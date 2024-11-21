Eden: Courtiers still believe that Duchess Meghan didn’t want to ‘succeed’ in the UK

If you were a dutiful royalist who made your living embiggening the left-behind royals, you’d think that the biggest story of the week would have been the Princess of Wales’s mysterious absence from the diplomatic reception on Tuesday night. You would think that all of the royal reporters would be eager to complain and explain about how dire it is that Kate couldn’t wear a tiara and make small talk with diplomats. Instead, there’s been almost complete silence. And now this: Richard Eden’s latest column in the Mail is all about how Queen Elizabeth II secretly hated Meghan Markle. In this piece, Eden selectively regurgitates a half-dozen old stories about sh-t that went down in 2018. Some highlights:
Meghan spent Christmas 2017 with the Windsors: While other women who had married into the Windsors, such as Kate Middleton and Sophie Rhys-Jones, had to wait until after their weddings to be invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham, Meghan was allowed to join Harry in 2017, five months before the big day. It was an unprecedented and highly personal gesture by the Queen. Courtiers say the Queen believed that Meghan – a divorced, mixed-race American actress – would be a breath of fresh air and a great asset to the Monarchy.
Fast-tracking Meghan: The Queen fast-tracked her entry into the Royal Family, inviting Meghan to join her at a service to mark Commonwealth Day – her first official engagement with the Queen – two months before the wedding. It was another clear indication that Her Majesty valued Meghan and wanted her to be seen as a part of the family without delay.
Meghan’s wedding behavior! However, as the couple prepared for their wedding, the Queen began having concerns about Meghan’s behaviour and approach. First, she was said to be surprised that the new arrival rejected her suggestion that Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, offer her guidance on joining ‘The Firm’. Her Majesty was also taken aback at the divorcee’s choice of a white bridal gown for what was her second wedding – but it was Meghan’s attitude towards her headwear that gave the Queen more serious cause for concern. She had offered Meghan access to her collection of tiaras and, during what Harry later described as an ‘extraordinary morning’, allowed her to try them on in front of her, her devoted dresser Angela Kelly and a royal jewellery expert in her private dressing room.
Angela Kelly is still trying to cause drama: Something later went badly wrong, however, when Meghan tried to arrange a fitting with Kelly, who, it seems, did not like the manner in which she was being treated by the bride and groom. Perhaps accustomed to ordering around underlings on a television shoot, Meghan may not have been used to dealing with someone such as Kelly, who – although a servant – was also a confidante and friend of the Queen.
Choice of bride: Despite all the pre-wedding strains, and perhaps a growing apprehensiveness about Harry’s choice of bride, the Queen made sure that Meghan felt welcome in the royal fold. She gave her the Duchess of Sussex title, and invited her granddaughter-in-law to accompany her on a solo visit to Chester just weeks after the nuptials, prompting Meghan to tell Oprah Winfrey in 2021: ‘The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.’
Meghan threw it all back in the queen’s face! How did Meghan repay that generosity and kindness? By announcing, via a statement on the Sussexes’ Instagram page in January 2020, that they would be stepping back as senior working royals. Meghan then attacked the Royal Family in the most damaging way in that Oprah interview and later, in one of the most cringeworthy moments in her and Harry’s Netlfix ‘docu-series’, appeared to mock the deep curtsy that she had performed in front of the Queen at their first meeting.
Meghan wanted to be treated poorly! I have spoken to staff who worked at the Palace when the Sussexes were working royals, and some of them have told me that they formed the impression from the start that Meghan may not have wanted to make a success of her life in Britain. She appeared to be actively seeking reasons to be unhappy or resentful, and encouraged Harry’s long-standing bitterness at being the ‘spare’ and not the heir, the courtiers claim.
This whole storyline of “it was all in Meghan’s head, she was looking for a reason to get mad and quit” has been around for a few years. I remember someone – maybe Robert Lacey – throwing the theory out there. It feels like that comes straight from Prince William and his Kensington Palace courtiers, all of whom are trying desperately to deflect blame and avoid the very real accusations of racism and violence. As for the larger narrative that QEII was first welcoming and then suspicious of Meghan… they’re rewriting the history. QEII did like Meghan. Her courtiers did NOT. Charles’s courtiers did NOT. William’s courtiers did NOT. There was a widespread conspiracy across multiple households to push out Meghan or cause a divorce.
Let’s talk about the royals fleecing the tax payers and country 🙄🙄 slumlord anyone 😠
What is their goal with this constant harassment of this woman?!
In one word – distraction.
In 2 words – profit.
That’s really outrageously stupid. The Queen took every opportunity to show through actions her love and support for Meghan. And Meghan through her diligence and actions showed through her actions how committed she was to the role.
In her prior life, Meghan was never the lead role – she was part of a group. She would have been a great addition to this team – imagine if they had her services now.
The fact that Meghan is good friends with her long time make up artist and hair stylist is evidence that she actually likes to befriend people who work with her, not order them around. Why would these people still be her friends if she was so awful? Why would her wedding dress designer refer to her as a girlfriend if she was the bossy person, ordering people around? Makes no sense.
But she did succeed, and they couldn’t stand her for it so they tried to destroy her.
Yep. That’s why when word on the streets was that Meghan was going to be rocking a Spencer tiara for her wedding, Queen Elizabeth gathered tf out of her courtiers to make sure the tiaras were (finally) available from her to choose from.
That’s why when Meghan was freshly married, the Queen made a point to go on a (TRAVELING!) engagement with her.
That’s exactly why even when the British media were screaming about how the entire family was soooo PISSED at them for leaving, “granny” was still taking their calls and sending them waffle makers as Christmas gifts, because that’s what Archie asked for.
That’s why when they came to personally visit her, when salty isle media crybabies weren’t aware of it, she personally invited them to the jubbly, and made sure they had their own personal procession.
That’s why she GAVE them Frogmore cottage, which their grifting ass relatives made sure to snatch back once she was gone.
That’s why when they originally went to Canada in 2020, she’d set them up with a payment arrangement as they figured out their shit.
PLEASE just spare us lmaoooo. What in the world.
Hope their delulu, amnesia, demensia ridden memories gets their RENT PAID this month, like they were obviously trying to do with this article. Hope them clicks are hitting, morons!
She did what they told to her do and left since she did not like the way she was being treated and they’ve been crying for half a decade about it.
So in short, they believe that she didn’t want to succeed because she wasn’t willing to be treated like s*** by them. Oh okay. Meghan has had nothing but kind things to say about the queen whenever she has ( not any point recently by the way) spoken about her time on that island. They just can’t get over the fact that she was good at the job, ( better than those people who were born into it), wasn’t willing to debase herself for crumbs once she realized that it would never stop, and left and hasn’t spent the past 5 years pining and trying to figure out how to come back. She’s happy, she’s successful, and she’s loved and they can’t stand that. Which is why they want to brand her as a failure, with no friends, who’s hated by everyone, whose kids are eventually going to hate her, and whose husband wants to divorce her.
No they were very afraid she was succeeding! And because she was they had to bring her down and cause great harm to her so that she wanted to end her life. She was and still is, thank goodness, still shining bright and thriving. They still are trying to bring her down but they are failing and making themselves look very bad and evil.
Oh yeah, they really don’t want to talk about Kate’s absence. Or they do and they can’t. Bc this is some old tired and retreaded gossip. All of which can be refuted by Spare and our own eyes. Let’s see, iirc, the queen FaceTimed with the Sussexes and sent Archie a waffle maker. Was that the same Christmas where the Queen blanked kate and snubbed the hell out of her in Scotland when they did that walk by greeting? And let’s see, Meghan putting together a cookbook as soon as she got there for charity in the name of the crown was definitely a sign of her not trying to succeed/s🙄. GMAFB. This is weak sauce, Eden.
Princess Anne wore white for her second wedding. Yep, QEII’s daughter. And the tiara nonsense featuring Angela ‘machine gun’ Kelly again. Also known as AK47 and, literally, a brawler. Harry had issues with her, which is why she was being difficult.