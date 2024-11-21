Will Prince Harry actually promote his ‘Polo’ series? (update: the ‘Polo’ trailer dropped)

Prince Harry had a busy week in Vancouver! He went to the Grey Cup on Sunday, then he spent hours with school kids on Monday. As it turns out, Harry also traveled to the Musqueam Indian Reserve this week, where he asked for their support for the Invictus Games. They gave him special gifts and he gave them tickets to the games. Additionally, more performers have been added to the Invictus Games next February: Jelly Roll will headline, and there will also be performances by Barenaked Ladies and War and Treaty.

Before the games, Harry has two major things on his plate. His latest docuseries, Polo, finally has a premiere date: December 10th. We still haven’t gotten a trailer for it, so maybe that’s coming up. I also wonder if Netflix will ask Harry and Nacho Figueras to, you know, actually promote the show. Harry and Meghan did zero promotion – not even a premiere event or screening! – for their 2022 docuseries. Harry also didn’t do any promotion for the Heart of Invictus last year (and I kind of think he should have). I genuinely wonder if Netflix will set up a screening or some kind of promotional events.

In January, Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers moves ahead to trial. Reportedly, the trial is supposed to last six to eight weeks. It’s very possible that the trial will still be happening when Harry and Meghan arrive in Vancouver for Invictus. Clive Irving wrote an interesting piece in Vanity Fair about how the Murdoch organization has isolated Harry and what’s at stake for Harry personally and financially.

Also: the Biden administration’s DHS has doubled-down on Harry’s visa status, meaning they have emphasized yet again that Harry’s records should not and will not be publicly released, that Heritage’s lawsuit was always a fishing expedition based on a wild theory (“what if Harry lied on his visa application?”).

Update: Netflix just dropped the trailer! It looks great, but I do sort of wish there were clips of Harry talking about polo.

Watch Prince Harry’s historic visit to Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver. “During the meeting, gifts were exchanged between Harry and the young people from each Nation that represented the heritage, pride and strength of their nations.”#PrinceHarry #IG25 pic.twitter.com/MVwEXHmHU6 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 20, 2024

The @InvictusGames25 Closing Ceremony will be a star-studded lineup with Jelly Roll, The War And Treaty, and Barenaked Ladies all performing Live at Rogers Arena on Feb 16, 2025. 🎤🔥 Tickets are now on sale! 🎫 TICKETS | https://t.co/6OMdMTha0V pic.twitter.com/nrHXf0RtYI — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) November 20, 2024