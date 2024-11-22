Jim Gaffigan: ‘I’m trying to enjoy being thin because I know I’m going to be fat again’



Jim Gaffigan’s style of standup comedy has always been one of observational comedy and self-deprecating humor. One of his longtime shticks has been making fun of his physical appearance. He’s done entire bits where he’s made fun of his own weight. Well, Jim recently lost 50 lbs because he started taking Monjaro. Instead of ignoring it, he decided to take that life experience and turn it into profitable standup comedy!

Jim has a new stand-up comedy special out on Hulu, called The Skinny. During his set, he incorporates his newfound weight loss in a fairly relatable way by joking that he can’t quite get rid of the clothes he wore before his weight loss. The joke is that he’s afraid that as soon as he gives them away, he’ll need them again because he’ll end up gaining all of that weight back. In fact, he’s so sure that he’ll end up gaining it all back that he’s trying to enjoy his new body while it lasts.

Jim Gaffigan is trying to adjust to his recent weight loss. In an interview with Men’s Health, published Nov. 19, the comedian, 58, discussed his weight loss journey and new stand-up special, The Skinny. He explained why he mentioned in the Hulu special that since dropping 50 lbs., he’s still inclined to keep his “fat clothes.” “Maybe I’m a pack rat, but I’m like, ‘I can’t get rid of that.’ And then there is something about the haunting,” he told the outlet. “They’re like, ‘You’re going to wear me again.’ ” In his special, Gaffigan quipped, “I’m trying to enjoy being thin because I know I’m going to be fat again. This is not sustainable.” The star said he’s gone down two pant sizes so far, and pointed out that many of his jokes were often centered around his weight. “People used to always say, ‘If you lost weight, you’d lose your whole act,’ ” he said. “It’s so strange, because in some ways, we’re not the funny big guy, are we? That’s the role that I’m supposed to play. But also in some ways, that may be the avenue of our warmth.” Gaffigan slimmed down using Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, which works by reducing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat. The medication — taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — is FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and helps people with weight loss. “Most of our lives we’ve been told, ‘Just control your appetite. Just stop being a f—— pig.’ The reality is, we can’t. Maybe our brains are a little wonky or whatever. I think that in some ways, the appetite suppressants are this justification for people who have compulsive eating, that they’re not weak—that some of it can be fixed,” he said. In addition to taking Mounjaro, Gaffigan also tried a low-carb diet and intermittent fasting and found a new hobby in growing his own vegetables. “Growing vegetables makes you more interested in consuming those vegetables, which makes you healthier, which makes you kind of look at what you’re consuming, which makes fast food look like the crap that it is,” Gaffigan told the outlet. Earlier this month, Gaffigan spoke to PEOPLE about his weight loss journey and said he’s not trying to lose more weight and has yet to decide how long he will continue taking Mounjaro. He stays active by walking around New York City, where he lives with his wife, Jeannie, and their five children.

I’ve never really been a fan of this kind of humor, but as for the actual substance here, I can relate. Actually, I can relate in reverse, too. I can’t speak to Monjaro or Ozempic or any other type of weight loss drug, but I was lucky enough to lose a lot of weight both times that I breast fed. I wanted to buy new clothing, but also knew that the likelihood of me keeping that weight off was – no pun intended – slim. On the other hand, I gained weight during the Covid lockdowns and didn’t fit into much of my wardrobe. I’ve since bought new clothing but cannot bring myself to get rid of my (now fairly outdated) old clothes on the “just in case” I may fit into it again. Basically, my closet is a hodge-podge of clothing that I only wear like 30% of the time! My advice to Jim, myself, and anyone else out there is to get rid of it anyway. You don’t want to hold onto the old and let those constant thoughts define you.