Angelina Jolie signs on to star in ‘Stitches,’ set within Paris Fashion Week

One of the big reasons why Angelina Jolie’s longtime fans are so excited about Pablo Larrain’s Maria is because we hope that this will mark Angelina’s return to acting consistently. She had a lengthy “wilderness” period where she was focused on her family and doing smaller projects close to home. But even before Angelina left Brad Pitt, she had already spent years avoiding acting gigs like the plague. There was a hope that working with Pablo Larrain somehow made Angelina realize that she could have a lot of fun if she simply took more acting work. Well, it’s all happening. Angelina has signed on to another film, set in Paris. More specifically, set at Paris Fashion Week. Angelina will be working with acclaimed French director Alice Winocour.

Following her critically acclaimed turn as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s “Maria,” Angelina Jolie will return to Paris to star in Alice Winocour‘s first English language directorial effort. The movie, titled “Stitches” (“Coutures”), is set in the world of high fashion and unfolds in Paris. Jolie stars in the movie as a filmmaker and is one of three women whose lives will collide during Fashion Week.

Filming is expected to begin at the start of next year with Charles Gillibert‘s Paris-based banner CG Cinema producing in partnership with Zhang Xin and William Horberg of Closer Media.

“Stitches” also reteams Winocour with French production-distribution powerhouse Pathé Films following her well-received movie “Paris Memories,” which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and earned its star Virginie Efira a Cesar Award (France’s equivalent to the Oscar) for her performance as a survivor of a brutal terrorist attack. Pathé Films will distribute “Stitches” in France. UTA Independent Film Group structured the financing for the film and is representing global and North American rights. Hanway Films is handling international sales.

The film will shoot in both French and English, in line with Winocour’s previous movie “Proxima.” The latter starred Eva Green as an astronaut preparing for a year-long stint on the International Space Station, coping with the guilt of leaving her young daughter and navigating a male-dominated environment. Green was nominated for Cesar Award for this role and the movie won the platform prize at Toronto, as well as the jury award at San Sebastian.

[From Variety]

Angelina does speak French at some capacity but I’m not sure if she’s fluent enough to pull off a role which is half in French? But you never know, maybe she’s more fluent than we know, or maybe the character mostly speaks English. While this sounds like a fantastic French art-house kind of film – and I love that for Angelina, truly – I do hope she’s also getting scripts from the Hollywood studios? I’m slightly worried about her financially, because Brad Pitt is going to keep financially abusing her for years longer. Mama needs to pick up some big paychecks.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Angelina Jolie signs on to star in ‘Stitches,’ set within Paris Fashion Week”

  1. Amberil says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:15 am

    She said in interviews ‘Maria’ brought her back and made her proud to be an artist again, so that movie choice aligned with that .
    As for big pay checks she had Maud vs Maud coming up but it doesn’t look like it’s happening at the moment. Honestly i’m happy to see her in what looks like an actual good movie with an acclaimed director instead of those big paychecks soulless movies she has done a lot in her career

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      November 20, 2024 at 8:12 am

      I actually hope that Maude vs Maude doesn’t happen.🙏

      God love ’em, but neither Jolie, nor Berry need more schlock in their filmographies.🤪

      Reply
  2. Alwyn says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:18 am

    Brad is suing Angelina for breach of contract. While costly, all of Angie’s money is for lawyers and legal fees. Financial abuse is something entirely different, a crime in most states that if successfully prosecuted can lead to incarceration. It’s an important distinction.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Interesting she seems to be working more with non-American directors.🤔

    I wonder if she’ll move to Paris eventually, a la her godmother Jacqueline Bisset.

    Reply
  4. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Looking forward to her upcoming movies – Stitches looks interesting- anything set in Paris has my vote!

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:05 am

    I’m not really a fan of her acting, but she has taken a lot of time away for her family and dealing with her awful ex-husband, so it’s good she’s finally doing stuff for herself again.
    I agree about the finances too, she’s been fighting a massive legal battle for nearly a decade. I can’t imagine the expense.

    Reply
  6. Get Real says:
    November 20, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Who on this site is obsessed with Angelina Jolie

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment