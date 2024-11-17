Justine Bateman: ‘The air kind of went out of the Woke Party balloon’

Just days after the election, Justine Bateman threw a tantrum on Twitter. The tantrum was about the “intolerable period” of President Biden’s woke-ass presidency, where woke cops would arrest non-woke citizens for having incorrect opinions about cultural issues. As you can imagine, Justine Bateman is a white woman looking to center herself in the oppression Olympics, even if that oppression is “hey, you should mask up during a global pandemic.” On the heels of her Twitter tantrum, Bateman spoke to USA Today and she’s just as asinine as you would expect.
Trump won because of Americans’ exhaustion over political correctness. “Trying to shut down everybody, even wanting to discuss things that are going on in our society, has had a bad result. And we saw in the election results that more people than not are done with it. That’s why I say it’s over.”
She’s super-excited about America’s Fascist Era: Now, she says, she feels like we’re “going through the doorway into a new era” and she’s “100% excited about it.” In her eyes, “everybody has the right to freely live their lives the way they want, so long as they don’t infringe upon somebody else’s ability to live their life as freely as they want. And if you just hold that, then you’ve got it.”
The pandemic was her Vietnam: Bateman referenced COVID as an era where if you had a “wrong” opinion of some kind, society ostracized you. “All of that was met with an intense amount of hostility, so intense that people were losing their jobs, their friends, their social status, their privacy. They were being doxxed. And I found that incredibly un-American.”
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was a turning point. “The air kind of went out of the Woke Party balloon and I was like, ‘OK, that’s a nice feeling.’ And then now with Trump winning, and this particular team that he’s got around him right now, I really felt the air go out.”
Did she vote for Trump? She won’t say. “I’m not going to play the game. I’m not going to talk about the way I voted in my life. It’s irrelevant. It’s absolutely irrelevant. To me, all I’m doing is expressing that I feel that spiritually, there has been a shift, and I’m very excited about what is coming forth. And frankly, reaffirming free speech is good for everybody.” She also hopes “that we can all feel like we’re Americans and not fans of rival football teams.” Some may feel that diminishes their concerns regarding reproductive rights, marriage equality, tariffs, what have you. But to Bateman, she’s just glad the era of “emotional terrorism” has ended.
If the air has truly gone out of the Woke Party Balloon, why not say that she voted for Donald Trump with her whole chest? Why not own that entirely? Free Speech! But this is telling: “I’m not going to talk about the way I voted in my life. It’s irrelevant. It’s absolutely irrelevant.” It’s not actually – if you’re going to cry about wokeism run amok and how Trump won as a backlash against woke culture, why not say “and that’s why I voted for Trump?” Anyway, ignorant and hateful white women are always going to be ignorant and hateful. But hey, the majority of the electorate is with her.
It’s not the majority of the electorate, however. Yesterday, Trump’s vote share fell below 50% and, as one post on Bluesky put it, “VP Harris is nipping at his bone spurs”. She won’t catch him in the popular vote, but with the uncounted vote heavily California and big cities, the margin will continue to shrink. This was no landslide and no mandate against “woke”. It’s one of the tightest presidential races in history. We have to push back against people like Bateman saying this is “The Wave of the Future”, which is the way some Americans talked back in 1940.
I don’t think you understand the meaning of landslide
Brassy Rebel just clearly stated that there was NO landslide.
So tight in fact that it shouldn’t have been called in one night. States that called the presidential results in hours took another week to call congressional and state legislative offices. The friggin’ New Yorker sent out a cover with Lady Liberty walking a tight rope because they- who rarely get the cultural pulse wrong- assumed the election results would still be in the balance for that issue. I wasn’t necessarily shocked at the results. But I am still reeling at the swiftness of a non decisive razor thin victory.
The popular vote was incredibly close, but the electoral college was not. It was very clear even early-ish in the evening on Nov 5 that Trump was likely to win. Tons of excess blue votes in California don’t change that. I completely agree that this was not a landslide and that he doesn’t have the mandate he says he does, but the electoral college win was decisive.
Yes, they’re still counting votes in cities especially. In the popular vote Trump is showing 49% and Harris 48%, his lead was 1.7% a couple days ago. It’s a slim margin but more people voted against him than for him.
Justine sounds pretty intellect free here.
@Leesa – my point is not that his win wasn’t likely early on, but you don’t call states like PA and NC on likely, not when both states spent another week resolving the other elections on the ballot. Go back and review what it took to call those states along with GA in 2020 and compare. California is never a factor in the electoral college battle and is silly to even mention. Note also how the vote count played out in az and nv, slowly even though they had a “likely” outcome.
I saw something a few days ago that there were states where Kamala lost but got more votes than the Senate candidate who won. It seems there were millions of people all across the country who came out solely to vote for Trump and never touched the rest of the ballot. That’s just bonkers. Tell me you’re a cult without telling me you’re a cult.
Let’s not pretend this wasn’t devastating. The landslide part comes from also losing the Senate and the House. Justine has reason to gloat for her 15 minutes, even if the reason isn’t what she thinks it is.
Covid really seems to have broken some people’s brains.
Having to deal with mild inconveniences like staying home in her rich lady house, wearing a mask, thinking about the safety of others for a moment was clearly too much for her.
The selfishness is breathtaking.
Amen, totally agree on Covid having broken brains.
Also—“ their lives the way they want, so long as they don’t infringe upon somebody else’s ability to live their life as freely as they want.” Excuse me ma’am? His entire campaign was laced with how he’s going to infringe on his “enemies” rights, writ large. The cognitive dissonance makes me feel like my brain will break.
Also, the COVID restrictions were the very definition of not infringing on other people’s right to live. That was the whole damn point.
Right? This is not the GOP position at all. 🤦♀️
Who is this woman and why is she so intent on being vile.
Former child actor. I hesitate to even say star. The breakout star of her sitcom was Michael J. Fox. Justine played his air headed, mall loving younger sister.
I liked her a lot in Family ties, 🙂
But now she just looks unhappy, bitter and disappointed with her life. Every time I read some gossip about her, it feels like that, I’m sorry to say.
Her brother Jason Bateman is prettt obviously a Democrat and openly supported the candidates on his podcast and did fundraising so I wonder if that’s an element to this.
What is odd is that during the writers strike and Sag strike she was very supportive of the strikers and did not give off weirdo vibes. In fact she was talking about the risk of AI for that industry.
She seems to be more of a libertarian type who doesn’t get that in the current U.S. system it means the GOP end up winning.
She will next be complaining that she “lost friends” over all this 🙄 don’t be a punk. We all know she voted for the 🍊 menace. Back your sh@t up. I’m so sick of women like her. So many people are going to suffer in the next 4 years and she has shown she doesn’t GAF.
Alll I can think of with that all black outfit is “Nazi chic”.
Stop blaming trans kids for the downfall of democracy. Seriously. If picking on people is top of your daily to do list, you deserve trump. Woke didn’t lose, hate won. What does that say about America?
Lort. No wonder her successful brother hasn’t made an effort to prop up her failed career. Being a cast member on Family Ties should guarantee her some work for life if she could pass a drug test and had a reputation as being reliable and sane. She was too thirsty in her youth to have totally vanished like she has. She is too old and her face isn’t pulled tight enough to appeal to the magat FoxNews crowd. She is gonna have to go full Panem face to appeal to the magats.
If I recall, he did give her a guest spot on Arrested Development and she was shockingly awful. TBF most actors couldn’t have pulled off the rapid fire dialogue and comic hilarity but still. I didn’t watch all of Ozark. Did she ever do work on that? She’d be a great tweaker.
She has big MAGA grandad energy. She just missing the goatee.
There’s just not enough bile in the world.
I’m seriously dating myself here, but in the mid-90s, I used to tape Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher and watch it in the morning before heading out to work (I go to bed too early for late night shows). She was on the panel once, and I can’t tell you what the discussion was, but I’ve never forgotten how painfully stupid she was. Bill even glanced at her a few times with a mild look of bewilderment at her abject lack of intellect. Again, I don’t remember the topic, but will never forget being so stunned that she was (and clearly still is) so very, very dumb. 30 years on and I still remember her stupidity. That’s notable.
Justine was getting the star buildup in 1988 the film was satisfaction and her leading man was liam nee son and Julia Roberts was in the supporting cast. How quickly the tide turned.
Like a number of other people who peaked early and never could again, she’s figured out she can get attention spouting this BS. Can we go back to ignoring her now? She’s wrong, and we all know she’s wrong.
I’ll never understand how idiots like her believe that this is about to be a “new era” when you’ve had four full years of this mess already. Sure it’ll be a new era in terms of insanity but other than that this is the same old trumpian fascism.
I’m surprised she’s this weird. I remember her getting a lot of goodwill and praise for getting her computer science degree from UCLA later in life. She also wrote a book about fame and sounded fine during the interviews. Maybe she knows that area well and that’s why she could speak with clarity on that specific topic. She’s also spoken about aging on her terms and sounded fairly introspective about it in a somewhat feminist way. I’m just shocked by this recent turn of events haha.
I bet she didn’t vote for Trump, she probably voted for Jill Stein or wrote-in Bernie Sanders, which is why she sounds so defensive about who she voted for.
Anyway, LOL about the ‘emotional terrorism’ she experienced during Biden’s administration. It’s hilarious that she claims to want freedom as long as it doesn’t impede others’ freedom. Wasn’t she the one complaining about being forced to wear a mask or get a vaccination? Does she not understand that masks and vaccines help keep a raging infectious disease from killing people? Or that her friends stopped inviting her to come around their families b/c she’s known to be a germ spreader? Guess not.
That’s what I think. She was very pro union during the writer and SAG strike and spoke of AI impacting the industry. She seems more like one of those California anti vaxx moms than full on MAGA.
The worst people are just so happy rn.
Most of them won’t be happy for long, but Justine won’t be impacted. I suppose one of her manicurists might get deported and that will be an inconvenience. Otherwise, Justine will just live in the hell of her own mind.
“I’m not going to play the game. I’m not going to talk about the way I voted in my life.” Oh, so circumspect! So discreet! How could we possibly know who she voted for, especially after praising Musk and Agent Orange’s great “team”? It’s a mystery!
She’s making me miss the outright MAGA antics of one Brittany Mahomes.
The woke female fighters of ages past got this Ungrateful idiot and her like.. THE VOTE, THE RIGHT TO HAVE A BANK ACCOUT AND INVESTMENTS, EDUUCATION, RIGHT TO EARN INCOME, RIGHT TO CONTRACEPTIVE, OH!!!.. THE RIGHT TO OWN HER VOICE.. the list goes on.. THOSE WOKE FIGHTERS OF OLD ARE TURNING IN THEIR GRAVES, SEEING WHAT THEIR DESCENDANTS HAVE BECOME.
Do any of you use the word “woke” on a daily basis, or know anyone who does? I don’t, and I don’t know anyone who does, but it feels like all I’ve heard since the election is everybody saying we lost because we say woke too much. 🤔 Aaron Rupar posted a video yesterday of a woman at a city council meeting complaining because her kids can’t say the R word at school any more, and I think it shows that the whole point of the Trump vote was so they can be as awful as they truly want to be.
I dont but the people that do are always these right wing types who think they are saying something of substance when they really just sound like grandpa Simpson shaking his fist at the sky
Why is this woman even relevant anymore
A little FYI — Bateman’s husband Mark Fluent is a Managing Director and Head of Western US Real Estate for Deutsche Bank. The same Deutsche Bank that has shadowy ties to Donald Trump and Donald’s keeper Putin.
She’s not interested in being woke because the darkness is so comfortable.
Ah. That’s the missing piece. Thank you.
I found her so naturally pretty in Family Ties.
That’s all I have to add.😐😐
when she did the Mindy Cohn podcast it’s on YouTube) she definitely had antivax vibes and complained that her genius was not more widely accepted. she struck me as an RBK voter or someone who forgets to vote because they cant stand in line for 15 minutes or get the form ahead of time.
She’s saying some of the same stuff as Bill Maher, who has issues with university kids who are too woke. RFK jr is totally their wheelhouse.
Yeah, I thought she was supposed to be smarter than this too. “Everybody has the right to freely live their lives the way they want” is the most American thing ever. That’s the problem. It’s just about ME, ME, ME, in this country, and people being so firmly entrenched in “you can’t tell me what to do” all while reading some bullshit on the internet, thinking that they’re the only ones who’ve stumbled across state secrets with their powerhouse intellect .🙄 There’s no looking out for each other. That’s why this individualistic society is breaking down. I didn’t live through the sixties, but wasn’t the collective unconscious more about how you need to look out for your fellow man? How is me still wearing a mask for example, infringing on your rights? Cause I’ve had people curse at me and call me a f*ng idiot for that reason. What trump did was grant his followers permission to be the most selfish, self-absorbed, absolute worst version of themselves, and frame it as one’s “right to be free”. And Kaiser’s correct, why don’t you just say it with your whole chest if you think everything’s gonna be so amazing, Justine? It’s irrelevant, yeah ok. GTFOH.
“thinking that they’re the only ones who’ve stumbled across state secrets with their powerhouse intellect .🙄”
😂 Exactly. They did the own research and uncovered the deep state on their YouTube suggested for you feed.
Still waiting for the moment when someone questions why I’m wearing a mask so I can thrust my fist in the air and shout ‘Because FREEDOM’ at the top of my lungs. I have a very loud voice, I’m told. Tho’ not the originator of this idea, I can hardly wait for the moment! As I live in BC, Canada I may have to wait a long time, but w/PP efforts, possibly not too much longer.
‘Everybody has the right to freely live their lives the way they want, so long as they don’t infringe upon somebody else’s ability to live their life as freely as they want’. Unless you are a pregnant woman. Or in one of a number of other categories of human.
I have NEVER understood what these dedicated ANTI- Woke people are fighting against. My understanding is Woke is about treating everyone with human dignity, not just treating white heterosexual cis-gendered Abrahamic-religion, middle-class and higher people as human beings
The anti-woke brigade always come off as people who are throwing tantrums because they are used to treating a segment of the population like excrement, and now SOME people look at them sideways when they do.
And, she is right about Leon Nuxk.
Her brother must be so embarrassed.
Peace-out woke party.. ain’t gonna miss ya