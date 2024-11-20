Hugh Grant thinks his ‘Notting Hill’ character was ‘despicable’



Hugh Grant is one of those actors who hates watching himself on screen and notoriously sh-ts on a lot of his movies. At this point, it’s somewhat endearing because although he’s not old (64), he’s cultivated this cranky, old man yells at clouds persona. It’s kind of impressive. Anyway, Hugh recently did Vanity Fair’s “Scene Selection” segment, where the reporter replays certain scenes for an actor and then they give their thoughts on it. As you can imagine, Hugh has lots of thoughts.

One of those opinions is about his character, Will, in Notting Hill. I think Notting Hill is my favorite rom-com after When Harry Met Sally. A quick refresher: Will is a normie bookshop owner who gets involved in a relationship with a famous movie star, Anna, played by Julia Roberts. The big struggle for their characters is getting past all of the paparazzi attention that’s suddenly thrust upon them. In one particular scene, they have a romantic evening only to wake up the following morning and find that the paps have unexpectedly figured out where they were. Will discovers them first and when Anna asks him what’s wrong, he does nothing to stop her from opening the door and having hundreds of cameras flashing in her face. Hugh has some harsh words about Will over that scene. He considers him to have been a “despicable” coward.

Hugh Grant is known to not be the biggest fan of his past movies, but he has specific issues with his character in the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill. The actor recently partook in Vanity Fair’s “Scene Selection,” where he shared why he thinks his character William Thacker is “despicable.” Grant stars opposite Julia Roberts in the film. “Whenever I’m flicking the channels at home after a few drinks and this comes up, I just think, ‘Why doesn’t my character have any balls?’” he said. “There’s a scene in this film where she’s in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That’s awful.” The rom-com classic, directed by Roger Michell, sees famous actress Anna Scott (Roberts) fall in love with William, the owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. However, the paparazzi’s fascination with her complicates their relationship. “I’ve never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn’t said, ‘Why the hell didn’t you stop her? What’s wrong with you?’” Grant added. “And I don’t really have an answer to that — it’s how it was written. And I think he’s despicable, really.”

Well, I didn’t have Hugh Grant giving a somewhat woke take about his most famous rom-com character on my bingo card, but here we are. I also didn’t have me defending Will’s actions either, but here I go. I just rewatched that scene (and then some) and honestly, Will was clearly taken off guard by the hundreds of paparazzi at his doorstep and too stunned to say anything other than a weak protest when Anna goes to open the door. I agree that it was awful to let her open the door and he definitely didn’t have the balls to stand in front of it to prevent her from opening it, but I don’t know if that makes him despicable or just human. I think his passive reaction to Anna’s freakout afterward is way worse! Am I way off base here? Is sentimentality clouding my judgment?

Hugh talks a bit more about working with Julia Roberts in Notting Hill. He also gives his opinions on Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary, A Very English Scandal, and more. You can watch his entire segment below:

