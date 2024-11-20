King Charles will remove all Royal Collection pieces from Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge

Throughout the Sussex saga, I’ve often thought that the left-behind royals use their national press as a kind of ill-conceived therapy session. It’s like the Windsors don’t understand that they look absolutely bonkers as they obsess daily over every little thing Prince Harry and Meghan are doing or not doing. It’s the same thing with King Charles’s near-constant rage-jealousy towards Prince Andrew. Instead of working on their bullsh-t in private, both brothers tend to just leak their drama to any available royal reporter. Well, after Andrew “raised the funds” to stay in Royal Lodge, King Charles was “comprehensively humiliated” by his losing campaign to try to evict Andrew from the spacious property. Instead of just taking the L and shuffling off to some new drama, Charles wants everyone to know that he’s now removing all Royal Collection pieces from Royal Lodge.

King Charles is set to start the process of removing precious artifacts from Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge home, according to a prominent royal biographer. The disgraced Duke of York, 64, was poised to leave the Royal Lodge, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, after Charles refused to continue financially carrying his brother’s weight. However, it sensationally emerged last week that Andrew had found a mystery financial backer at the eleventh hour — allowing him to remain at the royal digs. As a result, the monarch, 76, is removing priceless items from the plush property due to maintenance and security concerns. “The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, ‘Well we can’t be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and the some of the furniture away,” King Charles’ biographer Robert Hardman said on the “Palace Confidential” podcast. He added that Charles has likely accepted the fact that he will be unable to evict his scandal-scarred brother from the home. “The King is very conscious that [Royal Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” he said. “It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government.”

[From The NY Post]

Stay tuned for what’s next on Mad King Charles Devises More Punishments For His Brother. Jesus, they’re taking all of the Royal Collection pieces? Usually that only happens when someone dies. It does make me wonder though… do you think Kate received any Royal Collection art for Adelaide Cottage?