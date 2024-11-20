Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves recreated the ‘How to Lose a Guy’ poster



Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are the co-owners of a new tequila company, Pantalones Organic Tequila. They launched it last year. To market the brand, Camila and Matthew have been posing for a series of pictures in which Matthew isn’t wearing any pants. Get it? ”Pantalones” means “pants,” so he’s going pantless to promote it? Yeah. One of the ads they did recreates the famous poster for Matthew and Kate Hudson’s movie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, with Camila standing in for Kate and Matthew wearing his suit jacket with no pants. The ad is titled, “How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways.”

Matthew McConaughey is putting a cheeky spin on one of his most memorable movies. The actor teamed up with wife Camila Alves McConaughey to recreate the iconic poster for his 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Although, in the reenactment for the couple’s Pantalones Tequila brand, he ditches his full suit for a more casual look. In the poster titled How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways, the Oscar winner opted to go trouser-free in a nod to the tequila brand’s name, which is Spanish for “pants.” As for Camila, she leaned on her husband in a yellow silk dress identical to the one worn by Kate Hudson, who starred alongside Matthew in the film. Along with the poster, the brand also launched ten new cocktail recipes inspired by the classic comedy including “Yellow Dress,” “Rom Com Rita” and “You’re So Vain,” a nod to one of the movie’s most unforgettable scenes. The stunt is the latest in a series of pantsless ads the duo shot for the tequila company, which the couple co-founded in 2023. Camila—who shares kids Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, with Matthew—recently revealed their children’s reaction to the scantily-clad photo series. “They thought they were hilarious,” Camila told People in September. “What’s not to like? It is meant to be fun and silly… getting the wink on the joke!” And with their kids on board, the couple—who wed in 2012—intend to keep the gag going.

“It’s safe to say you may see Matthew and I pantsless again,” she added, “with some Pantalones in-hand.”

[From EOnline]

I don’t know how I feel overall about the pantless campaign, but this poster, along with launching the 10 How to Lose a Guy…-themed cocktail recipes, is clever and fun. I would have done totally different pants-themed advertisements, though, not just ones where Matthew isn’t wearing pants. They could have even tied each one into a different MM movie. That said, I think it’s kind of endearing that Matthew and Camila asked their kids for approval to do a campaign where Daddy is posing (literally) half-naked with Mommy. Those kids are at the ages where they would find this ad campaign funny, although they’re probably like six months out from Levi finding it cringe.