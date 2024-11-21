King Charles finally got to wear his ‘banned coronation breeches’ this week

It’s one of the big stories of the week: Buckingham Palace’s Tuesday evening diplomatic reception, and how one of the “Dull Four” was unceremoniously benched. While there’s still a conspiracy of silence about the Princess of Wales’s absence, that just frees us up to discuss the fashion statements of the king and queen. I was somewhat appalled by Camilla’s dated look and feathered hair, and I didn’t really think the diamond-and-aquamarine suite was all that great either. But maybe I just hate that Camilla regularly raids QEII’s old jewels. But what if the bigger story was always King Charles’s knickerbockers?? For some reason, Charles decided that a white-tie reception was the moment to wear knickerbockers and hosiery. Or, as the Times noted, “King Charles finally gets to wear his banned coronation breeches.” Reader, I am still giggling. “Banned Coronation Breeches” is a collection of words we all need in our lives.
They were the subject of much discussion in the Palace last year: should the King wear his traditional breeches on the coronation day or something more modern? After much deliberation, Charles III opted for a pair of Royal Navy trousers for his crowning at Westminster Abbey. On Tuesday night, however, the King’s traditional satin breeches, complete with matching black silk stockings, finally got their outing at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps.
Around his left leg was a garter inscribed with the words honi soit qui mal y pense. This is the motto of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry, and translates broadly as “shame on he who thinks ill of it”. The phrase is featured on some British coins and surrounds the shield on the royal coat of arms.
At the palace reception, the King, Queen and Prince of Wales hosted more than 1,500 guests from around 130 different countries. Men were told to wear national dress, white tie or court dress, which includes knee breeches for male members of the royal family. It was also an opportunity for the King to rewear his bespoke £3,500 opera pumps with “family buckle” that were made especially for the coronation by Tony Gaziano. The shoemaker from Kettering, Northamptonshire, who had visited the King several times before last year’s service, later described the sovereign’s feet as “delicate”.
I hope Kate Mansey giggled as she wrote this, because I certainly laughed A LOT while I read it. There are so many good lines, so many hilarious details. The would-be coronation breeches/knickerbockers “finally got their outing” and “an opportunity for the King to rewear his bespoke £3,500 opera pumps.” A family buckle!! The inscription on the garter! The shoemaker who described Charles’s feet as delicate! Come on, this is amazing. Even anti-monarchists begrudgingly admit that Charles’s reign is hilarious and gothic and sort of brilliantly out of touch. When he was diagnosed with cancer, people went on TV and spoke about his love of “potions.” His first portrait as king looked like it had been dipped in blood. Blood-soaked horses broke free and ran through the streets of London in what can only be described as a harbinger of doom. I’m just saying, the imagery of Charles’s reign is really something.
Camzilla’s brooch with a picture of Chuck reminds me a lot of Pete Davidson who used to tattoo the names of girlfriends on his skin. It also reminds me of Shakespeare due to this: “Blood-soaked horses broke free and ran through the streets of London in what can only be described as a harbinger of doom.”
Richard III rather famously called out, “My kingdom for a horse!” There you go, Chuck, honi soit qui mal y pense.
He looks ridiculous and out of touch.
“Shame on he who thinks ill of it.” So what is “it”referring to? The crown?
It’s from an old medieval story where a woman’s garter fell off, and the king said that line, to defend her.
Ah! Thank u. Ok yes very medieval.
I believe that was joan of Kent.
LOL! Those opera shoes!
I think what BP is missing is that traditions that were charming on QEII just look dated and silly now. People accepted it as tradition with QEII because it had been that way for decades and was seen as part of her charm – the consistency and tradition associated with her reign.
Charles has always been seen as sort of a stop gap monarch since it was apparent he would be older when he became king, and so I think there has been a lot of forward looking so to speak to William’s reign which everyone assumes will be more modern*. So its sort of jarring to see Charles embrace all these traditions that at this point don’t seem “traditional” they just seem out of touch.
*what’s now becoming clear obviously is that a “modern” monarchy for William means no work but all the perks.
Maybe part of the reason some of this hits differently is the gender difference in clothing? Wedding dresses, the Oscars, and ballgowns all share some of the same DNA, whereas breeches and shoes with big “family” buckles look odd. So QE2 dressing up hit differently than KC3.
If Charles lives another 20 years, then William’s reign will be nothing more than a stop-gap for George’s reign and so on and so on. It might be generations before the British people have another young monarch. #AbolishTheMonarchy
Banned Coronation Breeches is so the name of my next rock band, y’all! And I love them, because William has to wear them because he’s in the Order of the Garter and he always has such a pained expression on his face in the group photo (Ed. note: there was no such photo this year AFAIK?)
I so wish that I were alive in 100 years to see how history remembers the House of Windsor under Elizabeth, Charles and William. For as much as they and their press PR arm try to rewrite history, my feeling is that history will be less than kind to this bunch. Gosh, I wish that I could see it🤣
Charles looks ridiculous (but then, I thought they all looked ridiculous in their cheap robes and tat at the coronation, so what do I know) and I have to say that culottes and pilgrim shoes are a bold choice for an evening dinner. 😂
How tonedeaf can a whole institution be?
CIII slumlording it over the peasant taxpayers who fund his extravagant eccentricities like silk stockings which should have been left where they belong, in the 18th century.
Abolish the monarchy.
You don’t think that the peasants will take heart that their beloved leader *finally* gets to wear his fancy breeches and “bespoke £3,500 opera pumps with family buckle”? What an inspiring story!
OMG… Shiny Patent leather Mayflower shoes! What is wrong with this man! ??? Who in their right mind would ever think these are a good choice? Jeez Louise..
He looks like an elderly extra in a,play about the pilgrims.those shoes.
This is exactly the kind of crap Frasier Crane would wear if he were ever to be invited to a royal event.
And n i l e s would be competing about who wore the best outfit
How I wish he’d rocked up to the gladiator premier wearing the breeches and buckle shoes! I actually think that might’ve worked.
Camilla just proves the old saying, “ you can put the Crown Jewels on a 🐷, but it’s still a 🐷.” Or something like that 😉.. As for whatever Chuck was wearing at first I thought he was wearing leggings of some kind, definitely not flattering.
Can someone please name a racehorse “Banned Coronation Breeches”? 🤞
Just waiting on the race commentary now 🤞
Prince Edward future king Edward 8 was forced to wear those outfits with buckles on the shoes
I like it. It’s court dress, which was the dress code. If the monarchy doesn’t harken back to this kind of thing, what is its point? Rather this than William with 3 open shirt buttons convincing us how normal he is.