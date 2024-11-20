Jelly Roll gave Prince Harry a neck tattoo in a cute Invictus Games video

In late September, Prince Harry went to New York for a week. He had back-to-back meetings and events at the United Nations and Clinton Global Initiative, he did work around African Parks, Sentebale, Travalyst and Archewell. There were few sightings of Harry beyond his meetings and work events, but paparazzi did catch him visiting East Side Ink. Page Six dutifully reported that Harry was in the tattoo parlor for about an hour, and that he arrived with an assortment of private security and NYPD officers (plainclothes). Some wondered if Harry got a tattoo in honor of his 40th birthday. But no – he was filming a bit for the upcoming Invictus Games. This was the announcement that Jelly Roll will perform at Invictus Vancouver/Whistler.

It’s a really cute skit/video. While Jelly Roll is close to 40 years old, he’s only had a big, mainstream breakout over the past three years. He used to be a rap artist, no joke, but now he does country/pop. He’s known for having tattoos all over his face and body, so I imagine this was something he worked out with Invictus and Harry – let’s do a promo at a tattoo parlor! Harry is very good at these kinds of things. A natural actor, a natural presence on-camera.

I didn’t get a chance to post Harry’s full interview on the field at the Grey Cup game on Sunday: