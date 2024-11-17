Justine Bateman: ‘The air kind of went out of the Woke Party balloon’

Just days after the election, Justine Bateman threw a tantrum on Twitter. The tantrum was about the “intolerable period” of President Biden’s woke-ass presidency, where woke cops would arrest non-woke citizens for having incorrect opinions about cultural issues. As you can imagine, Justine Bateman is a white woman looking to center herself in the oppression Olympics, even if that oppression is “hey, you should mask up during a global pandemic.” On the heels of her Twitter tantrum, Bateman spoke to USA Today and she’s just as asinine as you would expect.

Trump won because of Americans’ exhaustion over political correctness. “Trying to shut down everybody, even wanting to discuss things that are going on in our society, has had a bad result. And we saw in the election results that more people than not are done with it. That’s why I say it’s over.”

She’s super-excited about America’s Fascist Era: Now, she says, she feels like we’re “going through the doorway into a new era” and she’s “100% excited about it.” In her eyes, “everybody has the right to freely live their lives the way they want, so long as they don’t infringe upon somebody else’s ability to live their life as freely as they want. And if you just hold that, then you’ve got it.”

The pandemic was her Vietnam: Bateman referenced COVID as an era where if you had a “wrong” opinion of some kind, society ostracized you. “All of that was met with an intense amount of hostility, so intense that people were losing their jobs, their friends, their social status, their privacy. They were being doxxed. And I found that incredibly un-American.”

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was a turning point. “The air kind of went out of the Woke Party balloon and I was like, ‘OK, that’s a nice feeling.’ And then now with Trump winning, and this particular team that he’s got around him right now, I really felt the air go out.”

Did she vote for Trump? She won’t say. “I’m not going to play the game. I’m not going to talk about the way I voted in my life. It’s irrelevant. It’s absolutely irrelevant. To me, all I’m doing is expressing that I feel that spiritually, there has been a shift, and I’m very excited about what is coming forth. And frankly, reaffirming free speech is good for everybody.” She also hopes “that we can all feel like we’re Americans and not fans of rival football teams.” Some may feel that diminishes their concerns regarding reproductive rights, marriage equality, tariffs, what have you. But to Bateman, she’s just glad the era of “emotional terrorism” has ended.