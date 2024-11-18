“Pamela Anderson looks interesting in ‘The Last Showgirl’ trailer” links
  • November 18, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pamela Anderson might be a contender in the Best Actress Oscar race because of Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. The first trailer was just released! [OMG Blog]
Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good are engaged… this will end badly, and I wish Good had better people around her. [Just Jared]
Behold, Tilda Swinton at the Governors Awards! [RCFA]
Joe Rogan: Hippies thanked me because of censorship. [Pajiba]
Kiernan Shipka is all grown up, and I don’t even want to admit about how many times I’ve wondered what Sally Draper would have done in the 1970s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Fox News’ trans-panic over every little story is bizarre. [Socialite Life]
I genuinely want to see A Real Pain (mostly for Keiran Culkin). [LaineyGossip]
USPS will release a Betty White stamp next year! [Seriously OMG]
Jana Duggar is a Mennonite now. [Starcasm]
What is Mike Tyson’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]
Elmo had a Chicken Shop Date (Rocco was there too). [Buzzfeed]

7 Responses to ““Pamela Anderson looks interesting in ‘The Last Showgirl’ trailer” links”

  1. Eleonor says:
    November 18, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    I read her autobiography months ago.
    I will totally go to see the movie.
    I am all for the Pam renaissance!

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      November 18, 2024 at 1:53 pm

      Ooh, I’ll need to put that on my list! In the Bay Watch days, I felt about Pam somewhat how people now feel about Kim K, in terms of presenting an image of complete vapidness. I don’t think it’s anti-feminist to call out what I considered regressive cultural trends. But I’m am fascinated to see how she’s reinvented herself, and there’s plenty be learned from someone who was sucked into a highly toxic culture emerging reborn from it. (I don’t have hopes for Kim K, but who knows?)

      Reply
      • Liz Purr says:
        November 18, 2024 at 2:42 pm

        Pam’s sex tape was actually stolen. At least Pam had the good sense to kinda go away even though her personal life was still kinda messy, “marrying” a dude then divorcing him a week later, hanging out with Assange, and getting with a married man. Kum is never going away🙄

  2. BeanieBean says:
    November 18, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    Looks interesting. I notice Jamie Lee Curtis is in there, too.

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    November 18, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    This looks good! Good for Pam sort of reinventing herself here.

    Reply
  4. Truthiness says:
    November 18, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Pajiba/Mike Redmond saying that Joe Rogan looks like a potato wearing headphones is really going to stick with me.

    Reply
  5. SuzyQ says:
    November 18, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    I saw “A Real Pain” at Sundance this year and it was SO great. Kiernan Culkin is outstanding. It’s a great movie.

    Reply

