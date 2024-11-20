“No one wanted to do Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ with Sebastian Stan” links

Sebastian Stan isn’t doing Variety’s Actors on Actors series this year because no actor wanted to be paired with Stan to discuss The Apprentice. [Just Jared]
People are discussing this old Britney Spears interview clip. [OMG Blog]
Socialite Life is posting on BlueSky too! [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet covers Rolling Stone. [LaineyGossip]
Thank Blake Lively for the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine. [Pajiba]
Kristen Wiig looks cute in a meh dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love Jeremy Strong but OMG he looks horrible here. [RCFA]
Is Jonathan Schaech really 55? Yes, I believe it. [Seriously OMG]
Camille Grammer wonders if the Real Housewives franchise is too “woke.” [Starcasm]
I did not know Luke Bryan has three adopted kids. [Hollywood Life]
What is the worst Thanksgiving side dish? [Buzzfeed]
Why no, Sebastian Stan, I don’t believe we do need to think or talk about why it is trump won the popular vote or what is driving that popularity.
I think we’ve given far more time to understanding trump supporters than they deserved. They’re racist. They’re sexist. They’re bigots. They’re misogynists.
I don’t have an ounce of thought left for any of them.
Thank you! Enough! CNN now msnbc normalizing this guy! Enough I can’t stand this
It may be too soon for this movie, but it sounds quite factual/disturbing (for example, it includes Trump’s rape of his first wife). And Trump is apparently very upset about it.
Regarding Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards said it best.
“Too afraid”???? uhm who wants to talk about a fascist. Point blank!
Maybe no one was “afraid” to talk about The Apprentice with Sebastian Stan. Maybe no one actually wanted to. Seems more likely.
So, now Blake Lively is responsible for the success of Deadpool/Wolverine? lol. This couple is so desperate after the failing of her floral campaign…
Read the article. She never was given credit for the movie’s success, she only suggested a revised ending. Enough Blake bashing. She took the fallout now let it go.
@Libra
Whew-did Blake’s PR team hire you? Lol