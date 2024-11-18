Rachel Zegler apologized for saying Trump voters should ‘never know peace’

Just like in 2016, I’ve been surprised by how few celebrities have made any public comments about Donald Trump’s “victory.” In 2016, I think celebrities were just stunned and they didn’t know what to say – very few celebs are built like Michael Shannon, you know? This time around, the mood is darker. We know what he’s capable of and people are scared, even celebrities. Well, just after the election, Rachel Zegler decided to say something. She was mad as hell and she she posted an IG Story in which she blasted Trump AND the people who voted for him and support him. She said, in part: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.” Honestly? I agree with that 100%. She wasn’t making any kind of implicit or explicit threat, she just shared a general hope that MAGA cultists never know peace, that they stew in their own bigotry, hatred, ignorance and misogyny. Well, instead of standing ten toes down on that, Zegler walked it back:
Rachel Zegler has apologized for comments she made following Donald Trump’s re-election, which included “F–k Donald Trump” and “May Trump supporters … and Trump himself never know peace.” Her remarks drew backlash from conservatives including Megyn Kelly, who demanded she be fired from Disney’s live-action “Snow White.”
“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me,” Zegler wrote on Instagram. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”
She continued, “This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”
In an Instagram story posted after the election, the “West Side Story” and “Romeo + Juliet” star wrote that she was “speechless” in anticipation of “another four years of hatred.”
“There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy,” Zegler wrote of Trump, who beat Kamala Harris in both the Electoral College and popular vote. She continued, “Sending love to everyone who needs it today” and emphasized the importance of local politics, before signing off her note with, “F–k Donald Trump.”
Note the Megyn Kelly name-check – Kelly has found her latest unhinged cause du jour – trying to get Rachel Zegler canceled for publicly hoping that Trump voters get every single thing they voted for. Kelly has been screaming for days about how Disney needs to fire Zegler, and Kelly also called the young Latina actress a “pig.” To be fair, Megyn Kelly was probably on her period. She had blood coming out of her wherever. The Nu Trump Era is a devolution of our culture, our decency, our humanity. With that cultural coarsening, that bleach blonde piggy Megyn Kelly is going to need to grow a thicker skin.
Also, it just occurred to me – Zegler is only 23 years old. She was all of 15 when Trump “won” in 2016. This was probably only the second presidential election she even voted in. Let the young people be outraged and disappointed – they weren’t around for the first go-round.
Rather than saying never know peace, she could have just said she hopes they get what they voted for…. Technically that shouldn’t be a slam right? But good for her. She’s right in what she said about Trump. She may be walking it back but she said what she said and it’s what most are thinking.
That’s my go-to attitude now. Your guy won? Great, hope you get everything you voted for.
Apparently that sentiment is going around, and the trump voters are mad about it. LOL.
That is precisely what I have been saying. One Facebook friend who I know to be a good person but is just looney about this said I was being “threatening.” I said the only way my saying that I hope you and your family get everything you voted for is threatening, is if you actually do know what you voted for and just don’t care.
I don’t see why she should be walking on eggshells and apologizing for nothing when the fascist bigots on the other side say horrendous things all day long and are not even a little bit bother about it.
Let’s be honest, Disney probably told her to apologize.
I love her for speaking the truth, but the backlash against her is already so ugly. I don’t want her black balled.
I hope this generation of kids starts to double down instead of issuing the same kind of non-apology that we are used to hearing from both sides.
The “fan base” she is catering to doesn’t care about the content of what she is saying, just that they can use yet another method to control a woman.
I just don’t know what choice they have. I’m not likely to be on this earth in 50 years, but people under 40 have so much to fight for to have the same opportunities my generation did. I’ll support them in every way I can, but it’s their future on the line and it’s always been the younger generations who power the movements.
I hate that I agree with her because I’m never a fan of seeing anyone suffer.
No need to apologize.
Yup. We’re good here.
Yeah. Some already don’t like her because of her being in Snow White. The thing is, Trumpsters will never know peace. They “won” you would never know it. The way they are behaving on Threads and Bluesky you would think he lost. So many people have fled from Twitter and they are so miserable and mad trying to provoke responses from sane minded people and being blocked.
It’s quite something to behold. And hilarious.
I saw something yesterday that those people NEED to have a villain. They need to have someone to yell at and be angry at to justify their feelings and beliefs. They’ll never be happy.
They also NEED to be right and will twist opinions into facts to make them remain correct. I never knew we lived amongst so many narcissists, but here we are.
Megyn was already bad but now she’s on Trump’s level of calling women who don’t agree with her “pigs.” That’s just great.
Rachel, you didn’t need to apologize, but the Mouse was probably knocking down your door to get you to do it. Thinking back to when Disney made Vanessa Hudgens apologize when she was the victim of a phone hacking and was violated. F Trump and F Disney.
I agree with everything Rachel said in the pre-apology statement. I personally dislike Snow White and had no plans of seeing it, however, given that there are a lot of ridiculous and disgusting jack-asses rooting against Rachel, I have no problem giving the movie my money now. May these dumbasses stew in their rage and frustration when she gets a box office win. It’s the little things.
That’s what I was thinking. “Great, now I have to go watch Snow White in the theaters” lol MAGAts are the worst
She wasn’t wrong. The people who voted for him are sociopaths and don’t care who dies unnecessarily because of this evil man.
Yesterday I heard myself say “we care about other people, and that’s the difference between us and people who voted for Trump” to my 8-year-old, and honestly I’m just going to stick with that for the next four years of parenting
The MAGATs want free speech for themselves but not for anyone else. Rachel probably had to apologize for simply exercising her free speech rights because she was no doubt getting all kinds of scary threats. I understand. But we now live in a world where we have to be much more careful about picking our battles, constantly asking ourselves, is this the hill I want to die on? That’s true for all of us but especially true for celebrities. Stay safe, everyone. It’s going to be a very long haul.
Yep and one of the threats was probably from Disney themselves.
Totally – just like the “garbage” comment, they all freaked out about that, while trump was calling everyone else garbage, enemies, etc for MONTHS (or years likely) and they’re fine with that. The double standards are extreme.
I would assume Rachel got a stern talking to from her reps and Disney. I don’t doubt she believes her initial statements (and I agree with her) but they’re trying to protect a big movie and she’s trying to protect her career. The walk-back is not surprising.
#TeamRachel 100%
So this is how Megyn Kelly stays relevant now, by attacking young women online. Congratulations Megyn, I hope you’re proud of yourself.
Now let’s see Megyn apologize for calling her a pig.
Why apologize for that? It’s just a fact. They’re gonna remember trump has no loyalty and will turn his back on them in favor of his rich buddies. They will know no peace after that. It’s just a fact.
People are already afraid. CNN is practically conciliatory. You can see that everyone is very careful what they say and how they say it. She spoke her mind and the truth and now she is afraid. We are in Dear Leader dark times my friends.
As an educator and a childless unmarried 43 year old woman, I fear how I will be treated over the next decade. I have already gotten anger and bitterness from some other women that I am happy with my life path when they are not. I have also gotten from men and women that I am of less value because I have not given birth and am unmarried as well as being independent. I was made fun of for being smart in school and I see this new reprisal of this—dated even left-leaning men who some (not all) would quiz me when I said a certain vocabulary word and ask if I really know the definition etc. The narcissism, misogyny, and dumbing down to make people feel better really is going to be our downfall as a society. I am afraid. I am afraid to make new friends, to date right now, etc. I have just gotten to a place over the past few years of peace, safety, and liking who I am and I really don’t want to have to deal with people who make me feel small again just to make themselves feel better.
Hugs to you Andrea. Keep going. One day at a time. I see you and I value you. 💙