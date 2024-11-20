Donald Trump appointing Dr. Mehmet Oz as administrator of Medicare & Medicaid

Dr. Mehmet Oz became a weirdly conservative figure about five years ago. At the start of the pandemic, Oz began appearing on Fox News, advocating for the schools to be reopened, along with everything else, who cares if 1-2% of the population dies. This newfound pro-death fame gave Oz the confidence to try to carpetbag his way to a Senate seat in Pennsylvania by complaining about crudité prices at “Wegners,” a grocery store that doesn’t exist. He also advocated for abortion rights to be determined by women, doctors and… local political leaders. He lost the Senate seat to John Fetterman in 2022. Now he’s back, because Donald Trump saw him on the teevee. Trump is nominating Oz to serve as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz’s pro-death stance is going to come in handy.
President-elect Donald J. Trump on Tuesday said that he would nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz, the author and former television host, to serve as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a powerful agency that oversees health insurance programs covering more than 150 million Americans.
The selection of Dr. Oz, who lost to John Fetterman in 2022 in a race to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, is likely to be seen as a major surprise, even in a health department that could be led by another unconventional pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It also continued a trend of Mr. Trump selecting television personalities to oversee federal agencies. His candidates to run the Defense and Transportation Departments have been working for Fox News and Fox Business.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversee several of the country’s largest government programs, providing health coverage to more than 150 million Americans. They regulate health insurance and set policy that guides the prices that doctors, hospitals and drug companies are paid for many medical services. About a quarter of all federal spending runs through the centers.
In a statement announcing Dr. Oz as his choice to lead the agency, Mr. Trump said that Dr. Oz would “work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.” Mr. Trump noted that Dr. Oz had “won nine Daytime Emmy Awards hosting ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ where he taught millions of Americans how to make healthier lifestyle choices.”
Dr. Oz has frequently clashed with medical experts. In the early days of the pandemic, he promoted the malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to ward off the coronavirus. A decade ago, he went before a Senate panel and was chastised for selling so-called miracle weight loss pills without substantial proof that they worked.
I forgot about the malaria-drug shilling and the “miracle weight loss pills” mess. The Times notes that Oz obviously has zero experience running a complicated bureaucracy like Medicare. In 2020, Oz did coauthor a Forbes op-ed suggesting that America needs universal health coverage in which non-Medicaid recipients would be automatically enrolled in a private Medicare plan. While Oz will mess with Medicare and Medicaid, the incoming Trump administration is also going to try to completely end Social Security.
It just gets worse by the day with these choices its like a list of the worst of the worst in our society.
White house circus
A good friend of mine works for CMS and I was with her when she got the news yesterday and she almost had a breakdown. Sometimes its just the old adage of “if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”
This is going to be a rough four years for the federal government – and beyond, because the damage he’s going to inflict on some of these programs is going to be very very long lasting.
The one thing that might slow this down is just how big the federal government is and how slow it moves. Some times making changes is like watching molasses move, even with an EO.
It’s several different levels of awful all at once, isn’t it? I’m so sorry.
Good luck holding down the fort to you, your friend, and other governmental employees!
I swear it sounds like:
Are you incompetent?
Do you hate working with other people?
Has your business failed or gone bankrupt?
Do you lack skills?
Ever been accused of a sex crime?
Do you distrust modern medicine?
Hate women?
Believe in conspiracies?
Ha! Come apply for Trump 2.0…
I’m surprised Oz got this nomination only because it appears he’s never been accused of any form of sexual abuse. Otherwise, he completely fits with all the others. Can someone at Mar-a-Lago smash Trump’s TV? Please!
I don’t know, Oz did make some kind of weird comment about his daughter quite a while back. Something about how she was hot or something and in the context in which it was sad it came across as pervy.
*sticks tongue in cheek*
It’s all about diversity, Brassy Rebel. Even Agent Orange doesn’t want ALL the men to be sex offenders.
I’m surprised as well, for a different reason. Does Trump know Oz is a Muslim?
Instead of making America, well, the US, great again, the 🍊🤡 will end up thoroughly breaking everything, especially for low-income people and the middle class. Ruining the care system with the help of esoteric quacks is one of the worst ideas anyone can have, in addition to breaking public health, education, ending research.
I mean, SissySpaceX is already looking forward to abolishing unions, with the way the Supreme Court is made up. With Justice Sotomayor’s health not getting any better, it seems they’ll have a 7th judge sooner or later.
Any MAGATs got buyer’s remorse yet?
“Mr Trump noted that Dr Oz won 9 Daytime Emmy awards”
That sentence hurts my brain.
It’s almost as if he is casting a B list movie. When does kid rock show up, library of congress,the flash guy, arts and entertainment,Roseann Barr head of the civil rights division it’s almost as if he is deliberately trying to pick the worse people he can. Like he is trying to destroy the country
The MyPillow guy is still available!
I can’t with this. I mean I can and we all will have to endure this. But I really can’t with this. It’s the WH reality show.
I saw a comment on Reddit that said Cheetolini isn’t appointing a presidential cabinet but casting a reality TV show.
That tracks. * shakes head in disgust *
My thoughts exactly. He’s already chosen Vince (WWE) McMahones wife to head the dept of education (she was part of the WWE also). How many more tv personalities will he hire?
Trump’s Cabinet is a junk drawer. I bet the Trump voters didn’t bank on this. It’s starting to dawn on some the tarrifs they voted for is going to hit them in the wallet. Walmart has just announced its prices will increase to offset them. This is what you voted for.
He used up all the right-wing experts on his last merry-go-round. He literally drained the swamp, and they went on to write books about him. So now, it’s the media swamp he’s draining.
People keep saying that we have to endure this disaster for 4 years, but the guy said this would be the last election. People like my parents (who are liberal) were like it’s just the way he talks, it’s hyperbole, he can’t actually do those things. They are already surprised that he is doing just what he stated all along. I think this is our new reality, democracy is being dismantled and there will not be another fair election. We will be living in a dictatorship like Russia and North Korea. Somebody please talk me off my doomsday cliff! I’m researching options like Canada and New Zealand.
Olive, I’m standing right next to you on the cliff. Hubby and I just retired and we couldn’t have done it without the promise of SS and Medicare.
I take everything said at face value—
I’m gobsmacked how people cherry pick what they believe about what he will or won’t do. Sure, he’s a pathological liar but he’s always pretty truthful when it comes to telling us what harm he plans. Making everyone suffer is his fever dream.
He’s always been a bully, even from a young child. So, this is his ultimate fantasy come to life, being able to bully a whole country and have all these people kow towing to him.