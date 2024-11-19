Chris Evans wants to do an actual musical film: ‘I want to sing and dance’



Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Lucy Liu are currently busy promoting their new holiday action film, Red One. The plot involves Santa being kidnapped. Despite heavy promotion (my local theater has had a big display out for a good month), it’s posed to big one of the biggest box office bombs of the year. As a part of their promo tour, Chris and Dwayne gave an interview to People. During the interview, Chris shared that he’s kinda over doing action movies at this point. Instead, he’s dying to be cast in an “actual musical film,” where he can sing and dance his pretty little heart out.

“I’m waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing,” Evans tells PEOPLE. “[And] dance. That is what I want.” “Let’s manifest that, man,” says his costar Johnson, 52. “I mean, that’s tough though because that’s something you got to do right. You only get so many bites at that apple,” Evans continues. “… But knowing that I’m very precious with it and I want to make sure it’s the right thing. So yeah, that’s always in the works.” “That’s the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it’s going to be a musical, I’m listening,” he adds. “I got a feeling it’s going to happen, man,” says Johnson, after sharing that his Red One costar is “crazy talented musically.” Speaking of musical skills, Evans says he also wants to try his hand at drumming. “I played the piano and every time I watch someone drumming, I’m like, ‘Nah, that’s cool,” he tells PEOPLE. “Just got to do it. I just got to pick up some sticks and start doing it. But yeah, maybe a few more instruments.”

[From People]

Captain America wants to do a musical? Sure, why not? What type of musical are we talking about? Something like The Sound of Music or a more adult-themed musical like La La Land? For some reason, when I picture Chris in a musical role, I get major character actor vibes. I think of him playing the part of a police constable who pops up throughout the show as comedic relief. I can also kinda see him playing one of the princes in Into the Woods. Give him a top hat and some tap shoes and stick him in that Andrew Garfield/Ryan Gosling movie that we were trying to manifest into existence last month.

Anyone planning on seeing Red One? It looks like dumb fun, but it’s probably not a very good movie. My older son wants to see it, so there’s like a 50/50 chance I’ll end up being the one to take him since I have a higher tolerance for these types of films than Mr. Rosie does. Wish me luck.