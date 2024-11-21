Is Jelly Roll a secret Donald Trump supporter, even though he can’t vote?

This week, Invictus dropped a cute promotional video for the upcoming Vancouver/Whistler games. The video featured Jelly Roll, the American country/pop singer, giving Prince Harry a neck tattoo. It was an announcement that Jelly Roll would be the headliner at the Invictus concert, and the whole thing was very cute. Last night, on the carpet at the CMAs, they asked Jelly Roll about meeting Harry and he could not have been more effusive.

Jelly Roll on #PrinceHarry – He is the guy, he was awesome, what a sweet guy. What they are doing with the Invictus Games is just one of the greatest arts of humanity ..and I am honored to get to do it”#DukeofSussex pic.twitter.com/1LCxYUscgC — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 21, 2024

This is exactly what Invictus wants: someone with a huge profile who publicly rizzes up the games and their Invictus founder. But of course, the anti-Sussex people cannot let a nice story about Harry sit there unchallenged. Apparently, people are mad that Jelly Roll might be an undercover Donald Trump supporter. Which is weird, because almost every “American royalist” is a Trump supporter, but now it’s a bad thing when it’s about a guy performing at the Invictus Games? Here are the basics of the “is Jelly Roll a secret Trumper?” story:

During a January 2024 Senate hearing in regard to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s FEND Off Fentanyl Act, Jelly Roll opened up about his lack of political views. During his speech in front of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) expressed his political views — and to the surprise of many, they were pretty much nonexistent. “It is important to establish … that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance,” he said to his audience while expressing the dangers of fentanyl. I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted. Therefore, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology.” Jelly Roll has been open about his past felony convictions that have restricted him from traveling and booking shows internationally, as well as voting in United States elections. In fact, he even served some time in prison. “I … understand the paradox of my history as a drug dealer standing in front of this committee,” he said. “But equally, I think that’s what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.” Even though Jelly Roll has said that he has no interest in politics as a former felon who cannot vote, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that he may be a secret supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. In fact, a recent sighting of the two together at a UFC fight has fueled the flames even further. On Nov. 16, both Trump and Jelly Roll were in attendance at UFC 309, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While they weren’t there together, they did greet each other with wide smiles, and the photos of their meeting are going viral. The singer has never explicitly expressed support for Trump, but their apparent friendliness has caused folks on the internet — both Democrats and Republicans alike — to assume.

I never thought I’d say this, but it honestly doesn’t even matter if Jelly Roll is a Trump supporter because the dude can’t vote! And clearly, he’s not performing at Trump’s Nazi rallies, nor is he making a point of publicly identifying any kind of way politically. Now, is it still notable that Jelly Roll greeted Trump with a big sh-t-eating grin on his face? Sure. It sucks. It probably is indicative of his political philosophy. But again, the guy isn’t voting! And he’s clearly a huge supporter of Invictus, which is also a pretty apolitical organization.

Jelly Roll greets Trump with a huge smile as he walks into UFC 309 America is healing 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tqpwgLCDVm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024