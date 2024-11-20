Princess Kate added a last-minute Early Years meeting to her schedule today, lol

The collective silence around the Princess of Wales’s non-attendance at the Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception is so telling, right? When the Duchess of Sussex wore a red dress at a charity gala in LA, the Mail was screaming, crying and throwing up about it for WEEKS. But Kate skips the diplomatic reception – a “tiara event” which she has attended for years – and there’s nothing in the Mail, the Telegraph, the Times or anything else. Not even a Mail commentator saying “poor Kate, she clearly didn’t feel well enough, she’s such a stellar future queen!” Instead, the official excuse was that Kate is busy with the preparations for her stupid Christmas-carol show, which is weeks away. I’m surprised they didn’t use this as an excuse though – Kate apparently added a “private meeting” at Windsor Castle to her schedule today.

Princess Kate carried out an important engagement at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, meeting with her Early Years team.

The visit, recorded in the Court Circular, demonstrated Princess Kate’s ongoing commitment to early childhood development.

The mother-of-three has made early years development a cornerstone of her public work, establishing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 alongside Prince William.

[From GB News]

Do you get the sense that there’s a real disagreement and ongoing negotiations around What To Do About Kate these days? She told the world that she was “cancer free” and that her course of chemotherapy was over. She made that hilarious video. Kensington Palace followed up by heavily emphasizing that she would not be “back to work” in any sense for months. They keep pushing back the date for when Kate will “go back to work.” They benched her from the diplomatic reception, and now she’s making a point of adding some Early Years busywork to the Court Circular at the last minute. One thing is clear… Charles, Camilla and William don’t actually want Kate around. Kate is fine with that up to a point… the point where she doesn’t get to wear a tiara, apparently.

54 Responses to “Princess Kate added a last-minute Early Years meeting to her schedule today, lol”

  1. Tessa says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:02 am

    Such a farce. She is no expert on early childhood. She just pretends she is.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:22 am

      That’s true it is a farce this is just a don’t forget me I’m here (when I want attention) I’m so very mad about not getting to wear a tiara and jewels so I popped out for a photo op at the expense of early years.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:00 am

      Nor was that an ‘important engagement’. Whatever it was–most likely a bog-standard meeting–it will have advanced nothing, contributed nothing, and likely made no impact on Kate or anyone else. Kate & William are the very definition of goldbrickers.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        November 20, 2024 at 12:10 pm

        I fully believe these are figments of Kate’s imagination. Haven’t all of her “private meetings” in the year of our lady of perpetual absence been attributed to early years? They are all she has done, other than the times she’s been seen that we can count on our fingers.

        Is she trying to make the point she didn’t make the dinner because of this, and not a carol concert that was planned by other people months ago?

    • Gill says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:30 am

      A last minute ‘secret’ meeting with an early years expert is more than likely what she calls a visit from her sister these days…you know the one with the ACTUAL QUALIFICATIONS in early years!!!!

      Reply
  2. Neeve says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:06 am

    I think anything pertaining to Kate is William’s choice or decision,I dont think C and C care either way but I think William dangles what Kate can and cant attend at this point.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:10 am

      Hmm i would say that Camilla does care. She doesn’t like to be overshadowed. I still think that the whole no tiara thing at the coronation was her idea just so that she would stand out more. Kitty pulled a fast one on her with that one though.

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:09 am

    So it seems that she’s still struggle (I suspect mentally) and this reshuffles what she can and cannot do. Because it makes no sense as to why she can’t just visit shelters, hospitals, theaters, schools and cut ribbons and shit.

    Shady shit over on Shutter Island…shady shit.

    Reply
    • ChewieNYC says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:27 am

      I think they want to avoid any events where she has to engage in small talk in ways that cannot be carefully controlled. That small talk with the wrong person might lead to some information being dropped or the truth being figured out. All of her events have been from afar and carefully stage managed.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        November 20, 2024 at 10:56 am

        Or she’s not capable anymore for small talk..food for thought…

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:02 am

        I vote for incapable of small talk any more. Did she talk to anyone at Wimbledon this last time? Usually they show her being escorted to her seat & there’s a bit of chit-chat. I don’t recall that this time.

      • First comment says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:07 am

        BeanieBean, there was a mini video from her last engagement with William and she didn’t make sense….

      • Interested Gawker says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:38 am

        “Or she’s not capable anymore”

        This has been a theory I am inclined to believe, particularly with that scar suggesting such a strange spiderweb looking configuration around her eye.

        A head injury, mental illness or combination of both contributing to an inability on Catherine’s part to interact at close quarters. She was never a strong public speaker and often awkward seeming at some public events but post KateGate the need to pretend she is conducting her duties without actually hearing from her has become a very obvious priority for the BRF and BM henchpeople, alongside hiding whatever is happening in the WanK marriage.

        The reportage that Adelaide or property nearby had to be renovated for her recovery, the weird insistence that she be seen as bedridden in the beginning -against contemporary medical practices and advice – in the beginning hint that there was something going on in that vein.

      • sevenblue says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:57 am

        She made a small talk with the winner at Wimbledon in front of the cameras and a lot of people. She looked and sounded fine. Although she wanted to introduce Pippa to the winner, the guy had enough and moved on, so she looked awkward for a second. I don’t think there is anything wrong with her mentally.

    • Carty says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:43 am

      This makes sense. Although she did go to Wimbledon, it’s interesting that Pippa went with her. It didn’t look like she interacted much with anyone other than her sister. This after Pippa not being seen with her for a long time.

      Reply
      • Interested Gawker says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:57 am

        There was video from that Wimbledon outing as well but it was still an extremely controlled appearance with a firewall between the live attendees and edited for public consumption to show her interactions in a mute reportage and her face was ‘built up’ with cosmetic aid to a suspicious degree.

  4. sunnyside up says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:09 am

    What has she actually achieved over the last few years with this piece of ‘work?’ What benefits are ordinary children actually getting from it?

    Reply
  5. Blujfly says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:12 am

    Imagine if every hour long work meeting you attended was trumpeted as “carrying out an engagement.” Just wild. No one but Kate gets away with that.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:04 am

      The only time I list meetings at my year-end list of accomplishments is when I’m irritated I was required to be in so many stupid meetings that a lot of my other work didn’t get done.

      Reply
    • Anne says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:26 am

      I wonder if she brought a pen and a notebook to doodle in, I mean, take NOTES in. V.v. important notes.

      Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:15 am

    Something is definitely off and has been for a long time.. I don’t think anyone buys that the early years thing is anything more than a prop for rota narratives at this point either.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Huh. Okay, I got confused. I saw something in the CC and assumed it was for the Christmas Carole work that they said she was doing instead of attending the tiara event. But this is early years work and the day after. So is this meant to show that she’s too busy working to go to the tiara event? Or is it to show Charles and Camilla that’s she’s willing to do some work if they’ll just let her attend the next tiara event? Messy.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:53 am

      ‘Christmas Carole work’

      Bravo.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:05 am

      The meeting was yesterday, it just got added today to the CC.

      I think its interesting bc the story was that she was missing the reception bc she was busying working on her christmas concert. But then they just have a meeting at Windsor for the Early Years where we all know Kate doesn’t do anything besides show up with her notebook (helpfully labeled “notebook”) and jazz hands her way through a meeting while the experts try to get something done.

      Like I can think of half a dozen more plausible reasons for Kate missing last night, including recovering from chemo, doctors recommendations, cancer, major event at children’s school, just…..almost anything.

      But instead its this??

      Reply
      • Interested Gawker says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:45 am

        “helpfully labeled “notebook””

        The way I just laughed reading this line was so unseemly 😂

      • PinkOrchid says:
        November 20, 2024 at 11:48 am

        I wonder if the purpose of meeting with her Team was to let them all go, and at long last dismantle the Early Years charade.

    • Interested Gawker says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:43 am

      “Christmas Carole work”

      😂😂😂

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:46 am

      The reason given is weak for sure. At least it’s giving the impression of her doing work, and for people not paying attention, maybe that’s enough. Bc it’s hard to say she can’t go to the event due to health concerns anymore. Not after that video. So this is something? I mean they could have said she chose to stay home with the kids but that would’ve been weak too bc presumably she is with them every night. So they’re kind of in a hard place as far explaining absences.

      Also, the Christmas Carole Work was a misspell😂. But clearly a good one.

      Reply
  8. Pumpkin says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:18 am

    This is why I disagree with people who think Kate won this war and that she is happy being on the sidelines. Kate and Ma Middleton are way more thirsty than the Kardashian klan. She loves attention and dresses like Diana, the late queen, and dos. She was indeed benched and things like this will happen more often. Each side will throw the other under the bus, all we have to do is buy popcorn and watch the crash show.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:18 am

      As of January I thought she was benched, then I thought well maybe its the other way around and she’s calling the shots now, and now I am back to she was benched. Her parents were allowed at Ascot because the royals didn’t really care if they were there.

      Unless there is a significant mental health component here that they are trying to hide (i.e. there’s a reason Kate cannot mingle with diplomats and make small talk for 3 hours)*, I think this is a very clear signal that she is going to be MIA more and more. The past year was like a trial balloon IMO – lets see how much the public misses Kate. And as it turns out, after the “where is Kate” mystery was sort of resolved….the public can get by just fine without her.

      I also wonder if the Wimbledon appearance (and the standing ovation) and then the cancer-free video pissed off some in the royal households.

      *I know Kate is probably very awkward to talk to at those events, but that’s been the case for over a decade and she’s always gone. So I think there is something else going on here. She didn’t stay home because she knew she was outclassed.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:52 am

      And they will milk the “she had cancer you know” until the end of time.

      Reply
      • Interested Gawker says:
        November 20, 2024 at 12:01 pm

        Unless the BRF and William decide to out the duplicity and lay it all in the Middleton’s lap. That would get William his divorce for certain if he insisted he was misled by their scam, even if he did give Carole kompromat in his behaviour towards Kate.

  9. Nanea says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Oh how I missed the Airrly Yarrs!

    Will we get more pie charts, or another 5 Big Questions? Or how about part deux of that spooky AI claymation jump scare?

    I’m sure the experts without expertise will promptly come up with another creative, well-meaning but badly executed, waste of taxpayer money.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:40 am

      Listen, I did not miss Aarly yarrs 😂. I’d be happy to just see them donate money to real early years experts and orgs and move on. If one positive thing to come out of this past year is that Kate ends up doing more bread and butter type stuff instead of a long drawn out campaign of embiggening then that would not be terrible. Bc it is such an incredible waste of money imo.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      November 20, 2024 at 10:54 am

      I cannot see the words’ early years’ in any of these stories without hearing them as ‘aarly yarrs’.

      Reply
  10. RandomThoughts says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:28 am

    The early years page on the royal.uk website talks about she did blah blah… in 2020.
    In spring 2023 “she” launched a new “long-term” campaign “Shaping Us”, with a national symposium bringing together “for the first time” (!) “child and adult specialists” (what is an adult specialist?), “cross-disciplinary leaders” (of what?), and “global thinkers” (akin to… global statesmen, perhaps?). Haven’t heard a word about it since. Anyone else who performed so ineffectively at their job would have long been sent to the curb. And they’d have to leave the tiaras behind. That is some smoke they’re blowing… I’d be quite fed up if I were a UK taxpayer.

    (P.S. Katie, the youngsters of England don’t need your Powerpoints. Food and heat. Try food and heat…)

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:57 am

    Maybe buttons mutton should call her up fellow bench bestie sophie no one cares if she is there or not and cry about how this is all Meghan and her youthful self fault.

    Reply
  12. Jaded says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:57 am

    It’s almost like she’s being held hostage. I don’t know if its Slumlord Bill doing this but I suspect it’s coming more from KFC and Horseface. I think it’s a quid pro quo situation — she keeps schtum about what Slumlord did to her and gets to do a minimal amount of work but no tiara events where she actually interacts with people. This is the Faustian bargain whereby she gets AC, stays married and gets the crown while Slumlord does whatever he wants. Must protect the heir at all costs. What a horrible life.

    Reply
  13. Deborah1 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 10:58 am

    There is one article today in The Independent about the Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception and it mentioned the non-attendance of Waity. Yesterday evening The Mail Online reported the same story but by the early hours of this morning, that article had vanished. Kaiser is right that no other UK newspapers are reporting on it. Has BP ordered the articles to be pulled because they are afraid to draw attention to the fact that Kate is missing again? Very strange.
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/lifestyle/style/king-charles-queen-camilla-and-prince-william-welcome-diplomats-to-glittering-palace-reception/ar-AA1uo80T?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=798c502181324469bb7a1ad170d16dc1&ei=17

    Reply
  14. Beverley says:
    November 20, 2024 at 11:05 am

    It’s amusing to see those pictures of Kate’s Little Red Flashing Hood outfit again. I had almost forgotten just how much thigh she was flashing.

    Reply
    • Deborah1 says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:33 am

      @Beverley – I don’t think anyone can forget the sight of that! It sent a message loud and clear, and not in a good way.

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:51 am

      Kate was so notorious for her own flashing incidents it finally only just now occurred to me she might have been trying to KopyKeen Meghan alighting from a van in New York in a high slit white dress.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      November 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm

      I have never seen her look more ridiculous than in that way overdone outfit. The Korean First Lady looked embarrassed.

      Reply
  15. Deborah1 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 11:31 am

    In addition to The Mail Online publishing an article yesterday evening about the Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception which said Kate would not be attending due to being “otherwise engaged” in planning her Christmas Carol concert, the fawning dross described William as looking “rugged”. It nearly made me puke to be honest. KCIII looked ridiculous in his old-fashioned breeches and Camzilla looked like a deer caught in the headlights, but the Mail Online made sure the public knew she was wearing an aquamarine and diamond tiara from QEII’s collection as well as her own (!) aquamarine and diamond necklace and earrings. There were the usual fawning comments underneath the article, but nobody was questioning Waity’s absence. Anyway, the article was pulled in the early hours of this morning. It is becoming so obvious that Kate is out of favour with the BRF.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 20, 2024 at 11:58 am

      Oh, I’m pretty sure that was Becky English calling that man rugged. I genuinely wonder if she does have a crush or if it’s just sycophancy.

      Reply
  16. Blujfly says:
    November 20, 2024 at 11:43 am

    A 24 million dollar iceberg basement extension was put below Kensington palace so that William and Kate could have more room in the rooms that the royal collection trust rented from the Palace. Finished in 2020, obsolete by 2022 when Kate and William just up and moved to Windsor, where this meeting was held. Truly the KP offices must be empty.

    Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    All this complaining and explaining is just raising suspicions again about Kate. The Early Years meeting could have been done during the day hours along with the Christmas concert planning. Kate is being phased out.

    Reply

