Jennifer Lawrence wore Bottega Veneta to the Governors Awards: not bad?

I’m sorry to do a big photo dump from Getty, but the Academy really limited the photo agencies’ access to the Governors Awards red carpet. Angelina Jolie bringing her 16-year-old son Knox as her date was maybe the biggest news from the carpet, but this event was exceptionally well-attended. A lot of the actors who are just starting their Oscar campaigns attended. I don’t think Jennifer Lawrence is campaigning for anything in particular, but as an Oscar-winner, she always enjoys attending these kinds of events. She wore a stretchy Bottega Veneta gown to suit her pregnancy. The gown is fine, but her hair is not great (BANGS) and her makeup is “off.”

Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore. Nic wore Celine. Meh, right?

Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel – she has a brand-new Chanel ambassadorship and this is, in my opinion, kind of a bad match of celebrity and brand. I thought that about Margot Robbie and Chanel too. Chanel wants to be hip and cool and it’s just not.

Jennifer Lopez wore Zuhair Murad, one of her favorite designers. I like the optical illusion aspect of this dress, honestly.

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab. Out: tailoring. In: boob-belts.

Mikey Madison wore Prada – it’s very prim and it’s not the right color for her, but I’m looking forward to her campaign for Anora.

Elle Fanning in Valentino. Kind of my favorite look of the night, tbh.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

14 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence wore Bottega Veneta to the Governors Awards: not bad?”

  1. Kirsten says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Elle Fanning looks amazing and that dress + cape are perfection. She’s honestly always one of the best dressed and styled at events.

    Reply
  2. Glamarazzi says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:33 am

    Most of these are just fine, but that Chanel on Lupita is just awful. They need to bring her better frocks because we all know she’s stunning. When they make her look bad, that reflects on them.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:33 am

    Love the colour and make-up palette on J-LAw.👍

    And I adore the pic of Kidman & Moore together!😍😍

    Reply
  4. DeeSea says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Was Jennifer Lawrence going for Sabrina Carpenter-esque bangs? I’m not sure that was a good instinct. Her dress is exquisite though, and she looks stunning in it. Elle Fanning is for sure the fashion winner here. She looks like modernized old-glam perfection from head to toe.

    Reply
    • Kaye says:
      November 18, 2024 at 11:35 am

      Maybe, but in my memory Jennifer started out with bangs like that and wore them frequently. But I’m prejudiced – I like bangs.

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Okay yeah, sometimes Elle Fanning is too twee for me but I’m so into that dress. Kind of dreamy floaty wintery. Could Jennifer Lawrence be campaigning for some of the documentaries she’s recently produced? One was about abortion rights in texas right? Which I’m all for. Good for her for producing it. Honestly, any celebrity that publicly endorsed Kamala Harris is someone I just don’t have any heat for right now. Jlo included.

    Reply
  6. Kt says:
    November 18, 2024 at 10:57 am

    I wish j law would stop messing with her face

    Reply
    • Lady Rae says:
      November 18, 2024 at 11:17 am

      There’s always a comment about appearance. Usually I don’t get it but this time it’s difficult to recognise her. I think ever since she had her eyes done years ago maybe that’s been an issue since that she always looks different because of the one procedure.

      Reply
  7. Loretta says:
    November 18, 2024 at 11:00 am

    JLaw is glowing, so beautiful!

    Reply

