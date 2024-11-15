“Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Lacroix to the ‘Bread & Roses’ premiere” links

Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of Bread & Roses, which she produced. Malala Yousafzai was also there! [Just Jared]

Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the premiere was a vintage Christian Lacroix Fall 2006 Haute Couture. Very fancy maternity-wear! [RCFA]

Andrew Scott came out to support Paul Mescal, aw. [LaineyGossip]

A late review for Alien: Romulus… has the franchise fallen off a cliff? [Pajiba]

John Duff has a new single. [Socialite Life]

Eve Hewson, so pretty but such bad style. [Go Fug Yourself]

An explainer for the 4B Movement. [Jezebel]

Is anyone watching Lucky 13? [Seriously OMG]

Summer House star is becoming a wellness podcaster. [Starcasm]

Moscow Mitch McConnell is back to as the Senate Majority Leader. [Hollywood Life]

What films have held up well? Dirty Dancing is absolutely up there. [Buzzfeed]