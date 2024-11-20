King Charles will remove all Royal Collection pieces from Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge

Throughout the Sussex saga, I’ve often thought that the left-behind royals use their national press as a kind of ill-conceived therapy session. It’s like the Windsors don’t understand that they look absolutely bonkers as they obsess daily over every little thing Prince Harry and Meghan are doing or not doing. It’s the same thing with King Charles’s near-constant rage-jealousy towards Prince Andrew. Instead of working on their bullsh-t in private, both brothers tend to just leak their drama to any available royal reporter. Well, after Andrew “raised the funds” to stay in Royal Lodge, King Charles was “comprehensively humiliated” by his losing campaign to try to evict Andrew from the spacious property. Instead of just taking the L and shuffling off to some new drama, Charles wants everyone to know that he’s now removing all Royal Collection pieces from Royal Lodge.
King Charles is set to start the process of removing precious artifacts from Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge home, according to a prominent royal biographer. The disgraced Duke of York, 64, was poised to leave the Royal Lodge, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, after Charles refused to continue financially carrying his brother’s weight.
However, it sensationally emerged last week that Andrew had found a mystery financial backer at the eleventh hour — allowing him to remain at the royal digs. As a result, the monarch, 76, is removing priceless items from the plush property due to maintenance and security concerns.
“The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, ‘Well we can’t be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and the some of the furniture away,” King Charles’ biographer Robert Hardman said on the “Palace Confidential” podcast. He added that Charles has likely accepted the fact that he will be unable to evict his scandal-scarred brother from the home.
“The King is very conscious that [Royal Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” he said. “It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government.”
Stay tuned for what’s next on Mad King Charles Devises More Punishments For His Brother. Jesus, they’re taking all of the Royal Collection pieces? Usually that only happens when someone dies. It does make me wonder though… do you think Kate received any Royal Collection art for Adelaide Cottage?
Oh now the gloves are off 🥊.. now we have the geriatric Royal war. Queen Elizabeth sure had her nannies raise a plethora of 🍑 🕳️ s..
We can already guess that when the 👑 confiscates all the items at the Royal Lodge it will be missing quite a few pieces🤷🏼♀️
I bet there will be pieces missing. I doubt they let Can’t have any because she seems to misplace very expensive things.
@Hypocrisy: no doubt Andrew has probably exchanged some items for cash over the years. This might actually get interesting.
I could easily see Andrew selling art pieces to the Saudis for a tidy sum. It would be quite the status symbol for a sheikh and Andrew would think he’s entitled to it.
Exactly 🎯.. you just know a few of those items are now in some uber wealthy man’s private collection.
If so, it would be a tiny drop of karma for the British Empire. They have brought home so many historic pieces of art and jewels from other countries that they won’t give back.
This is a good observation that did not occur to me.
Of course he would. Actually, as much as it pains me, this a a good move
That’s the first thing I thought — he quietly auctioned off some pieces to a shady Saudi prince. He’s still in tight with them and of course KFC wouldn’t have the nerve to demand them back. The War of the Windsors continues.
Oh my god I am here for the pettiness. You get to stay in your lodge? FINE – I’M TAKING OUT ALL THE SHINY STUFF!
Definitely taking his toys. King Charles the Bland, Prince of Petty
Different thought: This might not be as perty as it seems? If Prince Andrew’s source of income is either untraceable or is somewhat shady, what KC is doing makes perfect sense. I get the whole “hate each other and use the press as therapy sessions” LOL, but I also think that after years of having money problems, it’s suspicious Paedrew found the funds. And if he’s got art or whatever that doesn’t belong to him outright, I don’t think it’s entirely weird to remove it. Petty, yes, but also careful.
I agree, better safe than sorry.
The pieces in the Royal Collection Trust don’t belong to the RF, but to the nation — and shouldn’t be locked away in private residences.
The said, answering Kaiser’s question above — how about letting Ms Wails have lifetime access to Aelbert Cuyp’s painting of that Page Boy that she likes so much?
Ah. Robert Hardman. Again. The Daily Fail’s homegrown royal biographer. Oh yes, and Charles & Camilla’s press secretary is a former Daily Fail editor. Goodness gracious me. Kaiser’s summed up the situation pretty well, imo. And I suppose Charles may be concerned that Andrew will sell stuff to finance his lifestyle.
Wow, this loser Tampon King just can’t let it go, can he?
Run out the clock, Andrew.
Well at least he is consistent, alawys punitive, take away your house, medals, plates, sliverware.
is Andrew going to be shopping at Ikea to Furnish Royal lodge?
Diana gave us a glimpse of his pettiness in a years ago article. Charles came around to her apartment unannounced; she responded, “come to take the silver now, are you?” Clearly she had before felt the sting of his unique style of revenge.
Everyone knows this is how they behave. There was even a scene in The Crown that showed it. I believe it was after Dodi Al-Fayed’s father bought a royal property and the Queen mother showed up with her moving crew to remove all of the art and furniture that was “theirs”.
Oh wow. I didn’t know that detail. Bc truly Harry and Meghan could have said the same exact thing to Charles at this point. Charles took their house but I doubt there was much else in there for him to take. Considering Meghan had to buy them an ikea couch.
It’s not normal to be this vengeful.
Tyler Perry’s importance to Harry and Meghan’s eventual complete financial freedom becomes more and more apparent by the day.
This is just so petty and childish. The entire rationale always given for keeping around this thousand-year-old grift, is that they increase tourism, provide consistency, and are able to exude soft power where it’s needed. How do they do any of that? My entire life the only thing that I’ve really known about them is the Charles, Camilla, Diana stuff, the poor reaction to Diana’s death, and as an adult in recent years the laziness of the heir and his wife, and obvious racism in dealing with Meghan Markle. Maybe for people in various UK areas who benefited from things like the Princes’ Trust they could be viewed differently, but I just struggle to see the point.
People don’t go to the UK to look at royals. They go to historic sites, theatre, and travel to country side. Royals do not help tourism. And France has no monarchy and they get more tourists.
Exactly. A return trip to London/UK would rocket up my trips-to-do-next list if I could see the royal properties inside and out. Can’t do that with royals living in them.
So meanwhile, I’m going to Peru. If I can safely get out of Trump’s America and still afford a cheap plane ticket.
He probably is selling priceless artifacts the royal family “acquired”, he’s a criminal.
I agree. Too bad no one will ever investigate Andrew’s endless grifting and throw his ass in jail. He’s obviously profiting from selling off the nation’s treasures that don’t belong to him!
Hmm. Is there detailed documentation of exactly which pieces Andrew has? Bc if any are missing, this is going to get even messier.
Just wondering how much his security check was?
Remembering Andrew’s outrage when he had to give up his office in Buckingham Palace, I am wondering if this has gone on for a longer period than it seems. He may have been dipping into the Royal Collection for a while. His lifestyle was far more lavish than his position and I don’t think QEll was the source for ALL of it.
I’m firmly team nobody in this mess, but this is a wise move by chuckles. Paedo Andrew would be liable to sell anything that isn’t nailed down to the highest bidder.
He seems to care about the teddy bears. I doubt they will be removed. I think Andrew has a stash of money someplace.
I can’t believe that this wasn’t done years ago. Everyone has always known that Fergie will do anything for money and Andrew has had money problems for years now. I’m assuming that it’s someone’s job is to keep track of all the priceless pieces that are in all the private residences. ???
Agree with idea that Nonce would sell items in Royal Lodge ..it’s easier and faster than writing a book. And since we’re doing this performative dance can we do an audit on the jewelry in the Royal Collection? Sounds like the staffing might be available.
What comes next in this feud of the soulless boy blunders- Cuckles as Roland Schitt removing the doors as punishment.
First, what is that ridiculous getup that Charles is wearing? All that clobber and meaningless decorations only make him look like a pompous old fool. I wonder if he looks in the mirror and thinks “I am the very model of a modern major-general” from HMS Pinafore, really.
As to Royal Lodge, I’m thinking of the film “Grey Gardens” and the raccoons chewing up the walls. That’s what it’ll look like when the Crown gets it back.
Those petty bitches totally deserve each other.
So true! And I’m loving that it’s playing out in front of the world!!
The royals have no shame! Their pettiness is off the charts! Regular people would try to keep their f*ckery behind closed doors, but the royals proudly alert the media.
And yet they and the royal reporters cry about Harry and Meghan airing the dirty laundry. Please. That family is nothing more than dirty laundry at this point.
I guess they’re leaning into that oft-repeated adage that *any* PR is good PR.
Don’t they see how badly they cheapen their brand?
What are the consequences if pieces are missing? Rare art works, first edition books etc. Who has the list of there ever was a list.