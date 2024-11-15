Prince William got booed by about 30 protesters at Ulster University in Belfast

Prince William made a “surprise visit” to Belfast, Northern Ireland on Thursday. For a second, I wondered if this trip was something thrown together at the last minute because William has been loudly criticized in some quarters after his Cape Town trip bombed so badly. But then I remembered… royal visits to Northern Ireland are almost always a “surprise.” They’re rarely announced ahead of time, although some reporters were obviously given a heads up, and some rota people even traveled with William. It’s just the way it is and probably always will be – the Windsors have to take extra precautions whenever they’re in Northern Ireland.
Still, I doubt many people in Belfast knew the heir would be in town on Thursday. So while there were few crowds, there were also no large-scale protests. And yet, there was one small-scale protest at Ulster University. William was booed entering and leaving a building on campus, and apparently the protest was made about of about thirty pro-Palestinian protesters. GB News claimed there were about 100 students waiting for a glimpse of him, but that he still got a “muted response” from them. Still, nothing beats the reception given to William whenever he’s in Aberdeen. I swear, the Scottish people in Aberdeen simply refuse to give him one iota of attention.
As for why William even went to Belfast… he visited some homelessness project or shelter and he visited the university, where he did a photo-op with a motorcycle. It was actually a staged thing at the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster- students basically learn how to greenscreen and such. The background was supposed to look like Arizona, and William was especially keen, because he loves motorcycles. He also loves hanging out with college coeds, doesn’t he?
-
-
The Prince of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio, where students are developing their skillsets in virtual production, during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities

Featuring: William, Prince of Wales

Where: Belfast, United Kingdom

When: 14 Nov 2024
That photo on the stationary bike in front of the fake backdrop is a keeper….. LOL! He really is such an idiot.
I want to see what those students really do with that image. Now that they have his pic, I can imagine all sorts of hilarious memes being created.
Reminds me of Trump going vroom vroom in a big truck.
He really thinks he’s something, doesn’t he? What a twat!
It’s like he’s In a commercial for motorcycles.
The SECOND picture of W on a motorbike with his hands folded is much better!
He is such a Putz and looks ridiculous on that motorcycle. So happy to hear those boos. Wonder if he went home and started throwing pillows around the palace.
Wasn’t he doing a masters or some advanced course a couple of years ago? Did he ever finish?
No he never completed that course
It was a ‘bespoke’ course something about land management maybe linked to inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall. He didn’t finish and I think it was an excuse to get out of the house when one if his kids was little.
The royals always look so ridiculous when they show up to these inane appearances – they just don’t work anymore or they can’t pull it off. Either way – just stop. Please.
Exactly. They’re hardly icons for the future. More like full on bores.
He just looks so weird with the stubble on his face
Is he going to invite rfk Jr to earthsho t
These visits just seem useless to me.
Things just aren’t going Peggy’s way are they? It’s like there is a dark cloud following him around raining 🌧️ on his parade wherever he goes.. Hope that hate racist hate campaign against his brother’s wife and the children was worth it.
He must be fuming thinking hey wait harry is the one who should be booed not me I am going to end homelessness.
So I get why it wasn’t announced but I still think it’s pretty funny that William’s surprise visit landed on his dad’s birthday. Charles was doing some special food thing for his bday but William pops up in Belfast.
Yes and he was not there to help dad cut the cake.
For all we know, maybe it was KC who suggested this? “My dearest boy, it would be wonderful if you left England for my birthday.” Something like that.
Ha! Maybe but I find it hard to believe Charles wanted to be upstaged on his bday. But who knows? I’m always curious bc I assume they somewhat have a head ups of each other’s schedules. Or do they😂? Either way, perhaps William getting booed was Charles birthday surprise present.
One of William’s issues, which isn’t really his fault, its just his personality – but its that he’s not “cool.” He doesn’t have “rizz” as my kids would say. His youth and status as the “hot young prince” (back in the day lol) gave him cover for a long time but that’s long over. He doesn’t know it though (that part is his fault.)
So when he does these types of appearances, he thinks the college students see him as equal or connect with him as a peer; he doesn’t realize that they see him for what he is – the middle aged prince who is using this as a photo op so people can’t say he doesn’t “work.” This is so awkward because its the middle-age dad (or mom) who is trying to be cool with the younger generations and fail miserably (he’s not a regular prince, he’s a cool prince.)
Charles might have gotten on the motorcycle but not because he thought it made him look cool or because he loves motorcycles. QEII would never have done it. She would have looked at it, looked at the programs they used, made her comments, but not this.
William thinks these appearances make him look relatable but because of that lack of charisma/personality/coolness/whatever, they just make him look silly and stupid. He doesn’t realize that for some of these students, he’s more than twice their age.
Harry could have pulled this off because Harry does have that charisma, that “it” factor that makes him able to relate to anyone. He and Meghan connect with people without it seeming forced or like they’re trying too hard. It’s a gift and William doesn’t have it. That’s not necessarily his fault. But the palace, their social media and William himself all need to stop acting like he has it because it does him no favors.
William squandered his twenties and went in for bar hopping and vacations. Not much charity work. The queen should have required work from him and not let him do as he please d. He had that gap year where he did work but it was all downhill from there.
oh I agree with that 100%, but that’s an issue related to his laziness and entitlement, not his lack of personality for these types of appearances.
True, the lack of charisma is not his fault. However, his lack of empathy and not having an “it factor” or likeability has been obvious for years. It is his fault for not doing appearances that take this into account. [looks at W with his hands clasped in front of his crotch on a motorcycle and hands you popcorn]
*accepts popcorn thank you very much*
Exactly!! He doesn’t have charisma. He doesn’t have the kind of personality that connects with people the way some people do, famous or not. That’s fine. But he and his team need to tailor his events accordingly. They need to model his visits after his father, after Anne, after QEII. Instead he’s desperately trying to play catch up to Harry or trying to look like a cool 20 something or whatever and it just looks…..sad and awkward.
His lack of charisma may not be his fault – but he has an off-putting air of entitled arrogance that is entirely his fault. It is partly an effect of the insulated bubble he has grown up in but it also shows that he really does not interact with different from him and that he does not really care to put himself in other people’s shoes. He lacks empathy, which is not surprising since it has been shown that very rich people often lack empathy. It is too easy for them to isolate themselves from the less fortunate.
Harry is the except within the family and it is, quite frankly, a bit of a miracle that he has turned out so well. He was lucky enough to meet some wonderful people at a critical point in his youth that cared for him and were good role models, like that family he mentions in Spare.
@ArtHistorian I think you missed that William is going to “throw some empathy in there as well” because that’s apparently how it works (please note the sarcasm LOL)
I do kinda feel bad sometimes for William bc he doesn’t have riz while Harry does. Even if he had worked steadily his whole life, I’m not sure he would have ever gained riz. That said, had he genuinely worked with purpose, he could have maybe found his niche and leaned into it. Something genuine to him. He doesn’t have to be Harry. He could’ve been his own thing. As of now, that ship seems to have sailed. And William has done a lot of karmically evil things to his brother and Meghan and their kids. To the point where he comes across as inauthentic and fake when he tries to throw empathy in there as well.
Save your empathy–remember how he treated Meghan, and how he treated his own brother. He’s a racist, right wing mediocrity who lacks any empathy, any interests beyond sports, any talents, and he has a monstrous sense of entitlement. He has the looks and the rizz that quite frankly, he deserves, and even so, he’ll do nothing but fail upward all his life at the expense of the poor, the vulnerable, and the marginalized.
I hear you. Every time I kinda feel bad I do remember all that you said. And honestly, the next time William’s friend calls up Sykes and rages and says nasty things about Meghan any potential empathy is dried up and then some.
Jais- you’re right, charisma may be elusive but William could at least have developed his interpersonal skills a bit more. He seems so socially awkward and uptight when dealing with the public and celebrities, as if he sees the plebs as a whole different species he doesn’t know how to handle. He should have tried spending more time mingling with people outside his small, moneyed, titled social circle.
Charisma would get William noticed in the tabloids, but I wonder if he shouldn’t just embrace the dullness and move on. The People article about his Belfast visit is actually pretty substantive, with good reasons for his visits to the homeless projects and the university. Keep doing that, William, and forget about competing with Harry.
Becks1 – I think that’s a really good point. William and Kate had a relatively normal university experience (living in a houseshare, playing pool down the pub etc) and they were supposed to be down-to-earth, relatable, modern royals. Since then they’ve just proved to be as out-of-touch and unrelatable as the older generations of the BRF. Maybe William expected students to remember he was once a student and relate to him, or maybe he still sees himself as young and cool. He’s either oblivious or in deep denial.
Is it just me, or in that still photo on the X post, where Egg is leaving the building and he’s touching his tie as he strides- is he trying to “pull a Harry”? We often see Harry do this, I suspect very unconsciously, as he walks- and it looks like Egg is totally trying to copy-keen Harry, right down to the beard and his gestures.
it’s amazing just how much space Harry occupies in his head.
I’m still waiting for a crowd to show up at one of his events and collectively boo him for his greed and laziness. Has this ever happened? If not, LFG!!!!!
He’s completely useless.
“Does this green screen make me look just as cool as Tom Cruise?”
Let’s add this to our folder of William being cringey, right alongside his tightrope walk a foot off the ground.
“Am I manly enough” LOL
He really fancies himself as James Bond when he is closer to Mr Bean!