“No one wanted to do Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ with Sebastian Stan” links
  • November 20, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sebastian Stan isn’t doing Variety’s Actors on Actors series this year because no actor wanted to be paired with Stan to discuss The Apprentice. [Just Jared]
People are discussing this old Britney Spears interview clip. [OMG Blog]
Socialite Life is posting on BlueSky too! [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet covers Rolling Stone. [LaineyGossip]
Thank Blake Lively for the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine. [Pajiba]
Kristen Wiig looks cute in a meh dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love Jeremy Strong but OMG he looks horrible here. [RCFA]
Is Jonathan Schaech really 55? Yes, I believe it. [Seriously OMG]
Camille Grammer wonders if the Real Housewives franchise is too “woke.” [Starcasm]
I did not know Luke Bryan has three adopted kids. [Hollywood Life]
What is the worst Thanksgiving side dish? [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““No one wanted to do Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ with Sebastian Stan” links”

  1. Kokiri says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Why no, Sebastian Stan, I don’t believe we do need to think or talk about why it is trump won the popular vote or what is driving that popularity.

    I think we’ve given far more time to understanding trump supporters than they deserved. They’re racist. They’re sexist. They’re bigots. They’re misogynists.
    I don’t have an ounce of thought left for any of them.

    Reply
    • Jellycat871 says:
      November 20, 2024 at 12:43 pm

      Thank you! Enough! CNN now msnbc normalizing this guy! Enough I can’t stand this

      Reply
      • NJGR says:
        November 20, 2024 at 12:56 pm

        It may be too soon for this movie, but it sounds quite factual/disturbing (for example, it includes Trump’s rape of his first wife). And Trump is apparently very upset about it.

  2. Blujfly says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Regarding Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards said it best.

    Reply
  3. Jellycat871 says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    “Too afraid”???? uhm who wants to talk about a fascist. Point blank!

    Reply
  4. JEM says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Maybe no one was “afraid” to talk about The Apprentice with Sebastian Stan. Maybe no one actually wanted to. Seems more likely.

    Reply
  5. Robert says:
    November 20, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    So, now Blake Lively is responsible for the success of Deadpool/Wolverine? lol. This couple is so desperate after the failing of her floral campaign…

    Reply

