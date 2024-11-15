“Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Lacroix to the ‘Bread & Roses’ premiere” links

Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of Bread & Roses, which she produced. Malala Yousafzai was also there! [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the premiere was a vintage Christian Lacroix Fall 2006 Haute Couture. Very fancy maternity-wear! [RCFA]
Andrew Scott came out to support Paul Mescal, aw. [LaineyGossip]
A late review for Alien: Romulus… has the franchise fallen off a cliff? [Pajiba]
John Duff has a new single. [Socialite Life]
Eve Hewson, so pretty but such bad style. [Go Fug Yourself]
An explainer for the 4B Movement. [Jezebel]
Is anyone watching Lucky 13? [Seriously OMG]
Summer House star is becoming a wellness podcaster. [Starcasm]
Moscow Mitch McConnell is back to as the Senate Majority Leader. [Hollywood Life]
What films have held up well? Dirty Dancing is absolutely up there. [Buzzfeed]
She looks so different
She looks like she is about to cry
Some women feel sick throughout their entire pregnancies. Maybe she wasn’t feeling well?
The abortion plot line in Dirty Dancing aged extremely well as did the film in general. One hick though was that Baby was 17 and Johnny 25.
Both 16 candles and Breakfast club aged quite poorly imo.
I think Heathers aged well and JD was always a psycho. Mean Girls did not for the reasons mentioned in the Buzzfeed but also their depiction of female Asian Americans as harlots. I love that Ashley Park from Emily in Paris played Gretchen on Broadway and wished they had picked an Asian woman for the movie musical.
I adore Eve Hewson. I am excited about Bad Sisters 2. The GoFugYourself comments on Eve Hewson’s bizarre choice of outfit don’t disappoint. Love the U2 references. It was just the laugh I needed today.
Completely worth reading those comments.
The Alien franchise really just needs to stick to games for awhile before trying anything big screen. The reason Alien and Aliens work is because they don’t compete genre-wise. One is a mostly cerebral horror with some gore elements, while the latter is an action thriller. You can see where Alien 3/Resurrection tried to follow this concept by each going different direction (character focused tragedy vs sci-fi horror with satirical elements), even as they fell short in a lot of ways. Everything after that is an iteration, so unless it comes with a really strong story, it’s just not going to be interesting or workable.