Jelly Roll gave Prince Harry a neck tattoo in a cute Invictus Games video

In late September, Prince Harry went to New York for a week. He had back-to-back meetings and events at the United Nations and Clinton Global Initiative, he did work around African Parks, Sentebale, Travalyst and Archewell. There were few sightings of Harry beyond his meetings and work events, but paparazzi did catch him visiting East Side Ink. Page Six dutifully reported that Harry was in the tattoo parlor for about an hour, and that he arrived with an assortment of private security and NYPD officers (plainclothes). Some wondered if Harry got a tattoo in honor of his 40th birthday. But no – he was filming a bit for the upcoming Invictus Games. This was the announcement that Jelly Roll will perform at Invictus Vancouver/Whistler.

It’s a really cute skit/video. While Jelly Roll is close to 40 years old, he’s only had a big, mainstream breakout over the past three years. He used to be a rap artist, no joke, but now he does country/pop. He’s known for having tattoos all over his face and body, so I imagine this was something he worked out with Invictus and Harry – let’s do a promo at a tattoo parlor! Harry is very good at these kinds of things. A natural actor, a natural presence on-camera.

I didn’t get a chance to post Harry’s full interview on the field at the Grey Cup game on Sunday:

Screencaps courtesy of Invictus video.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Jelly Roll gave Prince Harry a neck tattoo in a cute Invictus Games video”

  1. Lissen says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:41 am

    LOVE it!!!

    Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:43 am

    This was cute.. made me laugh and I actually know who Jelly Roll is thanks to the Tracy Chapman duo they sung. It’s always a good day when the Sussex’s are outside🤗.. the one thing I am looking forward to in the new year is the Invictus Games.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      November 20, 2024 at 8:00 am

      That wasn’t Jelly Roll singing with Tracy Chapman. That was Luke Combs. Jelly Roll has a big hit right now called I am Not OK. He’s got some good country/pop jams, though. Check him out!

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 20, 2024 at 8:15 am

      Iirc, jelly roll was in the audience during that performance and the camera panned out to him singing along to Chapman and Combs singing Fast Car. He was very into it.

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        November 20, 2024 at 8:45 am

        I probably should have been clearer in my comment and yes I did have to text my son to get a name, then videos followed. He is talented.

  3. Lili says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:44 am

    The skit was really funny, but its even funnier knowing all the speculation surrounding the visit

    Reply
  4. Kindness says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:44 am

    I know people will have issues but invictus isn’t about politics. Jelly roll is supporting invictus. Why not and I think it’s amazing

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      November 20, 2024 at 7:59 am

      No, I am with you, the hilarious juxtaposition of Jelly Roll and Prince Harry was a very careful straddling of a line that few can pull off right now.

      On a completely superficial note, Harry’s beard is perfectly groomed for all this attention, and I hope William realizes his will never do this. I am tired of the molting on his face.

      Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:45 am

    Funny idea, and even more funny how that YouTuber Martin Branning aka Maria Joseph was performatively fuming about Harry, security, paparazzi… when there are so many Leftovers he could be talking about instead.

    Reply
  6. GMH says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Every time either of the Sussexes ventures out in public they put thr royal left behinds and their handlers to shame. H&M never do anything that does not tie into a strategy. There is no doubt this is because they spend good money for expert advisors. The old guard inthe UK continue to rely on inept courtiers and have a mess on their hands. Had they the good sense to recognize Meghan’s experience and expertise, which I suspect QE2 did, the monarchy might not be on life support as it is now.

    Reply
  7. Ginger says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:51 am

    This video was cute! Harry just has “it”. He did a great job and is really funny!

    Reply
  8. Christine says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:53 am

    This was so well done, I am not embarrassed to admit I have already watched it more than tens of times. Jelly Roll playing the closing ceremonies in Vancouver is HUGE, and sure to bring in a wider audience.

    I am so impressed with IG, this is a brilliant way to bring attention to the Games to an already pro-veteran crowd that may have become…objectionable since 2016. Invictus tries to be completely non-politcal, but let’s face it, that is a Herculean task these days.

    Jelly Roll’s I Am Not Okay is exactly the message Invictus is striving to bring to the veterans. This is a brilliant pairing, I cannot wait for Vancouver!

    Reply
    • Lili says:
      November 20, 2024 at 8:01 am

      i’d never heard of Jelly roll before last night so i went on to you tube to listen to a selection of his songs and settled “I’m not okay” as well so i bought that off itunes

      Reply
  9. SueBarbri33 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Harry is so natural and charming. I’m glad he got away.

    Reply
  10. sevenblue says:
    November 20, 2024 at 7:59 am

    OMG, I didn’t think much about the tattoo parlor visit before. I can’t believe it was for a skit for Invictus and the tabloid reporters didn’t know sh*t about it even though they captured his exit. I wish he got a tramp stamp 😂😂

    Reply
  11. SarahLee says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:02 am

    That wasn’t Jelly Roll singing with Tracy Chapman. That was Luke Combs. Jelly Roll has a big hit right now called I am Not OK. He’s got some good country/pop jams, though. Check him out!

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:09 am

    “What is THAT?!!” So funny. He really is a natural.

    Reply
  13. Inge says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Oh how I love Harry, that was hilarious. Have now bought two songs from Jelly Roll on itunes.

    Also kudos to everyone keeping it a secret including the tattoo parlor!

    Reply
  14. Steph says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:14 am

    This is hilarious. I’ve never had a tattoo before. How long does the transfer ink stay on? Cuz it just have been cleared before he left since he was being stalked. That would have been hilarious if it wasn’t b the BM would have been in shambles.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      November 20, 2024 at 8:43 am

      Transfer ink is a lot like those “tattoos” we used to get as kids, you know the ones where you rub or wet a sticker thing and put it on your skin. He could have wiped it off with an alcohol wipe easily before he left.

      Reply
      • Steph says:
        November 20, 2024 at 9:02 am

        Thanks @Heatherc!

        After my initial comment I’m kinda surprised no one noticed a camera crew but I’m the she of sm, that can be so minimally.

  15. Jais says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:17 am

    This is cute. And Jelly Roll seems like a great pairing for IG. Excited for Vancouver!

    Reply
  16. Miranda says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:36 am

    LOVE. But “nobody wants to see [Harry’s] ass”? Patently false. 😂🤣

    Reply
  17. Barbara says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:47 am

    I died at Harry’s, “Oh, shit!” 😂

    Reply
  18. Bumblebee says:
    November 20, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Oh, that was fun. Harry is such a natural at this job. He proves every day that bloodlines and inheritance rules are BS. If he and his brother had to interview and compete fairly for the Prince position, Harry would be the heir by a landslide.

    Reply
  19. RumandSprite says:
    November 20, 2024 at 9:13 am

    Sorry, but this is cringe. Fan of Harry but this was just off, and not funny. Cringe level = Huevo dancing at Taylor Swift. These people are all so awkward and cringe. Did I say cringe?

    Reply
  20. Jensa says:
    November 20, 2024 at 9:14 am

    He’s so good at this.
    I can’t wait to see PW try something similar (as he is always trying to copy Harry) – I think that could also be funny, but for very different reasons.

    Reply
  21. Blithe says:
    November 20, 2024 at 9:17 am

    In a month when I’ve found precious little to laugh about, this got me. Thanks Harry!!!!

    Like many, I love that the tabloids reported Harry’s visit to the tattoo shop — and Harry just left the story floating out there so that Invictus could benefit from the buzz. Nice of the tabs to finally do something useful. lol

    Reply
  22. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 20, 2024 at 9:20 am

    I didn’t know what to expect but this was fun. Harry is a natural isn’t he?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment