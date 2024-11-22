Jason & Kylie Kelce fight over whether to rinse the dishes going into the dishwasher

If you live with someone else, whether it’s a partner, roommate, parent, child, etc., there’s probably a division of chores. In my house, I do the dishes, laundry, and cat box while my husband does the trash, toilets, and pretty much any handyman-type job that comes up. We generally split vacuuming and cooking duties 50/50. On the weekends, we take turns getting up with the kids so we each get a day to sleep in (which is sadly, usually til like 8:30 a.m. lol).
On the Nov. 20 episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, we learned that Jason and Kylie Kelce are just like the rest of us. While Kylie does most of the heavy lifting, the one job that Jason is consistently assigned is taking out the trash. According to Jason, he actually also tries to do the dishes, but it’s a point of contention between the couple. This issue is that they fight over whether or not you rinse the dishes before they go into the dishwasher.
“The one thing Kylie makes me do is trash,” said Jason, 37. “Like, that is firmly my job, and I suck at it. I miss it all the time because we’re traveling right now, but I try to really stay on top of the trash, taking the trash down and embracing that.”
Jason shared with his brother and co-host Travis Kelce on the podcast that he also “occasionally” tries to help with cleaning the dishes at home — though his wife isn’t impressed by his washing skills.
“I’m trying to do the dishes all the time … Kylie hates when I do the dishes,” he revealed. “Why? She just has OCD about getting all the food off the plate before you put it in the dishwasher.” Jason argued that “the dishwasher instructions clearly state to not do that, to [just] put it in the dishwasher … it gets cleaner without doing that. I’m just saying what the instructions say,” he added.
He then said that Kylie, 32, was “getting mad at me right now,” as she appeared to be listening in on his conversation while recording the podcast episode at home.
“Stop f—ing exposing me, you d—,” she quipped to him in response.
I’m picturing Jason trying to do chores at home and it’s giving me a chuckle. I bet that man has never folded a piece of laundry or used a vacuum cleaner in his life. We need some content of Jason trying to deep clean his house, stat. Okay, so I know this is a hot button issue, but I’m curious to learn where everyone else stands with the loading the dishwasher topic. I’m with Jason. Unless it’s something sticky or really dirty that obviously needs to be cleaned off first, I generally do not rinse my dishes before they go into the dishwasher. It feels like double the work and water usage. Dishwashers exist to help us wash smarter, not harder! Exceptions include scraping off things like leftover cereal stuck in the bowl because obviously, I don’t want the hassle of having to take Strawberry O’s out of the dishwasher filter. If something is really dirty, I’ll use that Dawn spray and soak it first.
Oh, and real talk: He’ll kill me for sharing this story, but about a year ago, I was visiting my parents in NY for a week when Mr. Rosie called me up to ask me how to set the dishwasher. I was f-cking dying of laughter while also grateful that it never occurred to him to just leave the mess for me when I got back. (He actually loves to vacuum on a level that I’ll never understand.) I have no idea if he rinsed everything off before putting them in, but I’m guessing he did because, like Kylie, he also is a stickler for stuff like that.
I rinse first only because I hate seeing crud left on dishes and then I have to wash it off again in the sink. But it’s still easier than washing by hand, even with the pre-rinse
I always rinse. The dishwasher is not a garbage disposal. imo haha
Cheese, egg, oatmeal and anything bigger than a grain of rice gets removed. But I’m not scrapping that sauce off, it’ll be fine.
He’s right. Modern dishwashers are designed to sense how dirty the rinse water is. Ironically, if you rinse too much, it’ll think your dishes are pretty clean, and then you actually won’t get dishes as clean!
I’m the same. Any visible food residue gets scraped into the garbage, but I don’t rinse the dishes after that. Not only is it a waste of water but it’s counterproductive. (That said, I live alone and rarely use my dishwasher…)
I rinse stuff off, if there’s something stuck to it, but I fall between the two of them. Scrape food into trash, rinse off if it’s something like runny egg, otherwise right in it goes. When I’m struggling with my mental health stuff, I just put everything in and if I need to scrape something off and re run it, that’s what happens.
My understanding is that Jason is correct in that the soap needs something to latch on to, but I agree that its also not a disposal. So you scrape off bigger, loose food items but do not rinse with water before loading in the dishwasher. And yes, my husband disagrees and never scrapes at all LOL.
Yes, it sounds like he doesn’t even scrape the food off the plate. I would have a problem with that!
For our former dishwasher, may it rest in peace, we did need to pre-rinse. We had this plastic “tub” that fit in the sink, filled it with warm water and swished the dirtier stuff off with a dish brush in addition to scraping bigger stuff off.
Ou newer dishwasher, may it live a long and happy life, gets almost everything clean without rinsing, and the instructions say not to, so we mostly don’t. There’s a few exceptions (dried egg, burnt food). Bigger stuff still gets scraped off.
Modern dishwashers sense how dirty your dishes are and adjust how the wash cycle works. The manual will instruct you to srape off large waste but do *not* rinse. I try to follow but it’s hard to undo a 20-year habit of soaking and rinsing first. (I live alone though so I can do whatever I want hahaa).
I don’t rinse – if it’s a big enough piece of food to fall off into the floor, I have a four legged vacuum that is more than happy to hoover.
I live alone and only run the dishwasher 2 or 3 times a week so, yes I rinse the dishes. To each their own…
Gastropod just did a podcast episode about this very topic, for anyone who wants to nerd out and dig into the details –
https://gastropod.com/dishwashing-debates-the-soapy-science-behind-everyones-favorite-chore/
My BIL and I almost came to blows about this. He totally hand washes the dishes before putting them into the machine. But it means I am not allowed to do my dishes when I visit my sister because he thinks I am an animal. I live alone with an old pretty basic dishwasher, I scrap off the big pieces, use the Cascade free&clear pods and a heated dry and my dishes are pristine. NJ has a drought right now!!
If I’m dealing with gunk that’s super stuck, I’ll use soap and scrape most of it off myself before putting it in the dishwasher, but for general dishwashing purposes, everything gets a cursory run under the faucet before going in the dishwasher and that’s it. Just to get the larger food bits that will slide right off into the disposal. I wouldn’t call that rinsing though. Rinsing to me implies something more thorough.
I’m team Jason and hubby is team Kylie on this one. Hub also rinses the inside of the dishwasher with the sink sprayer so I think it’s his problem. lol
I live in often drought-y Northern California, so I try to conserve water, so no rinse. But I do a scrape or wipe off, if there is a used napkin. Napkin goes into compost, so two birds, I guess.
Avocado is the WORST at sticking to items, then if not removed in d/w, it becomes hard cement.
My husband isn’t allowed to do the dishes because he is of this same mindset. I scrape the food we aren’t saving (usually just sauce or a random piece of pasta or meat) into the trash and rinse and scrub plates with dawn if needed. Then it goes in the dishwasher. Because the dishes are pretty much already mostly clean I use the speed cycle vs the heavy duty, and wait until it’s full before I run it. I also hand wash all pots and pans.
Dishes need to be rinsed before they go in the dishwasher, otherwise it gets foul. And then you will repeatedly break your dishwasher by filling the filter with grease and gunk.
I also use eco friendly tablets. I never put plastic in my dishwasher, I hand wash delicate glassware and I hand wash all pots and pans.
Dishwasher companies may say we don’t need to rinse but that’s because they want to market their dishwashers and convince us how easy they are to use. In reality it does not work that way!
The instructions say that because they want you to buy a new dishwasher in two years.
I always rinse. I have an older dishwasher. I also only use the dishwasher once or twice a week, when the dishwasher is full, and there’s no way that I would leave unrinsed dishes sitting around like that.
It’s funny about the garbage duty. My now ex-SIL would ask my bum of a brother to just take out the garbage for her. It was literally his only responsibility. And it’s not like he was the breadwinner and helped around the house. He has been unemployed for years and just sat at home.
She came home one day saw the garbage was still there. She snapped, packed up her things and moved out. 15 year marriage over and done with. Obvi, it was years of building up resentment. But she was clear that was what pushed her over the edge.
Like just make an effort. Glad to see Jason embraces that he needs to contribute more than just a big paycheck.
No strong feelings either way but if there’s anything with eggs I have to scrape off. Egg proteins are the hardest residue to wash.
I’m envious of all of you that can even have this debate. No dishwasher going on 10 years. To put one in would be prohibitively expense and a nightmare of plumbing, septic, etc. updates. And a tiny kitchen means even the portable/countertop ones are too big.
You can tell by Kylie’s neck she played sports🤭 Donnie Jr eating coke out of his pocket is a way more interesting story than this.
She is the coach for a girls field hockey team in Philly. She’s does it all.
She is absolutely right: you MUST rinse the dishes and cutlery BEFORE you put them in the dishwasher. Just do what your wife tells you, Jason. What’s the problem?
Team Rinse. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve not rinsed beforehand and was utterly disappointed at the results.
If you have a newer dishwasher don’t rinse. Obviously big chunks of food go in the trash but no need to scrape and rinse dishes clean. If your dishwasher isn’t getting the job done try this:
1. Use loose powder instead of pods.
2. Run the hottest possible water in the sink before starting the dishwasher.
3. Use whatever the “regular” cycle is on the dishwasher for your normal loads.
4. Use rinse aid.