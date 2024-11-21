King Charles finally got to wear his ‘banned coronation breeches’ this week

It’s one of the big stories of the week: Buckingham Palace’s Tuesday evening diplomatic reception, and how one of the “Dull Four” was unceremoniously benched. While there’s still a conspiracy of silence about the Princess of Wales’s absence, that just frees us up to discuss the fashion statements of the king and queen. I was somewhat appalled by Camilla’s dated look and feathered hair, and I didn’t really think the diamond-and-aquamarine suite was all that great either. But maybe I just hate that Camilla regularly raids QEII’s old jewels. But what if the bigger story was always King Charles’s knickerbockers?? For some reason, Charles decided that a white-tie reception was the moment to wear knickerbockers and hosiery. Or, as the Times noted, “King Charles finally gets to wear his banned coronation breeches.” Reader, I am still giggling. “Banned Coronation Breeches” is a collection of words we all need in our lives.

They were the subject of much discussion in the Palace last year: should the King wear his traditional breeches on the coronation day or something more modern? After much deliberation, Charles III opted for a pair of Royal Navy trousers for his crowning at Westminster Abbey. On Tuesday night, however, the King’s traditional satin breeches, complete with matching black silk stockings, finally got their outing at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps. Around his left leg was a garter inscribed with the words honi soit qui mal y pense. This is the motto of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry, and translates broadly as “shame on he who thinks ill of it”. The phrase is featured on some British coins and surrounds the shield on the royal coat of arms. At the palace reception, the King, Queen and Prince of Wales hosted more than 1,500 guests from around 130 different countries. Men were told to wear national dress, white tie or court dress, which includes knee breeches for male members of the royal family. It was also an opportunity for the King to rewear his bespoke £3,500 opera pumps with “family buckle” that were made especially for the coronation by Tony Gaziano. The shoemaker from Kettering, Northamptonshire, who had visited the King several times before last year’s service, later described the sovereign’s feet as “delicate”.

I hope Kate Mansey giggled as she wrote this, because I certainly laughed A LOT while I read it. There are so many good lines, so many hilarious details. The would-be coronation breeches/knickerbockers “finally got their outing” and “an opportunity for the King to rewear his bespoke £3,500 opera pumps.” A family buckle!! The inscription on the garter! The shoemaker who described Charles’s feet as delicate! Come on, this is amazing. Even anti-monarchists begrudgingly admit that Charles’s reign is hilarious and gothic and sort of brilliantly out of touch. When he was diagnosed with cancer, people went on TV and spoke about his love of “potions.” His first portrait as king looked like it had been dipped in blood. Blood-soaked horses broke free and ran through the streets of London in what can only be described as a harbinger of doom. I’m just saying, the imagery of Charles’s reign is really something.