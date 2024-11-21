“Paul Mescal is embracing his movie-star moment with ‘Gladiator II'” links

Paul Mescal seems to be embracing his movie star moment. [LaineyGossip]
The CMA’s just come across as really uptight. Shaboozey’s performance was so good and barely anyone was singing along. Maybe they don’t usually sing along idk? Except for Keith Urban. That man was trying to sing along and looking around like why isn’t anyone else😂. Sorry, this is in response to the Morgan Wallen article about CMA noms.
Gaetz is out!!!!
I have lots of opinions on this lol but assuming we’ll have a big post tomorrow about it.
Also Jesse Smollett conviction vacated!
CNN is reporting that he withdrew right after they contacted him about a story they had regarding him and another 17yo girl
Came here to say this. There must be some SERIOUSLY damning shit in that report or in that hack.
We take joy in the small things!
Remember when Madison Cawthorn of NC landed in Congress, and he blabbed that another congressman had offered him a “key bump of coke.” That had to be Gaetz, right??
Definitely! And then he started talking about the congressional sex parties – and see how quick they got rid of him.
Thank you Democrats for doing something to help soften the blow of what the Dump administration is going to try to do.
And I’m sure this will be a headline here tomorrow but Gaetz took himself out of consideration for AG.
Some wins today.
Seriously, keep cramming those judges through!