goes to trial, it would be a first. Harry is a hero for doing this, since there has never been a verdict. In the huge settlements NGN doesn’t accept liability.
Looks like the theory is correct – Harry wants the palace shenanigans on the public record, so that’s why he’s willing to keep going. The DM is reporting that there are emails between Geidt, Young and Murdoch’s newspapers discussing a settlement before the Queen died:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14087327/Prince-Harry-late-Queen-senior-courtier-phone-hacking-court-battle.html