People question Jay Leno’s ‘fall down a ravine outside of Pittsburgh’ story

CB included a link about Jay Leno yesterday, but it’s blowing up into a bigger story so now we should talk about it. Basically, Jay Leno is in the news because he has some truly gruesome injuries. As you can see in the video clip below, the left side of Leno’s face is horrendously bruised and swollen, with one of the worst “black eyes” I’ve ever seen in my life. Leno says in the video that he was staying at a Hampton Inn outside of Pittsburgh and he didn’t have a car, so he decided to take a “shortcut” down a sharp ravine and ended up going ass over tea kettle. His other injuries include bruises up and down the left side of his body plus a broken right wrist and the loss of one fingernail on his right hand.
First of all, I winced in pain just looking at him. Given the way his face looks, it’s shocking that the only broken bone was his wrist, and it would not surprise me if he cracked ribs or broke some bones in his face. As this video circulated on social media, people began…um, questioning his story.
Three hours after the incident, the 74-year-old performed a standup routine at a comedy event. He’s been out and about since then, but given the severity of his injuries, people online joked that Leno was involved in something much more “strange and sinister.”
“Them damn loan shark injuries lmaoo,” O’Shea Jackson Jr. tweeted.
This isn’t Leno’s first major accident, either. He previously suffered third-degree burns to his face from a fire in his garage and broke several bones in a motorcycle collision.
“Yea. Jay Leno getting extorted for some sh-t … or gambling problems,” another user wrote. “This his 3rd time being f–ked up bad. Da f–k u walking to a show over a mile away, staying at the Hampton inn for ? CUT THE SH-T AND GO TO THE POLICE JAY LENO.”
Someone else added, “Everything about this story—and the two other major injuries Leno had in recent years—suggests that his explanation is false and something very strange and sinister is going on.”
Yeah, the thing is, these are the kinds of injuries one would incur when someone falls down a ravine OR racks up too many gambling debts. Did Big Tony and his baseball bat pay a visit to Jay Leno? I don’t know. This doesn’t make sense either way – Leno is RICH. Seriously rich. He probably has something like half a billion in cash, investments and assets. He has a car collection worth millions. How could he have crazy gambling debts and not be able to pay? Then again, it also makes no sense that he would be in a Hampton Inn outside of Pittsburgh and not have access to a car or driver?? I keep catching on the fingernail detail too. IYKYK.
It’s really sad but I’m thinking straight up alcoholism. Regular injuries from unexplained falls is….not a good thing. And I agree, someone of his means is running around without a driver, security etc? Staying at a Hampton Inn? Maybe his wife threw him out…
His wife has dementia.
His wife has really bad dementia and he is caring for her. Maybe she is acting out violent?
Leno is 74. Have none of these people had an elderly relative? First, they fall down a lot. Second, they bruise like crazy even with minimal injuries.
Yeah. An older gentleman I know fell down in his driveway and had very rough facial injuries. I think it’s the backstory that has people wondering. It makes you wonder about drinking or cognitive issues.
In today’s modern world, especially for the rich 74 is hardly elderly unless there is an underlying medical issue, like alcoholism.
Falling down regularly is something I wouldn’t be shocked to see in an 84 year old but even then, I know 80+ year olds who aren’t falling down on the reg. Not something I’d think is normal in any of the 74 year olds I know…
74 is not that old. It’s not 84. Aging depends on the person, I guess, but he’s still doing stand-up and traveling, so he doesn’t seem super elderly.
The Hampton Inn part is pure b.s.
Exactly. My friend’s mom tripped on a garden hose and looked even worse than that after she fell.
Both of my parents are around that age and bruise easily.
Also the Hampton Inn thing is surprising, but isn’t he notoriously cheap?
I think there’s a couple of things that could be true. He could just be super clumsy and fell, as he is older. He may be clumsy, in the way that Jimmy Fallon was very clumsy a few years ago ( if you get my drift), or he could owe some not nice people a lot of money. I mean what we know of his wealth is because of what his wealth was previously. I don’t follow Jay Leno like that but has he recently shown off his huge car collection the way he used to when he hosted The Tonight show? For all we know he could have already sold off half those cars, and depleted his bank account.
My dad is on blood thinners and bruises if you so much as look at him wrong. Maybe that’s it? I don’t know but his face made me wince. It looks horrible.
He’s telling the truth. First of all, his fall was in Greensburg, PA – 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh where he was doing a show. The Hampton Inn is pretty much the only decent hotel in the vicinity. Leno is notoriously cheap. Most celebrities would have opted for the 5-star Nemacolin Woodlands Resort 20-miles away, but Leno is a miser. He should have splurged this trip and had a:driver.
No comment about his injuries or what might have led up to them, but lifelong, high quality care for someone with dementia would be incredibly expensive, especially if a family member isn’t available to be on-call 24-7 for as long as it’s needed. This would be even more true if he’s anticipating the possibility that he, himself, might need care at some point. So maybe he’s not a “miser” — but has realistically priced out the cost of medical care and a safe, comfortable, supportive environment over a few decades.
The older we get the more fragile and paperthin our skin becomes, especially if the person had a lot of sun exposure. Add blood thinners/certain meds and fragile bones to the mix and the injuries can be shocking from even minor mishaps. And. It can be like pulling teeth to get some elderly people to get medical care after a mishap. He was always an odd duck about spending his money. He bragged for years that he lived on his money from stand-up gigs and banked all his tonight show earnings. I can see him being a cheapskate without a huge staff, but it seems like a room would be comped by the gig at a nicer hotel. How in demand as a stand-up performer can he be at this point though? He has been around so long and so angered people with the Conan mess, I doubt alcoholism would have been covered up this long.
I wouldn’t say he’s a miser, he just lives a pretty low-key life for a rich guy. Saw him earlier this month, he was hilarious.