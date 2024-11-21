Will Prince Harry actually promote his ‘Polo’ series? (update: the ‘Polo’ trailer dropped)

Prince Harry had a busy week in Vancouver! He went to the Grey Cup on Sunday, then he spent hours with school kids on Monday. As it turns out, Harry also traveled to the Musqueam Indian Reserve this week, where he asked for their support for the Invictus Games. They gave him special gifts and he gave them tickets to the games. Additionally, more performers have been added to the Invictus Games next February: Jelly Roll will headline, and there will also be performances by Barenaked Ladies and War and Treaty.
Before the games, Harry has two major things on his plate. His latest docuseries, Polo, finally has a premiere date: December 10th. We still haven’t gotten a trailer for it, so maybe that’s coming up. I also wonder if Netflix will ask Harry and Nacho Figueras to, you know, actually promote the show. Harry and Meghan did zero promotion – not even a premiere event or screening! – for their 2022 docuseries. Harry also didn’t do any promotion for the Heart of Invictus last year (and I kind of think he should have). I genuinely wonder if Netflix will set up a screening or some kind of promotional events.
In January, Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers moves ahead to trial. Reportedly, the trial is supposed to last six to eight weeks. It’s very possible that the trial will still be happening when Harry and Meghan arrive in Vancouver for Invictus. Clive Irving wrote an interesting piece in Vanity Fair about how the Murdoch organization has isolated Harry and what’s at stake for Harry personally and financially.
Also: the Biden administration’s DHS has doubled-down on Harry’s visa status, meaning they have emphasized yet again that Harry’s records should not and will not be publicly released, that Heritage’s lawsuit was always a fishing expedition based on a wild theory (“what if Harry lied on his visa application?”).
Update: Netflix just dropped the trailer! It looks great, but I do sort of wish there were clips of Harry talking about polo.
Watch Prince Harry’s historic visit to Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the 'One Year to Go' event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple's visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the 'One Year to Go' event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple's visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Vancouver, CANADA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
That is a great question about promoting Polo. I may be wrong but they might promote it. I think he and Nacho could do a promo for it . Those two together would be a pretty good promotion.
HOI dropped during the writer’s strike and a lot of people were not doing promotion. I really think that’s why we didn’t see more from Harry. I get that it was a documentary but there still would have been writers on the show. That said, yes, I think he should do promo for polo. With nacho. And Meghan. And Delfine.
I agree. Part of the judgment about whom Hollywood will “support” project after project no matter what succeeds or fails comes down to whether the principals put aside whatever they don’t like about the director/troubles while filming/personal beefs/etc and do promo. Put on your big boy/girl pants and get out there! Show the studios you will try everything you can to sell the product!
With Harry it’s just so easy – back of the envelope, you’re putting together a PR package with a sports documentary, so some ESPN interviews (roll tape on “Prince Freaking Harry!”, etc), a podcast or two, maybe a late night with Steven Colbert and a GQ cover. All of them can also plug Inviticus at the same time. And you have Netflix helping drive all of it! It’s not like Harry has to pay for it himself…
I absolutely think they need to do some promotional work for Polo. With their docuseries, promotion wasn’t necessary because their story was the big selling point. I’m not sure that’s going to carry over to every production they put out there. I have a feeling this is probably a very well done documentary (as was HOI) but it doesn’t matter if people don’t watch it, so i’m going to assume there will be some promotion.
oh I think the trailer looks good! It does a good job of setting up what seem to be a few main characters and storylines, so there will be polo backstory and then personal backstory. People like drama so that element will help.
We don’t know if Harry is even in this at all besides maybe some candids from polo competitions or the like. And I think that’s to be expected because executive producers aren’t usually featured in their documentaries or other productions. Something like Meghan’s cooking show will be different obviously but I think this seems like an interesting premise, especially since it seems to focus on the competition aspect of it, which Harry has never done on a professional level obviously.
The stories of the players look good enough that they don’t need Harry there in the series. Although I think there was something filmed for one of the polo events.
I hope so. He’s living here now and you have to do promotion. It’s a shame the I G documentary did not win any awards. I really believed it was because it wasn’t promoted. I would hope Meghan who actually has the experience and knowledge of how Hollywood works would lean heavily into this. The name of the game is to get as many eyes as possible to watch it. Do the promotion Haz.
Ah the the trailer looks great, I’ll admit Polo is not a sport I’m interested in so I probably wasn’t going to watch but I’ll give it a look. I see Netflix is leaning hard into their sports division as well. So right after the Tyson/Paul fight they may get more eyes on it. Personally I do hope that Nacho and Harry do some promotion, maybe a few morning shows. I understand though why Harry isn’t in the trailer, even if he will be featured in the show. They don’t want him to overshadow the other people. And if Harry and Meghan are going to operate as producers as a long-term job strategy they can’t always be in the show. They probably want people to start watching things because they know, hey they produced it it’ll probably be good, more than Harry and Meghan will probably be in it telling us stuff about their life.
I’ve watched several sports series on Netflix, mostly about sports/sports figures that I really don’t know much/anything about and have found the shows to be highly watchable and interesting. I would recommend 30 for 30:Broke, it looks at mostly NFL athletes who have gone broke after retirement, the culture around it and how people are trying to change it. Another one is Game Changers about high level athletes who follow a vegan diet and how it has helped them, really very interesting.
Sprint & Simone Biles were great! This feels like it will be the same with a touch of personal drama! Looks delicious!
This looks soapy but not ridiculous, a sweet spot! If the trailer is indicative of the tone for the whole thing, I think it’ll do well.
It looks good: glossy and glamorous. I’ll give it a try.
Wow, that trailer is not what I was expecting. I’m looking forward to watching it now.
Looks good to me. I’ll watch it.
I love the F1 series Drive to Survive to Netflix and this show looks even better!! It’s wonderful seeing Harry out doing what he does best, connect to people where they are and inspires and encourages them to be their best. Once again I’m reminded at how lucky they were that the queen denied them their wished for half in/half out life, this life suits them so much better!
Can someone enlighten me: why is polo something that only men do?
There are female polo players but not many. They just play on teams with men.
The Paris Games Polo Challenge with USA defeating France, held during the Olympics, had teams of 3 men, 1 woman. It was really interesting how quickly the momentum changed. I taped the polo show during the Olympics, and still keeping it for background watching. Netflix has done a few good sports documentaries. I liked the one about the Cheerleaders at TX jr college, and really liked the one about Bubba Wallace.
It looks good. I’ll watch it at some point. I still have to watch the F1 series.
I understand why they didn’t promote their own docu-series the UK press did most of the promotion for them. However those programs that aren’t about them absolutely need promotion.
It looks like compelling series. Nacho is narrating, so he might do some promotion. He is out promoting things all the time, so we might see him. I haven’t watched the sports series yet, but what kind of promotion was done for the other series? I imagine that it would be along the same lines for “Polo.” Looking forward to watching, and catching up on the other ones as well.
The airing of Heart of Invictus was bad timing because no one who was a part of the union was promoting anything because of the strikes. Last year few actors or directors attended TIFF because of the strike. Harry and Meghan couldn’t exactly cross lines especially since Meghan is part of SAG.