Ellen DeGeneres bought her Cotswolds home in October, before the election

The news came out this week that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have now permanently relocated to England post-election. Donald Trump “won” the presidency on November 5th and 6th, which means that Ellen and Portia made the decision pretty quickly to move, right? That’s something people were getting stuck on – Ellen is known for her love of real estate, and she owns (or owned) homes in LA, Montecito and Carpinteria. While The Wrap said that Ellen is putting her LA home on the market, what about her other real estate? And when did she buy this new home in the Cotswolds? Well, People Mag had an exclusive about all of that:

Ellen DeGeneres has relocated to the English countryside, a source tells PEOPLE. The former talk show host, whose long-running eponymous series ended in May 2022, has moved abroad after finding a house she fell in love with in the U.K. “Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after,” the source says. Just last week, Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were spotted at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by the English TV presenter and journalist Jeremy Clarkson in the Cotswolds. “They hung out with [Clarkson’s partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub,” the source adds. A representative for DeGeneres did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A real estate insider back in California tells PEOPLE that the couple sold their estate in the town of Carpinteria in August for $96 million. DeGeneres is a well-known collector of multimillion-dollar homes, and owns several properties in Southern California. PEOPLE previously reported she sold a Montecito, Calif. home in May 2024 for $32 million after restoring it and another property in the same town she owned for less than a year in April 2022 for $15 million. In a 2023 issue of The Riv, a local outlet, DeGeneres shared that she has bought and sold over 50 houses. Some of her other properties include a cottage she listed for $6 million in 2022, and a Malibu home that once belonged to Brad Pitt she purchased for $12 million back in 2011.

[From People]

Wow, so even before Election Day, it looks like Ellen was already preparing for the worst (which happened). Sold the Montecito property in May, sold the Carpenteria property in August, and she was house-hunting in England in October. This says, to me, that while she was definitely worried about a Trump win, Ellen was already formulating a plan to relocate to England regardless. The Trump win just made it easier for her to cut ties with America, if that makes sense. Like, if Kamala Harris had won, I wonder if Ellen and Portia would have kept their LA home as an American base?