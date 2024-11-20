Queen Camilla wore Fiona Clare & aquamarines to the diplomatic reception

Decades ago, when then-Prince Charles attended the official handover of Hong Kong to the CCP, he described the Chinese Communist leaders as “appalling old waxworks.” I think about that description more than I should, especially since the waxworks curse boomeranged back onto the Windsors in a stunning reversal of fortune.

Here are photos from last night’s Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace. In years past, even during King Charles’s reign, more of the Windsor clan comes out for this white-tie reception. In years past, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales would all attend. This year, Kate was notably and publicly benched, as were the Edinburghs. It was just King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William in attendance. Camilla looked like the cat who got the cream. All three looked like they had seen better days though – Charles and Camilla absolutely fulfilled the “appalling old waxworks” prophecy.

Fashion notes: Camilla wore a velvet dress by Fiona Clare, who makes a lot of Camilla’s bespoke pieces. The dress is ghastly and dated – it would have looked dated even in the 1980s, back when Camilla began feathering her hair like that. Camilla paired the dress with QEII’s aquamarine-and-diamond tiara, which Camilla matched with her own aquamarine-and-diamond necklace and earrings. Meanwhile, Charles wore… knickerbockers and stockings.

So, do you think Camilla was the one who said that Kate should be benched? Or was it William who didn’t want to be overshadowed by keen jazz hands? Or did Charles suggest that Kate isn’t capable of making small talk with diplomats? It could be all of the above. It’s really crazy that they benched her for such a significant event, honestly. It’s also crazy that Camilla’s “chest infection” conveniently got her out of several boring events but she’s perfectly healthy to wear a tiara and smirk at people.