People question Jay Leno’s ‘fall down a ravine outside of Pittsburgh’ story

CB included a link about Jay Leno yesterday, but it’s blowing up into a bigger story so now we should talk about it. Basically, Jay Leno is in the news because he has some truly gruesome injuries. As you can see in the video clip below, the left side of Leno’s face is horrendously bruised and swollen, with one of the worst “black eyes” I’ve ever seen in my life. Leno says in the video that he was staying at a Hampton Inn outside of Pittsburgh and he didn’t have a car, so he decided to take a “shortcut” down a sharp ravine and ended up going ass over tea kettle. His other injuries include bruises up and down the left side of his body plus a broken right wrist and the loss of one fingernail on his right hand.

First of all, I winced in pain just looking at him. Given the way his face looks, it’s shocking that the only broken bone was his wrist, and it would not surprise me if he cracked ribs or broke some bones in his face. As this video circulated on social media, people began…um, questioning his story.

Three hours after the incident, the 74-year-old performed a standup routine at a comedy event. He’s been out and about since then, but given the severity of his injuries, people online joked that Leno was involved in something much more “strange and sinister.” “Them damn loan shark injuries lmaoo,” O’Shea Jackson Jr. tweeted. This isn’t Leno’s first major accident, either. He previously suffered third-degree burns to his face from a fire in his garage and broke several bones in a motorcycle collision. “Yea. Jay Leno getting extorted for some sh-t … or gambling problems,” another user wrote. “This his 3rd time being f–ked up bad. Da f–k u walking to a show over a mile away, staying at the Hampton inn for ? CUT THE SH-T AND GO TO THE POLICE JAY LENO.” Someone else added, “Everything about this story—and the two other major injuries Leno had in recent years—suggests that his explanation is false and something very strange and sinister is going on.”

[From Complex]

Yeah, the thing is, these are the kinds of injuries one would incur when someone falls down a ravine OR racks up too many gambling debts. Did Big Tony and his baseball bat pay a visit to Jay Leno? I don’t know. This doesn’t make sense either way – Leno is RICH. Seriously rich. He probably has something like half a billion in cash, investments and assets. He has a car collection worth millions. How could he have crazy gambling debts and not be able to pay? Then again, it also makes no sense that he would be in a Hampton Inn outside of Pittsburgh and not have access to a car or driver?? I keep catching on the fingernail detail too. IYKYK.

Jay Leno, who is worth half a billion dollars, "stayed at a Hampton Inn" and "fell down a hill." Something just ain't adding up. pic.twitter.com/oAlXrEGHzn — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 20, 2024

Them damn loan shark injuries lmaoo https://t.co/EeP9cgkvOl — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 20, 2024

That brother is in deep gambling debt. https://t.co/h5secFC2p6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 20, 2024

So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill??? pic.twitter.com/gqTr3wiVVB — Frieda Breast ✨✨ (@Jas_Stoned) November 20, 2024