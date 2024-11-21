“Paul Mescal is embracing his movie-star moment with ‘Gladiator II'” links
  • November 21, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Paul Mescal seems to be embracing his movie star moment. [LaineyGossip]
Winners list for the 2024 CMAs. [JustJared]
Carey Mulligan wore The Row to the Elle WIH event. [RCFA]
Donald Trump is mad that Democrats are confirming judges. [Jezebel]
People are raving about Prime’s Cross series. [Pajiba]
Amelia Dimoldenberg gets real about running her own business. [Buzzfeed]
The awards season is in full swing & Mikey Madison is hustling! [Socialite Life]
Morgan Wallen really is teflon, huh? [Hollywood Life]
Seth Meyers was absolutely still hungry in this photo. [Seriously OMG]
The Honest Trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. [OMG Blog]

10 Responses to ““Paul Mescal is embracing his movie-star moment with ‘Gladiator II'” links”

  1. Jais says:
    November 21, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    The CMA’s just come across as really uptight. Shaboozey’s performance was so good and barely anyone was singing along. Maybe they don’t usually sing along idk? Except for Keith Urban. That man was trying to sing along and looking around like why isn’t anyone else😂. Sorry, this is in response to the Morgan Wallen article about CMA noms.

  2. Becks1 says:
    November 21, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Gaetz is out!!!!

    I have lots of opinions on this lol but assuming we’ll have a big post tomorrow about it.

  3. Sue says:
    November 21, 2024 at 2:32 pm

    Thank you Democrats for doing something to help soften the blow of what the Dump administration is going to try to do.
    And I’m sure this will be a headline here tomorrow but Gaetz took himself out of consideration for AG.
    Some wins today.

