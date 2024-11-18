“Pamela Anderson looks interesting in ‘The Last Showgirl’ trailer” links

Pamela Anderson might be a contender in the Best Actress Oscar race because of Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. The first trailer was just released! [OMG Blog]

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good are engaged… this will end badly, and I wish Good had better people around her. [Just Jared]

Behold, Tilda Swinton at the Governors Awards! [RCFA]

Joe Rogan: Hippies thanked me because of censorship. [Pajiba]

Kiernan Shipka is all grown up, and I don’t even want to admit about how many times I’ve wondered what Sally Draper would have done in the 1970s. [Go Fug Yourself]

Fox News’ trans-panic over every little story is bizarre. [Socialite Life]

I genuinely want to see A Real Pain (mostly for Keiran Culkin). [LaineyGossip]

USPS will release a Betty White stamp next year! [Seriously OMG]

Jana Duggar is a Mennonite now. [Starcasm]

What is Mike Tyson’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]

Elmo had a Chicken Shop Date (Rocco was there too). [Buzzfeed]