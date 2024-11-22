Jason & Kylie Kelce fight over whether to rinse the dishes going into the dishwasher

If you live with someone else, whether it’s a partner, roommate, parent, child, etc., there’s probably a division of chores. In my house, I do the dishes, laundry, and cat box while my husband does the trash, toilets, and pretty much any handyman-type job that comes up. We generally split vacuuming and cooking duties 50/50. On the weekends, we take turns getting up with the kids so we each get a day to sleep in (which is sadly, usually til like 8:30 a.m. lol).

On the Nov. 20 episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, we learned that Jason and Kylie Kelce are just like the rest of us. While Kylie does most of the heavy lifting, the one job that Jason is consistently assigned is taking out the trash. According to Jason, he actually also tries to do the dishes, but it’s a point of contention between the couple. This issue is that they fight over whether or not you rinse the dishes before they go into the dishwasher.

“The one thing Kylie makes me do is trash,” said Jason, 37. “Like, that is firmly my job, and I suck at it. I miss it all the time because we’re traveling right now, but I try to really stay on top of the trash, taking the trash down and embracing that.” Jason shared with his brother and co-host Travis Kelce on the podcast that he also “occasionally” tries to help with cleaning the dishes at home — though his wife isn’t impressed by his washing skills. “I’m trying to do the dishes all the time … Kylie hates when I do the dishes,” he revealed. “Why? She just has OCD about getting all the food off the plate before you put it in the dishwasher.” Jason argued that “the dishwasher instructions clearly state to not do that, to [just] put it in the dishwasher … it gets cleaner without doing that. I’m just saying what the instructions say,” he added. He then said that Kylie, 32, was “getting mad at me right now,” as she appeared to be listening in on his conversation while recording the podcast episode at home. “Stop f—ing exposing me, you d—,” she quipped to him in response.

[From People]

I’m picturing Jason trying to do chores at home and it’s giving me a chuckle. I bet that man has never folded a piece of laundry or used a vacuum cleaner in his life. We need some content of Jason trying to deep clean his house, stat. Okay, so I know this is a hot button issue, but I’m curious to learn where everyone else stands with the loading the dishwasher topic. I’m with Jason. Unless it’s something sticky or really dirty that obviously needs to be cleaned off first, I generally do not rinse my dishes before they go into the dishwasher. It feels like double the work and water usage. Dishwashers exist to help us wash smarter, not harder! Exceptions include scraping off things like leftover cereal stuck in the bowl because obviously, I don’t want the hassle of having to take Strawberry O’s out of the dishwasher filter. If something is really dirty, I’ll use that Dawn spray and soak it first.

Oh, and real talk: He’ll kill me for sharing this story, but about a year ago, I was visiting my parents in NY for a week when Mr. Rosie called me up to ask me how to set the dishwasher. I was f-cking dying of laughter while also grateful that it never occurred to him to just leave the mess for me when I got back. (He actually loves to vacuum on a level that I’ll never understand.) I have no idea if he rinsed everything off before putting them in, but I’m guessing he did because, like Kylie, he also is a stickler for stuff like that.