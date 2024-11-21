Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi have fled America & moved to England

If I had millions of dollars, I would be getting the hell out of the United States right now. I strongly suspect that we’ll hear more stories like this in the next two months: American millionaires and billionaires getting the f–k out of the country because of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Right now, Ellen DeGeneres is the first celebrity to do it, or at least she’s the first we’re hearing about. Ellen and Portia have fled to England, where they’ve already moved into a home in the ritzy Cotswolds enclave.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England and the couple plans to never return to the United States, telling friends the election of Donald Trump was their primary motivation, a person close to the former TV host told TheWrap. Though the incoming Republican administration was the cited catalyst, a fresh start couldn’t hurt: DeGeneres has been open about being “kicked out of show business” after reports of toxic workplace behavior at the syndicated “Ellen” show in 2002. DeGeneres has already moved to the Cotswalds, a rural area in south-central England, the person said, adding that her Montecito mansion, roughly 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon. A representative for the prestigious real estate company she retains did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. DeGeneres reportedly bought the sprawling property in 2019 and she and de Rossi have made it their primary residence, and it wasn’t clear what would become of her other Southern California properties. A spokeswoman for DeGeneres did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

What surprises me is that Ellen and Portia chose England. Portia is Australian, and I could totally see them moving to Australia. I would also think Switzerland or Monaco would be in the mix for many American millionaires. Then again, Ellen has spent more time in England in the past decade, and she knows enough about English life to choose the Cotswolds. Princess Beatrice has a home in the area. So does Kate Moss! Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents live there as well.