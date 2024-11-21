Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi have fled America & moved to England

If I had millions of dollars, I would be getting the hell out of the United States right now. I strongly suspect that we’ll hear more stories like this in the next two months: American millionaires and billionaires getting the f–k out of the country because of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Right now, Ellen DeGeneres is the first celebrity to do it, or at least she’s the first we’re hearing about. Ellen and Portia have fled to England, where they’ve already moved into a home in the ritzy Cotswolds enclave.
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England and the couple plans to never return to the United States, telling friends the election of Donald Trump was their primary motivation, a person close to the former TV host told TheWrap.
Though the incoming Republican administration was the cited catalyst, a fresh start couldn’t hurt: DeGeneres has been open about being “kicked out of show business” after reports of toxic workplace behavior at the syndicated “Ellen” show in 2002.
DeGeneres has already moved to the Cotswalds, a rural area in south-central England, the person said, adding that her Montecito mansion, roughly 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon. A representative for the prestigious real estate company she retains did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
DeGeneres reportedly bought the sprawling property in 2019 and she and de Rossi have made it their primary residence, and it wasn’t clear what would become of her other Southern California properties. A spokeswoman for DeGeneres did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
[From The Wrap]
What surprises me is that Ellen and Portia chose England. Portia is Australian, and I could totally see them moving to Australia. I would also think Switzerland or Monaco would be in the mix for many American millionaires. Then again, Ellen has spent more time in England in the past decade, and she knows enough about English life to choose the Cotswolds. Princess Beatrice has a home in the area. So does Kate Moss! Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents live there as well.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Ellen Degeneres performing at One805Live, a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807738448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
They will be fine in England, because they’re WHITE AND RICH.
Taking a bet, on when they will be back.
I listen to this podcast by this BW who moved to Portugal. She interviews other black people who have moved out of the USA. She says there are a lot of ex pats in Portugal. My second pic would be Costa Rica
I wonder if the wealthy people who leave the States are also moving their money to non-US locations? I’m sure they already have money in Cayman accounts, but are they moving all of it?
I guess that, as a peasant, that’s one less worry I have. LOL
My first thought was, well, who can blame them? But, upon further review, it’s the coward’s way out for wealthy celebrities to just leave. An exercise of privilege few people have, so sort of a f**k you to the masses. But it is very on brand for Ellen, who did one courageous thing in her life by coming out years ago, and has shown her true colors ever since.
Why blame her? After everything a large swath of the population voted trump so now America must leave with their choice and those who didn’t vote for him must put themselves first
People with resources will be needed in the coming years. The rest of us are just easy pickings.
@Brassy Rebel…They know that they will be targets for the trump administration because 1. They are gay and 2. They openly oppose Trump and he has declared his intent to persecute and prosecute those who oppose him
I don’t think this is remotely true
Not a millionaire, just a “lowly” teacher, and I got the heck out of dodge this summer… Moved (back) abroad to teach (kind of strange timing but I moved back to the US the year trump was elected and now leaving the year he was re-elected). I was terrified of this result and knew I couldn’t live in a country that supported going back in time and stripping rights of its people. Sold my condo, car, etc… and then have had to watch from afar as the unbelievable happened.
I thought I was being too much when I made the decision, but I’m glad that I did it.
Won’t be coming home for the at least the next 4 years. And then I’ll do a temp check and see if it’s a place I’d want to call home again.
It sounds like a totally rational decision, as someone from a country that Americans are moving to (Australia). Good luck!!
Huh. The cotswolds are a cute area but talk about a change in weather.
I’m from the UK. Can someone tell me if Donald Trump is a true threat to the absurdly wealthy white celebrities, like Ellen? Wouldn’t their money buy them out of any sticky situation? What could possibly happen to someone like Ellen? I don’t understand.
She is gay and a woman and Clarence Thomas wants to invalidate her marriage.
It’s been two weeks since the election and that doesn’t seem like enough time to buy a house in another country and completely move there, millionaires or not. Perhaps they had this as a contingency plan for a possible Trump return. Or something else is going on and they’re using Trump as their excuse. I dunno.
It could be completely untrue as well, but as you pointed out this is a very fast turnaround. They could have already owned this property and just decided to make it there primary residence for the near future. It’s not going to hit the news for everyone but I’m sure that there are plenty of celebrities that own homes around the world that will be spending a little bit more time there than they have in the past, and probably a lot of non celebrities that have homes in the Caribbean and Central America. I work with quite a few people that have homes in Mexico and the Bahamas and DR and I’m sure that they will be spending as long as they possibly can there without becoming official residents. None of them have to worry about ( at this point) not being allowed back into the us because their names sound like their native born of those countries.
The piece says that they’ve had the house in Cotswolds since 2019.
In the article excerpt above, it says that they purchased the UK house in 2019. I’m sure they had an exit plan in place so they could set that in motion and bug out quickly just in case the unthinkable happened. Can’t say I blame them. I’d like to get out too.
If I had the money, I’d get tf outta dodge too. Not England though. Portugal, Thailand or Costa Rica imo!
Part of the article makes it sound like the move is more related to her being outed for bad behavior. It sounds sort of like when the Osbournes were going on about moving.
@somebody
The original bad behavior compounded with her material based on it in which she took on the mantle of victim and all around seemed not sorry for what happened to employees on the show. No lessons of compassion learned.
I believe there were paths of redemption to lead her to whatever she wanted to do in the entertainment industry after Ellen. I don’t think she was interested.
She and Portia seem like awful people unless you are an A-list celebrity, (thank you Diane Keaton for posting that she was always very nice to you).
Most billionaires and millionaires will be staying the US because Trump’s going to renew the tax cuts. Anyway, I saw Richard Eden tweeting about this saying that Ellen is moving to the Cotswold’s where Harry and Meghan had a home. I didn’t know had a home there since 2019. It just sounds to me that they’re going to stay at their UK residence for the time being.
I knew that they were going to take that approach when I saw this yesterday. They are now going to write a million stories about “Are Harry and Meghan going to come back to the UK and visit their friends in the Cotswolds?!” “Are Harry and Meghan longer friends with Ellen and Portia, have the been SnUbbEd?! They haven’t been to visit them since they’ve moved in!” Ugh.
@Dee(2): You’re absolutely right. Richard Eden is probably writing his piece right now.
US citizens who are non-US residents still have to pay US federal taxes by nature of citizenship not residency status — I do it every year that I’ve lived here in the UK. So whether they live in the UK or US, Trump’s tax cuts will still benefit them.
@TQ: I know this. I’m just saying there’s not going to be this huge exodus of billionaires and millionaires from the US just because Trump won the elections. In fact what they’re doing is just selling a lot of stocks in anticipation of the imposition of tariffs.
Did they “flee” to England or are they just there on an extended trip?
Maybe they do plan to move to australia or somewhere else and are just in England now because they have a house there, who knows.
This is why I was so annoyed at Clooney’s op-ed though. The rich always have options. They had option if Biden lost and Trump won. The rest of us don’t. Now I think Harris ran the best campaign she could and I dont think biden would have won, but at the time he wrote that op-ed we didn’t know how things would play out, and this is exactly why so many of us were mad at him.
GOOD LUCK because England is in the midst of is OWN Hard Right movement.