Martha Stewart approves of John Krasinski’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title



Martha Stewart has very discerning tastes. That’s what she built her billion-dollar empire on and covered in the 100 books she’s published. And it doesn’t stop at lifestyle and business either, as she recently told Andy Cohen that she wouldn’t appear on Golden Bachelorette because “the guys aren’t hot enough.” So in the midst of People Mag’s selection of John Krasinski as 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive, a choice that wasn’t controversial so much as it was befuddling, the magazine is thrilled to tout that Martha approves of their selection. While answering questions at a Louis Vuitton event in NYC last week, Martha gave the gushing comment: “John is pretty sexy.” And then things got a little weird, as Martha jokingly threatened John’s wife Emily Blunt, and suggested that her tween-age grandson should’ve been Sexiest Man Alive instead.

Martha Stewart is giving PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive her seal of approval. “John is pretty sexy,” the lifestyle expert told PEOPLE about this year’s champ John Krasinski at Louis Vuitton’s opening of its temporary New York City base on East 57th Street on Nov. 14. “He’s been over to my house and he’s pretty sexy,” Stewart, who recently released her 100th cookbook Martha: The Cookbook, reiterated. But the celebrity chef also gave the Office alum props for his talents: “He’s pretty good at all the work he does too,” she said. “Watch out, wife,” she quipped with a smirk about Krasinski’s wife of 14 years, Emily Blunt. When asked about how she characterizes “sexy” lately, Stewart said it comes down to being “Gorgeous, talented, clean, fun.” If the A Quiet Place star hadn’t been crowned as 2024’s winner, Stewart has a biased and youthful choice as to who should be PEOPLE’s SMA. “I think my grandson, Truman. He’s only 12,” she joked. Stewart recently told PEOPLE about some “especially attractive actors” who were guests on her TV shows over the years that left her starstruck. “When Russell Crowe came on, he was still fit and gorgeous, just having done maybe Gladiator. He was pretty attractive. Matthew McConaughey, he is still pretty attractive. Tom Cruise in his first movies was so cute and attractive,” she said. The Golden Bachelorette is one place that Stewart won’t be meeting romantic prospects any time soon. During a Oct. 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Stewart told host Andy Cohen that she wouldn’t join the ABC dating show if asked because she’s unimpressed by the male contestants. Stewart replied that she would “absolutely not” join the show. The Bravo star asked Stewart if she could be persuaded to join the show for $1 million an episode, to which she shook her head. She responded, “No, the guys aren’t hot enough.”

[From People]

I guess it’s all in the delivery, because “pretty sexy” can be read a lot of different ways. I still hear everything Martha says in the tone of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, that soft-spoken yet biting put-down quality. So “John is pretty sexy” sounds to me like, “yeah, he’s kind of good looking, I suppose.” Especially when Martha repeats the refrain when talking about his work. “I guess John is good at the work he does,” an endorsement I’m sure John has long been after, lol. To be fair, though, it is possible (if highly improbable) that Martha meant it like, “He’s pretty damn sexy!” But then we’re right back in Miranda Priestly territory with the “Watch out, wife,” comment. I feel like there’s a very specific categorization in Martha’s head for determining whose names are worth remembering, and it doesn’t bode well for those who get reduced to functions like “Wife” or “NY Post Lady.” Plus, there’s the fact that Martha has said in the past how she’d like for her friends to die so she can date their husbands. Hahaha? We won’t let anything happen to you, Emily Blunt! Also, I know in some ways it’s a cute, proud grandmother thing for Martha to suggest her (12-year-old) grandson for SMA, but it’s a little creepy too, right?