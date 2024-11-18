Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars for the first time next year



It is notoriously difficult to find someone to host the Oscars. It requires a lot of preparation, the pay is reportedly not that great, and thanks to social media, everyone has an opinion about what the host is doing wrong. I think Jimmy Kimmel did a good job hosting last year, but that’s because the only thing I really remember from it was him calling out a certain then 77-year-old orange man baby by asking him if it was past his “jail time.” This year, it was just a struggle as ever to find someone who was willing to do it. Kimmel said no, as did John Mulaney, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and a bunch of other people. The only person who seemed to actually want it was RuPaul!

Well, the Oscars have found someone to host next year’s ceremony, and it’s a good pick, too: Conan O’Brien. On Friday, the Academy announced that Conan would be hosting for the first time. They also released a video featuring Conan holding an Oscar as he pretended that he’d won it as someone off-screen corrected him to tell him that he was actually the host, not a winner.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme,” O’Brien said of the gig, adding: “In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang added that they are “thrilled and honored to have the incomparable” O’Brien serve as the host. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise,” they continued. “His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.” In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel declined to return to emcee the ceremony for what would have been the fifth time. John Mulaney also declined the gig, a source told PEOPLE at the time. Fellow stars like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson had also been approached to host, Deadline reported in October, citing sources. Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, saluted O’Brien as the host, calling him a “preeminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective.” “He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.” “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host–he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television,” added Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan. “We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.” The 97th annual Oscars will air live Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

[From People]

I think that Conan is a great choice. He’s quick-witted and always brings fun, silly ideas. He also isn’t afraid to commit to the bit. His over-the-top appearance on Hot Ones still lives rent-free in my mind sometimes. I remember how hilarious his opening video montage was when he hosted the Emmys for the second time in 2006. The bit with Bob Newhart is a classic. Conan also has great relationships with the actors who have appeared on his wonderful podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” so I bet he has no issues pulling people in to do skits with him. I’m actually hopeful that the Oscars will be a fun watch this year. I’m excited to see what Conan does with the gig.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host! Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images