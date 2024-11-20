Jelly Roll gave Prince Harry a neck tattoo in a cute Invictus Games video

In late September, Prince Harry went to New York for a week. He had back-to-back meetings and events at the United Nations and Clinton Global Initiative, he did work around African Parks, Sentebale, Travalyst and Archewell. There were few sightings of Harry beyond his meetings and work events, but paparazzi did catch him visiting East Side Ink. Page Six dutifully reported that Harry was in the tattoo parlor for about an hour, and that he arrived with an assortment of private security and NYPD officers (plainclothes). Some wondered if Harry got a tattoo in honor of his 40th birthday. But no – he was filming a bit for the upcoming Invictus Games. This was the announcement that Jelly Roll will perform at Invictus Vancouver/Whistler.
It’s a really cute skit/video. While Jelly Roll is close to 40 years old, he’s only had a big, mainstream breakout over the past three years. He used to be a rap artist, no joke, but now he does country/pop. He’s known for having tattoos all over his face and body, so I imagine this was something he worked out with Invictus and Harry – let’s do a promo at a tattoo parlor! Harry is very good at these kinds of things. A natural actor, a natural presence on-camera.
I didn’t get a chance to post Harry’s full interview on the field at the Grey Cup game on Sunday:
Screencaps courtesy of Invictus video.
LOVE it!!!
Yes it was really a very good video. The leftovers should take notes on how that is done. It was as all about Invictus and Harry and Jellyroll were great.
This was cute.. made me laugh and I actually know who Jelly Roll is thanks to the Tracy Chapman duo they sung. It’s always a good day when the Sussex’s are outside🤗.. the one thing I am looking forward to in the new year is the Invictus Games.
That wasn’t Jelly Roll singing with Tracy Chapman. That was Luke Combs. Jelly Roll has a big hit right now called I am Not OK. He’s got some good country/pop jams, though. Check him out!
Iirc, jelly roll was in the audience during that performance and the camera panned out to him singing along to Chapman and Combs singing Fast Car. He was very into it.
I probably should have been clearer in my comment and yes I did have to text my son to get a name, then videos followed. He is talented.
The skit was really funny, but its even funnier knowing all the speculation surrounding the visit
I know people will have issues but invictus isn’t about politics. Jelly roll is supporting invictus. Why not and I think it’s amazing
No, I am with you, the hilarious juxtaposition of Jelly Roll and Prince Harry was a very careful straddling of a line that few can pull off right now.
On a completely superficial note, Harry’s beard is perfectly groomed for all this attention, and I hope William realizes his will never do this. I am tired of the molting on his face.
Funny idea, and even more funny how that YouTuber Martin Branning aka Maria Joseph was performatively fuming about Harry, security, paparazzi… when there are so many Leftovers he could be talking about instead.
Every time either of the Sussexes ventures out in public they put thr royal left behinds and their handlers to shame. H&M never do anything that does not tie into a strategy. There is no doubt this is because they spend good money for expert advisors. The old guard inthe UK continue to rely on inept courtiers and have a mess on their hands. Had they the good sense to recognize Meghan’s experience and expertise, which I suspect QE2 did, the monarchy might not be on life support as it is now.
She couldn’t be allowed to outshine Kate.
This video was cute! Harry just has “it”. He did a great job and is really funny!
This was so well done, I am not embarrassed to admit I have already watched it more than tens of times. Jelly Roll playing the closing ceremonies in Vancouver is HUGE, and sure to bring in a wider audience.
I am so impressed with IG, this is a brilliant way to bring attention to the Games to an already pro-veteran crowd that may have become…objectionable since 2016. Invictus tries to be completely non-politcal, but let’s face it, that is a Herculean task these days.
Jelly Roll’s I Am Not Okay is exactly the message Invictus is striving to bring to the veterans. This is a brilliant pairing, I cannot wait for Vancouver!
i’d never heard of Jelly roll before last night so i went on to you tube to listen to a selection of his songs and settled “I’m not okay” as well so i bought that off itunes
Harry is so natural and charming. I’m glad he got away.
OMG, I didn’t think much about the tattoo parlor visit before. I can’t believe it was for a skit for Invictus and the tabloid reporters didn’t know sh*t about it even though they captured his exit. I wish he got a tramp stamp 😂😂
“I wish he got a tramp stamp”
😂😂😂
“What is THAT?!!” So funny. He really is a natural.
His screaming “ahh!” and questioning whether Jellyroll tatted his name on him. 😄
Oh how I love Harry, that was hilarious. Have now bought two songs from Jelly Roll on itunes.
Also kudos to everyone keeping it a secret including the tattoo parlor!
This is hilarious. I’ve never had a tattoo before. How long does the transfer ink stay on? Cuz it just have been cleared before he left since he was being stalked. That would have been hilarious if it wasn’t b the BM would have been in shambles.
Transfer ink is a lot like those “tattoos” we used to get as kids, you know the ones where you rub or wet a sticker thing and put it on your skin. He could have wiped it off with an alcohol wipe easily before he left.
Thanks @Heatherc!
After my initial comment I’m kinda surprised no one noticed a camera crew but I’m the she of sm, that can be so minimally.
This is cute. And Jelly Roll seems like a great pairing for IG. Excited for Vancouver!
LOVE. But “nobody wants to see [Harry’s] ass”? Patently false. 😂🤣
I died at Harry’s, “Oh, shit!” 😂
Oh, that was fun. Harry is such a natural at this job. He proves every day that bloodlines and inheritance rules are BS. If he and his brother had to interview and compete fairly for the Prince position, Harry would be the heir by a landslide.
Sorry, but this is cringe. Fan of Harry but this was just off, and not funny. Cringe level = Huevo dancing at Taylor Swift. These people are all so awkward and cringe. Did I say cringe?
Okay Willy, relax and go shave off that beard.
He’s so good at this.
I can’t wait to see PW try something similar (as he is always trying to copy Harry) – I think that could also be funny, but for very different reasons.
In a month when I’ve found precious little to laugh about, this got me. Thanks Harry!!!!
Like many, I love that the tabloids reported Harry’s visit to the tattoo shop — and Harry just left the story floating out there so that Invictus could benefit from the buzz. Nice of the tabs to finally do something useful. lol
I didn’t know what to expect but this was fun. Harry is a natural isn’t he?