Nicholl: Prince William is copying Prince Harry without being ‘too California’

Prince William’s now-infamous “small-r royalty” interview was published two weekends ago. The royal reporters are still talking about it and talking around how much they hated everything William said in the piece. Tina Brown called him a performative pinhead and I got the feeling that most reporters rolled their eyes at this bald dolt saying sh-t like “and I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do.” What few people can bear to admit is that William was trying and failing to copy his brother. Prince Harry leads with empathy, Prince Harry lives his life as a small-r royal, Prince Harry mixes his charitable work with advocacy and business. Basically, as always, William wants everything Harry has and everything Harry is. That’s basically what royal reporter Katie Nicholl had to admit in her interview with the Sun’s Matt Wilkinson.
Prince William is taking a “leaf out of Harry’s book” by trying to modernise the Royal Family at “pace”, an expert says. Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl spoke on The Sun’s Royal Show about the future King’s attempts to introduce changes to the Firm already.
In one of his most open and candid interviews earlier this month, the Prince of Wales, 42, claimed there was a shortage of “empathetic leaders” around the world. He said he wanted to continue helping people while carrying out his duties “differently for my generation”. He also emphasised how he’s looking at the Firm “with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal”.
Speaking to Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson, Ms Nicholl said: “One person who’s probably sitting there thinking ‘this is what I’ve been saying all along’ is the Duke of Sussex. Let’s be more open, let’s show more empathy, let’s do things a little bit differently. One of the reasons Harry felt he needed to leave was because he didn’t feel he could bend the institution the way he wanted to do things. I think we have seen the royals take a leaf out of his book.”
However, she said she doesn’t think it will “ever going to become too California… They’re not going to allow that to happen, that’s not them. It’s one thing opening up, it’s one thing seeing the King give a big hug to someone rather than just shake their hand…”
Ms Nicholl referred to King Charles admitting recently that he was “reduced to tears” after watching Queen Camilla’s domestic abuse documentary as an example of something unlikely to have been revealed under the previous reign. “That’s fine, that’s relatability, connectability and empathy, but the backbone of what they do isn’t going to change. That service to others, lifelong commitment to duty, that backbone that props the whole institution up – that’s not going to change.”
Ms Nicholl went on to say: “I think it’s modernising at some pace, but I think it’s only now had the opportunity to do that because the late Queen’s reign was so lengthy, it didn’t have the opportunity to modernise the way it is now….It can’t jump too quickly ahead of the curve, it has to keep up…. [but] it had to change, that’s the point.”
The Sun’s Mr Wilkinson said “it’s just interesting to see” William modernising “within” the Firm, while Harry “has thrown his toys out the pram and is trying to modernise his role outside the Royal Family…I think I know which one will be more successful – I’m really looking forward to seeing how it develops over the next couple of years.”
[From The Sun]
“I think I know which one will be more successful” – I know which brother is already massively successful, which is why everyone in that f–king family is copying him (and Meghan). Nicholl is like, yes, William is copy-keening Harry but hey, William is still going to be the same old dull left-behind Windsor, like all of the rest of them. And Tina Brown attacked William’s interview because (she said) William was forgetting everything his father has done for fifty-plus years. So what exactly is William actually modernizing? Show it to me, be specific.
HRH William, The Prince of Wales walks through Downing Street in London, England, UK on Sunday 10 November, 2024 after attending a remembrance Sunday Service in Whitehall commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflict.
Prince William at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.
The Prince of Wales during an event to meet young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia who are taking part in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 04 Nov 2024
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town to meets with the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists, on day three of his visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
The Prince of Wales poses with the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists during a visit to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, on day three of his visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales' visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: the Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
If Harry wasn’t busy being successful, William wouldn’t copy him. So, yes, I know which one will be successful. The same one who is successful right now. And it isn’t the one they’re trying to believe is successful.
Empathy begins at home. William treated Harry and Meghan badly. Deploying Knauf to “get something” on Meghan . Also trying to break up Harry and Meghan. William is a phony and that’s not modernizing.
A hug looses its sincerity when you have to announce that you will be hugging people now.. that’s just icky.
No Peg is copying Harry but without any rizz or shine. He is failing miserably to copy his, so above him, brother. Yep I’m being mean on this one because Peg deserve to be mocked and sh*t upon.
lol your headline has me laughing 🤣… yes he is copying we all see it but while Prince Harry looks natural and as sunny as a summer day in California, Peggy’s attempts look unnatural to him and he comes across as insincere, dull and dreary (a lot like the weather there).. hmm maybe it does reflect him after all🤔. He just looks off no matter what he does now a days.
Why won’t they make him shave? He looks terrible!
It is awful looking. And now his chin is more pointy and sharper (too sharp) with the beard, which does not make him look good.
I hate how the royal reporters, experts, historians and whatever, never land on the point.
They’re too sycophantic for my taste.
Why couldn’t Nicholl just ask how William hopes to lead with compassion or empathy, when he comes from a family where backstabbing is the norm? When he himself is a violent racist and backstabber? Smh
Matt Wilkinson is deeply obsessed with Harry. Hes the dude (Sun reporter) who showed up at the Dutch Invictus game and sat just a few seats from Harry, snapping photos of him and Meghan.
Moving right along, Will is a flop and entire existence is his flop era. The Brit Media, for obvious reasons, early on criticised Harry/Meghan for things like holding hands, and laud Will/Kate when they do the same. remember when Will/Kate tried to recreate the “rain under the umbrella” iconic photo of Harry/Meghan? Harry will always win this battle of meaning and popularity, and in this, William is the true SPARE!
So much snarling. William looks like he’s about to snap. He doesn’t seem able to control his expressions any more. I really do wonder what’s going on with him.
He used to be able to do the speech making and glad handing parts of the job even if he didn’t like it. I remember him coming to New Zealand and speaking in Christchurch after the mosque attack and doing a pretty decent job of being empathetic and thoughtful when he met with survivors and victims’ families. I’m not sure he’d manage that now.
Maybe the closer he gets to the main job the more he realizes he doesn’t want to do it. Back then he had the buffers of his grandmother, father, brother and his wife, and various uncles and aunts. I don’t know what’s going on with his wife, but once his father is gone Camilla isn’t going to, or be allowed to do anything, Harry is gone, Anne will probably retire, and Andrew is a disgrace. I guess he has Edward and Sophie but they are boring and he can’t hide behind them. They try to entice him like a cat with a treat, to do the splashy events that he thinks compete with Harry but he is to incurious to keep it up for long and he doesn’t want to do the grunt work so he’s just full on sour disposition all the time now.
Harry escaping really broke something in him.
I wonder if Will benched Kate as part of his “small r” plan, telegraphing that they won’t be participating in this when he is King. It has been said he wants to do far less pomp and ceremonial.
The thing Will (and Harry) doesn’t understand is that monarchy isn’t really something that can be modernized because if you’re just a regular person without all the pomp, then what is what point? And actually, Harry has been proving that the last 4 years.
I do wonder if and how Harry’s view on monarchy has changed now that the Queen has passed and he’s been out working in the world for awhile now.
There seems to be this irrational hatred for California amongst the BM. They would never write about someone being “too Australian or South African” and it’s incredibly off-putting.
I mean William is saying he will modernize, and copy-keening words like empathy and coming up with small r royalty. But it’s all talk. What is he doing to modernize? All I see is a man who is trying to do the least but still get all the money and perks. Small r means less events for the rota to report on so Matt Wilkinson of the Sun looking forward to it is epically self-destructive.
Well one way to show empathy would be to make sure his tenants housing is modernized and energy efficient so they don’t freeze to death. Funny that didn’t come up.
Matt Wilkinson is a known hater of H&M (especially Meghan) and a complete lackey for the Wales family. He and the Sun are their go to for exclusives like that farm shop debacle and the recent break in story. They go to him when they need pr redirection.
Even when the topic doesn’t involve H&M he throws a jib in about them. These people present themselves as very insecure about the royals they love so much.
Royal reporters yet again miss the point. Harry couldn’t have moved forward as he is now as a working royal. He was meeting resistance back then, including from his brother. The brother who now wants to be Harry, but with duchies and good press. Yep, having it all ways!
It’s pretty obvious that PW is trying to copy Harry. But he’s failing miserably at every step.
Someone really needs to show them that delightful ‘sympathy vs empathy’ cartoon that did the rounds a few years ago. I’d settle for them being able to show genuine sympathy for other people. Empathy is tricky and that’s fine. Just show an ounce of sympathy and humanity.
“I think I know which one will be more successful”
And it will be Harry because a) compassion, empathy and a strong work ethic come natural to him. b) none of the previously stated attributes come easily to William and he doesn’t actually want to do anything. That strong desire to do nothing will always win out.