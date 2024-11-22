Ethan Slater: Ariana Grande is ‘a genius’ & ‘one of the best comedians’

I actually enjoy musicals and musical theater, but I’ve never been a Wizard of Oz person, nor do I care at all about Wicked. My theory is that the two-part Wicked movies are going to massively bomb. Or worse yet, they’ll be remembered for the project that united Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. Ari is Ari, we know who she is and what she’s all about. But Ethan Slater has remained a mystery ever since he blew up his marriage to Lilly Jay to be with Ariana last year. Ari and Ethan are still together, even though she usually cycles her men out by now. Well, Ethan covers the latest issue of GQ Hype, and now I know a little bit more about him. For instance, I know that the studio gave him talking points for how to discuss Ariana and the situation with his ex-wife. Some highlights:
He thinks Ariana is a great comedienne: He’d seen Cynthia Erivo onstage as Celie in The Color Purple, he adds, “and of course Ari’s Ari, and she’s amazing. She’s a comedian who’s also got this crazy voice that can do anything. My unbiased opinion is that she’s one of the best comedians that’s been in a movie in a long time. She’s a genius.”
Falling in love with Ariana on ‘Wicked’: “Obviously, it was a really super big year and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public. There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard. But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited. I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”
On Ariana writing songs about him: “She’s such an amazing performer, and I think everyone knows how good she is [as] a recording artist and all that—but I’m just really blown away by the songwriting. I love that song.”
How he’s dealing with sudden fame: “I do a lot of writing. It’s obviously a different kind of writing. I do songwriting—that’s mostly for me, that’s my hobby at this point. And Marshall and I write a lot together. I write a lot on my own, and I think that has been my outlet in a lot of ways. I’ve got an amazing support system of family and friends who I talk to and confide in”—something he’s thankful for “in an industry that can be a little tough, that I’m just starting to get a taste of both sides of. But also, again, some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through. And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it.”
His 2-year-old son: Being a dad, he says gently, “is the best thing in the world. It’s been an interesting thing to navigate as a new parent. There’s nothing I want to do more than just show you pictures and talk about him because he’s the best and the light of my life. But I also want to give him the opportunity to meet the world on his own terms…to meet the world in an analog way and not through my words.”
His one job was to not make news with this interview and I think he mostly did that. The news is that he spoke at all, the news is that he’s still dating Ariana and he speaks of her adoringly. If and when she’s done with him, he will not bad-mouth her in the press, how could he? And he’s trying to do the right thing by the studio too – a little controversy helps the film, but he also wants to look like a professional who can handle this situation, however messy. I’m thinking again of how Lilly Jay was shocked by his affair and how mad she was at Ariana. I hope she’s having a good day.
He says that now. Let’s give it a bit.
I don’t know about genius, but she is very talented and, from what I’ve seen of her on talk shows, can be very funny. I notice he doesn’t say anything about her been a good or kind person.
Wicked has already made 19.2 million in its first day and we are just going into opening weekend. In comparison, Gladiator 2 has made 6.5 million.
Wicked was always going to do great. It still sells out shows on Broadway. I’m not sure where the “Wicked will bomb” narrative got started.
Saw the film last night, thought they could cut two songs, but we all loved it – can’t wait for the next one lol. And Cynthia and Ariana are absolutely brilliant. It’s a movie musical classic, reminds of mgm classics, I’m obviously on the opposite end of opinion here but it was great!
He screwed over his wife and family for a rich, famous white lady. Period. As a married person you have a duty to protect your person and yourself. He allowed the flirtation in and allowed more.
Also, it’s no wonder Cynthia and Ariana get along so well — they have the same morals.
Being white has nothing to do with it. They’re both ick people. So what is so wrong with Cynthia? She’s had a successful career so far, some steady relationships with men but has recently come out as bisexual. Good for her for being honest and proud of it.
Pretty sure Thatgirlthere is referencing Cynthia’s involvement with Lena Waithe while Lena was married to someone else.
Cynthia entered into her current relationship when she was married. And that’s just some of what’s shady about her.
One can be talented and be a suspect at the same time.
Since he, a white man, left his white wife for his white girlfriend, race isn’t an issue here.
Ick.
Wicked will not bomb. If it wasn’t for the budget esp the marketing side I would say it will do great. It will def be the champ this week. It’s a musical with major brand recognition that isn’t running away from the fact that it’s a musical. If it hits with that crowd it might also have long legs. Its fans will go in groups and if it’s good enough they will go more than once. It will probably also get a lot of families with girls. This will not be a joker 2 situation. The scandal won’t hurt the movie probably only helped it cuz it happened so long ago. Ariana has even released an album since then that while forgettable sold well to her fans.
They are also doing a sing along version starting on Christmas. This will likely be one of the top grossing movies for the year. Not sure if it will hit Barbie money but likely not far.
There is a huge fan base of the musical who would have gone even if it was garbage and from the reviews that isn’t the case.
They have had some time to bury this story and I suspect SpongeBob will be kept behind the scenes more than not.
I mean Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero, the major male role here and he’s done some promo, but he hasn’t featured much. So no way that a more minor character like Boq gets much media.
Wicked is a holiday family film with a built-in fan base. I don’t know that I see it bombing. But the origins of their love story will always be ick. Maybe if the relationship lasts for a crazy long time, it will be overshadowed by them actually making it work for the long haul. But that remains to be seen.
Sure, SpongeBob. Call us up a year from now and tell us how it’s going.
I agree. SpongeBob, thank you. Next!
“There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love”
Ariana gives the same word salad in her interviews as well. So, I am guessing that is what their PR team told them how to navigate “the problem”: “Everybody got it wrong”, “You don’t know anything”, etc. Ok, my guy, cool. I would like to see what her fans would do to him if he had a child with Ariana, left her in postpartum and coincidentally fell in love with his new coworker. I am gonna guess they wouldn’t be so understanding to him and we know Ariana told Ethan’s ex-wife she wants a family too. I really hope she doesn’t experience the same sh*t they threw at Lilly’s way.
The movie doesn’t seem to be a failure. I think, it got really good critical reception and so far it sold a lot of tickets.
The first movie and the second part will do well. Much better than this SpongeBob situation. It is basically impossible to ignore that he dumped the mother of his young baby for Ariana. The second movie comes out in 2025 and he will be phased out by the time award season is done in 2026.
Everytime I see him I wonder how he got either of those two women.
Same.. I get a Pinocchio/Howdy Doody vibe.
.cc fr
Variety is saying that Grande will probably win an Oscar for Wicked. I can’t believed we escaped a Lady Gaga / Joaquin Pheonix campaign just to end up with and Ariana Grande Oscar campaign.
Win? Maaaybe nominated. But over Cynthia who plays Elsaba? And over the many other women being touted as possible Oscar nominees? A win? That sounds like some serious pr spin. I’m not even saying she won’t be good or very good in it bc I would assume she will be. But that? Lordy, someone needs to tone down the pr jeez. Huh. Okay maybe they mean for supporting? Even then though.
I never got over the donut-licking ick.
Saaaame. So gross. She must’ve been hallucinating to think that was an ok thing to do, seriously.
SHUT UP, SPONGEBOB. No one cares about you. God, he really looks like a foot.
I saw SpongeBob while it was on Bway and I have to admit…this guy was amazing in it. But his whole fabulous love story with amazing genius Ari leaves me entirely cold. Hope his career fizzles. Team Lilly all the way.
“In his unbiased opinion…”? My guy, you are dating her. You literally cannot be unbiased, you are the opposite of unbiased. Do words not mean things anymore?
I find how they got together ick as well but concede I don’t know the full story. I might step on some toes here but Angelina Jolie who is loved on this site and is a genuine talent, also had an ick start to her relationship with Brad Pitt (however problematic Aniston is (very) and acknowledging that it blew up and Brad is an abusive asshole). I know it’s not apples and apples but maybe cuz I just read the story about Angelina’s GMA interview before this one it struck me how he’s being called out.
Yeah I agree. We don’t know and will never know what was going on. Bowen Yang ( their co star) in his podcast was defensive of them angry at all the false accusations thrown at them.
IMO Life can be messy, so I’m not going to judge.
I’ll see the film.
Ethan Slater seems talented and sweet- I liked a clip I saw of him going through a spirit tunnel on the Jennifer Hudson show, it was cute