“Pamela Anderson looks interesting in ‘The Last Showgirl’ trailer” links

Pamela Anderson might be a contender in the Best Actress Oscar race because of Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. The first trailer was just released! [OMG Blog]
Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good are engaged… this will end badly, and I wish Good had better people around her. [Just Jared]
Behold, Tilda Swinton at the Governors Awards! [RCFA]
Joe Rogan: Hippies thanked me because of censorship. [Pajiba]
Kiernan Shipka is all grown up, and I don’t even want to admit about how many times I’ve wondered what Sally Draper would have done in the 1970s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Fox News’ trans-panic over every little story is bizarre. [Socialite Life]
I genuinely want to see A Real Pain (mostly for Keiran Culkin). [LaineyGossip]
USPS will release a Betty White stamp next year! [Seriously OMG]
Jana Duggar is a Mennonite now. [Starcasm]
What is Mike Tyson’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]
Elmo had a Chicken Shop Date (Rocco was there too). [Buzzfeed]
I read her autobiography months ago.
I will totally go to see the movie.
I am all for the Pam renaissance!
Ooh, I’ll need to put that on my list! In the Bay Watch days, I felt about Pam somewhat how people now feel about Kim K, in terms of presenting an image of complete vapidness. I don’t think it’s anti-feminist to call out what I considered regressive cultural trends. But I’m am fascinated to see how she’s reinvented herself, and there’s plenty be learned from someone who was sucked into a highly toxic culture emerging reborn from it. (I don’t have hopes for Kim K, but who knows?)
Pam’s sex tape was actually stolen. At least Pam had the good sense to kinda go away even though her personal life was still kinda messy, “marrying” a dude then divorcing him a week later, hanging out with Assange, and getting with a married man. Kum is never going away🙄
Looks interesting. I notice Jamie Lee Curtis is in there, too.
This looks good! Good for Pam sort of reinventing herself here.
Pajiba/Mike Redmond saying that Joe Rogan looks like a potato wearing headphones is really going to stick with me.
I saw “A Real Pain” at Sundance this year and it was SO great. Kiernan Culkin is outstanding. It’s a great movie.