Prince Harry was granted access to NGN & palace emails from 2013-2019

On Friday, Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne was in a London court for yet another hearing in the long-running lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun, the Times of London, the Sunday Times and the now-defunct News of the World. Harry was part of a 31-person class-action lawsuit against NGN for their criminal activity, from hacking to blagging to paying private investigators to dig up information. At Friday’s hearing, Sherborne revealed that Harry and Labour leader Lord Watson are now the only two litigants remaining, and that everyone else had taken out-of-court settlements. Harry is potentially on the hook for millions in legal fees if this case goes sideways, but I think it’s fascinating that he has refused to take any and all settlement offers thus far. As it turns out, the hearing was about more than just setting a court date (in January). The judge ruled that Harry could use emails from courtiers and NGN executives in his case.
The Duke of Sussex can use further emails between executives of the publisher of The Sun and members of the Royal Household in his legal claim against the organisation, a High Court judge has ruled. Harry, 40, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the publisher, which also ran the now-defunct News Of The World.
Barristers for both sides returned to court in London to ask a judge to rule on preliminary issues before the trial in the two remaining cases, scheduled for January 2025, including whether Harry could be given access to emails between former NGN executives and members of the Royal Household between 2013 and 2019. In a ruling, Mr Justice Fancourt said there was a “degree of speculation whether any of the documents sought are going to assist the claimant’s case”, but ruled there was “sufficient justification” for some of the emails to be provided.
He said: “In all the circumstances therefore, it seems to me that there is a limited category of documents where despite the element of delay, and despite the relative lateness of the application, there is a credible case for saying a full picture is necessary in the interest of justice. I will however limit the documents that are being sought.”
David Sherborne, for Harry, had asked for the green light to see “relevant emails sent between five email accounts of NGN employees and five employees of the Royal Household” between January 2013 and September 2019, which he said would be “highly relevant” to the case. The NGN employees included Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of News UK from September 2015, Robert Thomson, the chief executive of News Corp from 2013, and Mike Darcey, the chief executive of News UK until September 2015. The Royal Household employees “are those involved in Royal Communications and the Private Secretaries to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, the court was told.
He said: “Emails between NGN and the Palace would be highly relevant in terms of providing the full picture not only as to the actual knowledge of the claimant but also as to the position in relation to constructive knowledge, based on what the Palace was being told by NGN.” The court heard that some of the emails had already been provided by Ms Brooks as early as April last year, but Mr Sherborne said in court that these had been “cherry-picked”. These emails included contain discussions between NGN and the Royal Household before Harry began legal action in 2019, and included conversations about a possible apology being made by the publisher.
Mr Sherborne said that the further emails, as well as searching for 12 search terms within the communications of the 10 individuals, “are highly likely to be relevant” and may lead the court to draw “inescapable inferences”. NGN opposed the bid, with its barrister, Anthony Hudson KC, describing it as “disproportionate, time-consuming and costly” and that “extracting” the emails would cost £17,000.
I have no idea if “the emails would cost £17,000” was intended as a laugh line, but I find it hilarious. NGN has, in recent months, shelled out millions of pounds, if not tens of millions, to settle the claims of 39 other litigants. NGN and Prince Harry have already spent millions in legal fees. And now NGN’s lawyer is quibbling over £17,000 in office fees to look for emails using certain keywords? It’s honestly worse than that – when the current CEO of the Washington Post, Will Lewis, was a chief executive for NGN, he apparently told everyone to delete everything and wipe their hard drives on a regular basis. Maybe the £17,000 is what a seance costs. Still, Harry will probably be able to get some of the emails and I bet those will be pretty damning. The ginger has been in fact-finding mode for years now
Meanwhile, the Telegraph is more explicit with who is actually being implicated in these emails – the Telegraph says, outright, that the emails will show that Harry’s father, King Charles, “acted to discourage and stymie him” in pursuing this lawsuit against NGN. There are also parameters for which communications are being sought – emails between NGN executives and senior palace courtiers in the time frame between January 2013 and September 2019. All post-Leveson. Harry wants all of the emails of Christopher Geidt and Edward Young, who were Queen Elizabeth’s private secretaries during that time frame.
There’s some talk about whether Harry will eventually have to settle as well – at some point, it’s very likely that NGN will offer a sum which is simply too big to refuse. I don’t think we’re there yet, but if that day comes, I will not blame Harry. He has taken this much further than anyone could have imagined.
They should give him access to emails beyond 2019,I bet there is a lot of scheming towards his wife.
I agree..
I don’t think the judge could allowed emails further than 2019. September 2029 is when Prince Harry filed his lawsuit against NGN.
Anyhow. This is a huge win already and a massive fishing operation. Harry went nuclear. Pa and Willy must be fuming. It’s gonna be a tough christmas in the palaces.
Only one email indicating that his father sabotaged him to bring his case against the Murdoch papers, and one email proving that his brother accepted a settlement without telling him, would be enough to proof how
that his father and brother colluded against him/ to tank his suit(s).
PS: with this court order Harry might collect evidence for his lawsuit against The DailyFail as well.
The truth is when the press says that Charles can’t reconcile with Harry because of the case with the Home Office, they really mean Charles doesn’t want talk to Harry because of his cases against the press and doesn’t want to give the impression that he’s siding with Harry. As I said a few days ago, I’d be surprised if does settle the case with Sun but if he does it’s because he got a huge amount of money. I’ll also add he could settle after he feels enough information is out there about the collusion between the Royal Family and the press.
I hadn’t thought about him setting after he gets access to the information.. I hope he chooses what’s best for himself, Meghan and their children, if that’s seeing this through until the bitter end I will be cheering for him. No matter what he chooses I will be sending prayers and positive energy their way. I have a feeling there is going to be unhinged nastiness coming.
So if his lawyers get access to information from the emails, can that info be made public if it doesn’t go to trial? I would think it couldn’t but idk for sure? So if he wants the public to know that info wouldn’t he have to go to trial? Unless he just wants that info for himself. Also, Charles genuinely isn’t siding with Harry for this trial so even if he reaches out to Harry, would it really signal that he approves of Harry going to court. Couldn’t he say that he thinks Harry’s suit is a fool’s errand but still loves him? Would that be showing too much support? Although it’s probably hard to even pretend to support Harry when the trial is going to potentially reveal negative things about RF members and their relationship with the sun.
💯correct. They (the tabloids/ RR, etc.) are so transparent when they report about, and give reasons for the “rift, olive branches, snubs,” etc., reg. Harry and his father (and brother).
Charles is a coward and is totally controlled by Murdoch and Rothermere. The idiot listened to his horrable wife to employ a DailyFail deputy editor as his Head of Communication. He can’t escape the tabloids’ control anymore.
AGREED. This is entirely Charles’s fault. When he went on a rampage after Diana’s death to try to ‘rehabilitate’ Camila so she would be accepted, he sold out the monarchy.
He’s been trying to hide it ever since and Harry is about to show the world.
I’m looking at the timeframe for those emails. 2018-2019 are the early years of Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Perhaps that’s why Charles and William are in a panic, references to CH and KP treachery may be in there? I’ll laugh if any of the Markles are dragged in. Bad Dad’s attacks were in full swing and Pap gate may come roaring back.
Prince Andrew, an Epstein sex pest, abusive twat with entitlement and spending problems and no job just came up with a legal (?) way to pay for his mansion estate. Not long ago, he had money issues. Apparently, there is nothing to see there.
The Sussexes have connections to wealthy people who are far less criminal, plus work. I’m worried about Harry, but if he has to take a huge L moneywise to get NGN’s illegal practices out there and on the record, I hope he can. It is betond gross that such a rich corporation like this can essentially use their wealth and power to pay off their illicit activieties with no real consequences. They are literally the media and they can make this disappear by putting their victims through an expensive hell. It is just so gross and unfair!
Harry doesn’t necessarily have to accept any sufficiently large offer they make. On the one hand, if he refuses, his potential losses are bounded by the other side’s legal fees (estimated to be about £15M). On the other, if he is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement, he could potentially turn this whole story into a book, a documentary or even docu-series. Harry has a potential blockbuster, on his hands. The sky’s the limit. If the success of his other ventures, like Spare and the Harry and Megan documentary, are any indication, he would more than recoup the money he would have to pay for NGN’s legal fees.
And, of course, at the same time, he would be doing a tremendous public service.
I’ve often wondered if Harry has plans for a book on the unscrupulous press practices once all his litigation is settled – he only has one case remaining against the publisher of The Daily Mail after the conclusion of this in early 2025.
He signed a 3 book deal with Random House, and they made an absolute fortune on “Spare”, so it’s a real possibility.
We don’t know what kind of deal he has with his publisher, because he hasn’t told us. What’s reported in the British tabloids we know isn’t necessarily accurate. But he wouldn’t have to even limit himself to books, he can go whole hog. There’s gold in them thar tales. I would bet that someone is pointing this out to him.
“He signed a 3 book deal with Random House”
There is no evidence of this. Also, the ghostwriter of Spare wrote a New Yorker article and said the tabloids wrote a lot of lies at the time including how much he was paid. That is how the narrative of the tabloids turns into a fact with time: people repeating it over and over again.
They also wrote there will be additional sections on the paperback edition of Spare. That turned out to be a lie too.
That’s ”3 books deal” is rubbish. Harry said per is spooks person long ago that he is publishing ONLY ONE book. Google it guys, don’t repeat tabloid nonsense. Read this article in T&C
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a37117214/prince-harry-not-writing-multiple-memoirs-denial-statement/
I’m wondering if he sees this as a price worth paying. Sure it would be great to win but he has a lot of money and if this gets all that dirty laundry out into the air he may be happy with thatHe certainly isn’t doing it to gain money.
The sticky point in this case is that Harry wants NGN to publicly admit their wrong doing and apologize (even as unsincerely as the DailyFail’s apology to Meghan published on Dec 26th, the slowest news day in UK). The NGN (and other British Tabloid Newspapers) never admit wrong doing in all their settlement cases.
I feel for Prince Harry. He has already spent a great deal of money suing BM, but he also wants justice for tabloids’ victims.
I doubt Harry would write a book or produce a documentary regarding these suits and BM’s practices in news reporting because the BRF are so entwined with the BM, the exposure would potentially cause greater harm to the BRF than “Sprare” did. Harry still lives his British family (even a lot of them are sh!t).
I would be shocked if Harry settles. His goal seems to be to expose everyone and burn down the whole system. For that to happen, there has to be a trial.
It wd only be shocking to those who know nothing abt how the legal system in the uk works.
In civil cases where, naturally, the only outcome is monetary fines, claimants (eg H) are forced by the legal system to take the offered settlement from the defendant (NGN) IF the amt offered is larger than what the court wd award to the claimant if he wins.
If the claimant refuses bcos he wants his day in court, then he will be in hoc to the defendant for all its legal fees. In other words, H might win his case but still be the one to pay. And it could be millions!
That’s why he is almost the last man standing in this particular case. This lawsuit against NGN started out with 31 claimants. Now only H & the Labor leader are left. Don’t be surprised if by the end of the yr only H is left.
None of the claimants, including H, has unlimited resources. But I’ve always felt that H earmarked his income from Spare to fight these lawsuits against his & his mother’s tormentors.
That wd be poetic justice.
I don’t think he will settle. There is clearly information that Harry wants out there in the public domain. As with Spare, he wants the full story for historical purposes. Its very brave but yikes thats a lot of money to lose. But it will bring a lot of attention to the awful UK laws that are all designed to support the press. I do think that this original class action suit was designed with the knowledge that almost all of the cases would be settled. They just need one case to succeed and NGN and all of the awful Murdoch people will forever be stained. Harry’s case will get worldwide attention. Also as someone who has loathed Camilla for years I wouldn’t mind a couple of embarassing stories to come out about her awful shenanigans over the years. I think she’s verrrryyyy close to the Sun folks.
“Maybe the £17,000 is what a seance costs.” Made this lawyer laugh. Successful email seances, if real, would certainly scare some people.
What are the chances that they’ve already deleted the most incriminating emails? I hope not but I just don’t trust these people. And yeah, emails from Edward Young and Christopher Geidt. Charles cannot be happy about this. I wonder if after the trial, come what may, Charles would be more or less willing to stage a reconciliation with Harry. I say stage bc he’s always thinking about how things look on the outside.
I bet Harry has kept every email they sent to him, so if they search for words from those emails and it shows they were deleted could that help his case?
Hmm. I’d like to think so. But one thing we learned was that Meghan was made to delete her emails by KP. I think we found that out during her trial with the DM? But maybe Harry was treated diff. It def feels like there is something specific that he is looking for so he has a clear idea.
I would have thought that they would have got rid of the emails as soon as it became clear that Harry was going for it.
Remember that once the discovery process started with Fox News and dominion, they ended up offering a huge settlement, changing their reporting rules and firing Tucker Carlson.
A huge settlement would be nice, but I think Harry wants to to put what he knows about his family and the media in front of the public, and maybe influence how NGN does its reporting. And maybe an apology, like Meghan got from the DM?
Jay, actually Dominion had discovery and filed a summary judgment motion which included information and copies of the evidence they had. They laid it all out for the everyone to see (not as much as going to trial, but it was damning). That’s when they got the settlement offer they couldn’t refuse.
SmartMatic also has a lawsuit against Fox for over $2 billion and I read a few months ago that they had run out of money to continue to trial. A wealthy person (I can’t remember his name) decided to give them the money to continue. He said it was a good investment. I’m sure he’ll get back a really nice chunk of change. More will be coming out about Fox and employees during that trial.
I believe he will ultimately settle as well just for the long-term implications for his family. But I do think he wants things confirmed, which these emails will probably do. Closure, in a sense.
Curious there aren’t asking for emails from CIII’s people. They’ll have to change the narrative on the sainted EII and blame her.
If Harry is forced to settle, I hope he can hold out so the terms don’t include that he be silent on the information
Next bestseller, “How the Spare Forced Change”
We know from previous emails retrieved from QE2, she wanted an official apology from the tabloids for hacking her family, she didn’t want it to be covered up. So, no, they can’t blame her.
@is that so, Good one. What a terrific title that would be! Burn ‘em all down Harry.
Simply deleting emails doesn’t mean they can’t be recovered. I suspect the 17,000 quoted refers to the cost of retrieving deleted emails.
Won’t these emails prove it was Camilla feeding crap to the press?