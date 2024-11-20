Princess Kate added a last-minute Early Years meeting to her schedule today, lol

The collective silence around the Princess of Wales’s non-attendance at the Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception is so telling, right? When the Duchess of Sussex wore a red dress at a charity gala in LA, the Mail was screaming, crying and throwing up about it for WEEKS. But Kate skips the diplomatic reception – a “tiara event” which she has attended for years – and there’s nothing in the Mail, the Telegraph, the Times or anything else. Not even a Mail commentator saying “poor Kate, she clearly didn’t feel well enough, she’s such a stellar future queen!” Instead, the official excuse was that Kate is busy with the preparations for her stupid Christmas-carol show, which is weeks away. I’m surprised they didn’t use this as an excuse though – Kate apparently added a “private meeting” at Windsor Castle to her schedule today.

Princess Kate carried out an important engagement at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, meeting with her Early Years team. The visit, recorded in the Court Circular, demonstrated Princess Kate’s ongoing commitment to early childhood development. The mother-of-three has made early years development a cornerstone of her public work, establishing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 alongside Prince William.

[From GB News]

Do you get the sense that there’s a real disagreement and ongoing negotiations around What To Do About Kate these days? She told the world that she was “cancer free” and that her course of chemotherapy was over. She made that hilarious video. Kensington Palace followed up by heavily emphasizing that she would not be “back to work” in any sense for months. They keep pushing back the date for when Kate will “go back to work.” They benched her from the diplomatic reception, and now she’s making a point of adding some Early Years busywork to the Court Circular at the last minute. One thing is clear… Charles, Camilla and William don’t actually want Kate around. Kate is fine with that up to a point… the point where she doesn’t get to wear a tiara, apparently.