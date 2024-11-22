Jim Gaffigan: ‘I’m trying to enjoy being thin because I know I’m going to be fat again’

Jim Gaffigan’s style of standup comedy has always been one of observational comedy and self-deprecating humor. One of his longtime shticks has been making fun of his physical appearance. He’s done entire bits where he’s made fun of his own weight. Well, Jim recently lost 50 lbs because he started taking Monjaro. Instead of ignoring it, he decided to take that life experience and turn it into profitable standup comedy!
Jim has a new stand-up comedy special out on Hulu, called The Skinny. During his set, he incorporates his newfound weight loss in a fairly relatable way by joking that he can’t quite get rid of the clothes he wore before his weight loss. The joke is that he’s afraid that as soon as he gives them away, he’ll need them again because he’ll end up gaining all of that weight back. In fact, he’s so sure that he’ll end up gaining it all back that he’s trying to enjoy his new body while it lasts.
Jim Gaffigan is trying to adjust to his recent weight loss. In an interview with Men’s Health, published Nov. 19, the comedian, 58, discussed his weight loss journey and new stand-up special, The Skinny. He explained why he mentioned in the Hulu special that since dropping 50 lbs., he’s still inclined to keep his “fat clothes.”
“Maybe I’m a pack rat, but I’m like, ‘I can’t get rid of that.’ And then there is something about the haunting,” he told the outlet. “They’re like, ‘You’re going to wear me again.’ ”
In his special, Gaffigan quipped, “I’m trying to enjoy being thin because I know I’m going to be fat again. This is not sustainable.” The star said he’s gone down two pant sizes so far, and pointed out that many of his jokes were often centered around his weight.
“People used to always say, ‘If you lost weight, you’d lose your whole act,’ ” he said. “It’s so strange, because in some ways, we’re not the funny big guy, are we? That’s the role that I’m supposed to play. But also in some ways, that may be the avenue of our warmth.”
Gaffigan slimmed down using Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, which works by reducing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat. The medication — taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — is FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and helps people with weight loss.
“Most of our lives we’ve been told, ‘Just control your appetite. Just stop being a f—— pig.’ The reality is, we can’t. Maybe our brains are a little wonky or whatever. I think that in some ways, the appetite suppressants are this justification for people who have compulsive eating, that they’re not weak—that some of it can be fixed,” he said.
In addition to taking Mounjaro, Gaffigan also tried a low-carb diet and intermittent fasting and found a new hobby in growing his own vegetables.
“Growing vegetables makes you more interested in consuming those vegetables, which makes you healthier, which makes you kind of look at what you’re consuming, which makes fast food look like the crap that it is,” Gaffigan told the outlet.
Earlier this month, Gaffigan spoke to PEOPLE about his weight loss journey and said he’s not trying to lose more weight and has yet to decide how long he will continue taking Mounjaro. He stays active by walking around New York City, where he lives with his wife, Jeannie, and their five children.
I’ve never really been a fan of this kind of humor, but as for the actual substance here, I can relate. Actually, I can relate in reverse, too. I can’t speak to Monjaro or Ozempic or any other type of weight loss drug, but I was lucky enough to lose a lot of weight both times that I breast fed. I wanted to buy new clothing, but also knew that the likelihood of me keeping that weight off was – no pun intended – slim. On the other hand, I gained weight during the Covid lockdowns and didn’t fit into much of my wardrobe. I’ve since bought new clothing but cannot bring myself to get rid of my (now fairly outdated) old clothes on the “just in case” I may fit into it again. Basically, my closet is a hodge-podge of clothing that I only wear like 30% of the time! My advice to Jim, myself, and anyone else out there is to get rid of it anyway. You don’t want to hold onto the old and let those constant thoughts define you.
I am very curious to see the long term effects of these drugs on non-diabetics. Not knocking using them for weight loss. Anecdotal studies are really interesting on these drugs.
I am taking Mounjaro. I do not have diabetes. It is entirely for weight loss. I had weighed 204 at 5’2”. By myself, went down to 179. Then for 3 years I have been stuck. My doc RECOMMENDED Ozempic or Mounjaro. I went with Mounjaro as studies demonstrate greater weight loss. Studies also show a slew of very good long term effects, improved heart health, and improved health just from the weight loss. That is the long term effect. BETTER HEALTH, people. After 7 months, I am now down to 147. Would like to lose maybe 10 lbs more, but if I don’t I am happy where I am at. I will never stop taking Mounjaro. Studies do show if you stop, you will regain the weight you lost. I feel fantastic. I do weight training at a gym 4 days a week and cardio 3 days a week. There is no muscle loss. That only happens if you do not do any strength training. And this would happen if you lost weight without Mounjaro if you don’t do any strength training. The evidence for long term effects is for positive results. Yes, some people have rare side effects. But rare is the operative word. I have had NO side effects at all.
Wheneve these drugs are mentioned the often almost gleeful concern trolling starts but what you say about the benefits almost never gets brought up. In fact I’d never even heard of the heart benefits but it makes a lot of sense. I’m trying to lower my sodium and just that “little” change feels like a mountain! Congrats on your success, it’s a great accomplishment.
Agree the long term effects and studies for those who go off it if not using for diabetes. Anecdotally, I have 3 friends who were on it because they had autoimmune issues that caused sudden weight gain and they couldn’t seem to lose it using “traditional” methods. All were on 1 year trial/coupon programs and went off at the end as the out of pocket was beyond their budget and insurance wouldn’t cover. Anyway, all 3 have since regained the weight, but they also never really adjusted their eating habits. While on the med they ate the same, just less food and less often.
I also have a couple acquaintances who know the buzzwords to use (interestingly both also had bariatric surgery and significant regain) to get Ozempic/Munjauro covered and they too continue to eat the same way that caused the regain.
Like anything, the meds are a tool.
I’ve been on Mounjaro over a year, have lost 105 pounds, and have hit my goal. My doctor says I will need to stay on a maintenance dose because of diabetes. I have changed the way I eat and it has changed my life. Being on the meds is not an automatic weight loss. I have a friend on it and her appetite decreased so she thought it would be okay to fill up on ice cream, then she wonders why she hasn’t lost weight.
Good for you!
What a good tool for your diabetes management.
I really like his openness about this. Not that he needs to be, but it brings authenticity to his stand up performances.
I didn’t know if talking about food & weight was just a shtick for laughs or if he really did struggle with those things.
I the same kind of closet, Rosie! I definitely needed to hear that encouragement to let go 😂
For the longest time I had the same, but in reverse. Finally finally finally I got to the point where I realized, no, I’m not going to be that size ever again. I’ve grown two inches in height for heaven’s sake! Let it go. It’s freeing!
Obesity is a chronic disease that is mainly genetic, centered in the brain and is hugely influenced by our environment. It also one that gets worse over time. Too many people think of it as a moral failing. We moralize health far too much.
I started ozempic in February and have lost more than 50 lbs. It is absolutely a tool and you do have to work on reframing your relationship with food. But please consider that it is a medical condition.
As for going off of it? I mean, no one suggests that because an epileptic has had a decrease in the number of seizures, that they should stop their medications. High blood pressure? Well, it’s normal now! You’re just using it as a crutch! See? Sounds dumb. As for safety, theae drugs have been around for 20 years. They’re not that new.
I sympathize with those that have to stop because of the expense.
Your comments are so important. Thank you. I’m also on one (Wegovy), and I don’t anticipate ever not taking it. In my case, I’ve been in recovery for disordered eating most of my life. I’ve done all the things you’re supposed to do (CBT, mindfulness, nutritionists). The five months I’ve been on this medication are the first time I’ve experienced peace with my relationship with food. It’s been amazing. I hate when people framing these medicines like some weird crutch. No one would ever talk about anti-seizure medicine that way, and, if someone talked about SSRIs that way, people would rightly critique it.
@Megan actually the ED aspect is what I am interested in. I have been battling anorexia and bulimia since I was 10. Iam finally in a fairly good place. But it’s a constant struggle. I have seen some anecdotal studies suggesting these drugs can help people like us on a deeper level. I cannot imagine how it works feel to find true peace with food.
@K what you commented really resonated with me. Mounjaro absolutely has changed my relationship with food. I don’t have cravings like I used to, nor do I have moments where I sit and overeat, especially if I’m upset. Food used to rule my life, thinking about it way too much. The meds not only cut back my appetite, but they changed me mentally. For instance I don’t even like chocolate any more, and I don’t have late night cravings that were so harmful. I have found that peace with food that you are looking for. Good luck!
Mixed thoughts on Jim Gaffigan. I’ve loved him for years. I think he’s very funny, and I’ve seen him perform 3 times (and have tickets to see him next year), but I haven’t felt the same about him since he performed at the Al Smith Charity dinner and shook hands/took pics with Trump. His wife was an outspoken supporter of Harris, so I *assume* he is too, but I also feel like he helped normalize Trump this election cycle. I also didn’t find his Walz impression on SNL very funny.
I’ve been a huge Jim Gaffigan fan for years. There was a time, back before Elon bought Twitter, that Jim Gaffigan was a loud opponent of Trump on the platform. He HATED the guy. Constantly lambasted him in posts. I can’t imagine his opinion changed since he seems like a fairly decent human being. He’s just extremely Catholic, as is his wife, but I always got the sense it was more of the Jesuit variety. Anyway, I think the Catholicism is why he was there to begin with, and unfortunately he had to play it nice. At least that’s my sincere hope! He always came off as a good egg!
The best advice I ever heard about dressing one’s body is:
1. Dress the body you’re in RIGHT NOW. Remove anything that is too small. If you don’t want to give it up, tailor anything that is too big, .
2. If you’ve tried to wear something three times (3 different looks, or 3 times the same, for like, a dress) and haven’t like it, get rid of it. Use bread bag tags on the hanger to identify. I have a blouse that I REALLY like but for some reason, the last two times I put it on, it didn’t work for me. Don’t know exactly why, but if it gets one more bread bag tag, no matter how much I like it, it goes into the give away bin to bless someone else.
3. If you haven’t worn something for over a year, get rid of it.
4. Install all hangers facing backwards. Then, over the course of time/season, and as worn and put away, put the hangers facing the right way. At the end of the season you’ll know exactly what you have/haven’t worn.
5. Have a ‘give away’ bag/bin/basket handy. Once in the give away bin, consider it gone.
I admit there are times I’ve gone back into the bag and pulled something out I wasn’t quite ready to give up on. There are times I’ve regretted giving something away too. But my closet is the most organized place in the entire house! I get dressed fairly easily every day cause I like everything in my closet. It also helps me decide between a want or a need. As my budget has grown tighter than I ever remember it being, this has helped with impulse purchases too. I did just buy a red sweater I saw at Winners cause Christmas is coming and I don’t have a red sweater. Wore it yesterday and felt GREAT!!
Bottom line, feel good about yourself no matter what size or shape you’re in by dressing the body you’re living in today.
@k
It’s been incredible. When I encounter a food that would have really set me off (in terms of a binge or a thought spiral) in the past, I just experience it as a food. I can even eat something that in the past would have triggered a binge. I feel like the last 25 years of my life were sort of white knuckling my relationship to food, and I have space to breathe for the first time. I hope it can be used to treat EDs directly soon.
Yes, to all of this. Here’s one I’ve added: If I buy something new (new to me, doesn’t have to be brand new), then something equivalent is going in that Goodwill bag.
Full disclosure. I’ve lost 70lbs on Zepbound. And I no longer have prediabetes. I was literally one donut away from diabetes. I am in the maintenance phase right now which has been interesting. Trying not to loose anymore weight has never been my focus LOL but it is currently. This medication has changed my entire life. Energetically, I am a new person. Clothes shopping is really freaking fun. But the wildest and most important change is the food noise. YOWZA. I have accomplished so much not having that nagging food noise rattling around my brain.
Congrats! I’m in awe of all your hard work! Glad to hear you’re enjoying yourself!