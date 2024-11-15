“Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Lacroix to the ‘Bread & Roses’ premiere” links
  • November 15, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of Bread & Roses, which she produced. Malala Yousafzai was also there! [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the premiere was a vintage Christian Lacroix Fall 2006 Haute Couture. Very fancy maternity-wear! [RCFA]
Andrew Scott came out to support Paul Mescal, aw. [LaineyGossip]
A late review for Alien: Romulus… has the franchise fallen off a cliff? [Pajiba]
John Duff has a new single. [Socialite Life]
Eve Hewson, so pretty but such bad style. [Go Fug Yourself]
An explainer for the 4B Movement. [Jezebel]
Is anyone watching Lucky 13? [Seriously OMG]
Summer House star is becoming a wellness podcaster. [Starcasm]
Moscow Mitch McConnell is back to as the Senate Majority Leader. [Hollywood Life]
What films have held up well? Dirty Dancing is absolutely up there. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Lacroix to the ‘Bread & Roses’ premiere” links”

  1. Lisa says:
    November 15, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    She looks so different

    Reply
  2. Rainbow says:
    November 15, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    She looks like she is about to cry

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    November 15, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    The abortion plot line in Dirty Dancing aged extremely well as did the film in general. One hick though was that Baby was 17 and Johnny 25.
    Both 16 candles and Breakfast club aged quite poorly imo.
    I think Heathers aged well and JD was always a psycho. Mean Girls did not for the reasons mentioned in the Buzzfeed but also their depiction of female Asian Americans as harlots. I love that Ashley Park from Emily in Paris played Gretchen on Broadway and wished they had picked an Asian woman for the movie musical.

    Reply
  4. Ms single malt says:
    November 15, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    I adore Eve Hewson. I am excited about Bad Sisters 2. The GoFugYourself comments on Eve Hewson’s bizarre choice of outfit don’t disappoint. Love the U2 references. It was just the laugh I needed today.

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    November 15, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    The Alien franchise really just needs to stick to games for awhile before trying anything big screen. The reason Alien and Aliens work is because they don’t compete genre-wise. One is a mostly cerebral horror with some gore elements, while the latter is an action thriller. You can see where Alien 3/Resurrection tried to follow this concept by each going different direction (character focused tragedy vs sci-fi horror with satirical elements), even as they fell short in a lot of ways. Everything after that is an iteration, so unless it comes with a really strong story, it’s just not going to be interesting or workable.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment