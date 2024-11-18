Jennifer Lawrence wore Bottega Veneta to the Governors Awards: not bad?

Embed from Getty Images

I’m sorry to do a big photo dump from Getty, but the Academy really limited the photo agencies’ access to the Governors Awards red carpet. Angelina Jolie bringing her 16-year-old son Knox as her date was maybe the biggest news from the carpet, but this event was exceptionally well-attended. A lot of the actors who are just starting their Oscar campaigns attended. I don’t think Jennifer Lawrence is campaigning for anything in particular, but as an Oscar-winner, she always enjoys attending these kinds of events. She wore a stretchy Bottega Veneta gown to suit her pregnancy. The gown is fine, but her hair is not great (BANGS) and her makeup is “off.”

Embed from Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore. Nic wore Celine. Meh, right?

Embed from Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel – she has a brand-new Chanel ambassadorship and this is, in my opinion, kind of a bad match of celebrity and brand. I thought that about Margot Robbie and Chanel too. Chanel wants to be hip and cool and it’s just not.

Embed from Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez wore Zuhair Murad, one of her favorite designers. I like the optical illusion aspect of this dress, honestly.

Embed from Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab. Out: tailoring. In: boob-belts.

Embed from Getty Images

Mikey Madison wore Prada – it’s very prim and it’s not the right color for her, but I’m looking forward to her campaign for Anora.

Embed from Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Valentino. Kind of my favorite look of the night, tbh.

Embed from Getty Images