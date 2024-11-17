The Prince and Princess of Wales have not seemed especially close in years. They do not seem close emotionally nor physically, and their oft-rumored separation seems on the verge of being confirmed at times, especially when William keeps suggesting that he doesn’t see his kids for days or weeks at a time. We can see with our own eyes that William and Kate seem strained in each other’s presence, and that they seem to take pains to avoid touching each other. But this is the marriage everyone seems especially invested in, especially the royalists. Which means that it’s up to royal reporters to try to convince people not to believe their own eyes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story spans decades, and it’s still going strong. Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times and co-host of the podcast “The Royals with Roya and Kate,” told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “still very into each other” after weathering a turbulent year. “When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other,” said Nikkhah. “One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that… she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs. I think when you have that weight of public scrutiny on you, it’s very hard to keep a little bit of your private life private because you are so publicly scrutinized,” Nikkhah explained. “But if you look at the video they put out when [Kate] announced she’d finished chemotherapy, we never get to see them like that.” “He postponed beginning full-time royal duties for as long as he could for this purpose,” said Fitzwilliams. “William and Catherine… have always indicated their private closeness and harmony, which they project publicly so well, as does their competitive spirit, especially when they relax during royal tours that involve competitive sports. As the future king and queen, they have a loving family who are the center of their lives. The recent video when Catherine told us she was clear of cancer showed intimate moments between them. The royal family is not known for public displays of affection, but their body language spoke volumes. Catherine’s illness with William spending so much time with her will, if that is possible, draw them even closer.”

I think the timing of this story is supposed to be “the fourteenth anniversary of William and Kate announcing their engagement.” The purpose of this kind of story is muddier though – it’s not enough that Will and Kate are still technically together, it’s not enough that no one has sought the counsel of a divorce lawyer. It’s not enough that they trudged through a couple of joint appearances this year. Roya and the other royalists have to convince people that we’re witnessing some kind of grand love story. And very few are buying it. I also think that nothing has put Will and Kate’s marriage problems into sharper relief than the visible affection and love Harry and Meghan have for each other. It’s not enough to spread this fan-fiction about Will and Kate – they desperately need to convince people that the Sussexes are unhappy and on the verge of divorce.